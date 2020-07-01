.
The Biden shadow presidency continues apace!
Today, Biden outlined his points for managing coronavirus if elected, and condemned the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic thus far.
Here's Biden on his plans ??: pic.twitter.com/qjVbSOYrR1
— Blair Guild (@BlairGuild) June 30, 2020
A not-too-subtle thing Biden keeps doing in this presser is portraying Trump as confused and lazy when it comes to the PDB, kind of a comeback to the last month of Trump messaging.
— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 30, 2020
Coronavirus: Joe Biden will not hold campaign rallies https://t.co/cH7clcOtbx
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 1, 2020
As #ImmigrantHeritageMonth comes to a close, I want to make one thing clear: Immigrants have always made our nation stronger — our diversity is, and has always been, our greatest strength.
Donald Trump doesn't get that — we need a president who does.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 1, 2020
Credit where due, this is my jam. https://t.co/kGVxCJIGwF
— Every Billionaire Is A Policy Failure (@DanRiffle) June 30, 2020
Analysis: Joe Biden calls for vastly more coronavirus aid, as GOP postpones talks until after recess https://t.co/IfJV9CXbNn
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 30, 2020
From our new USA TODAY/Suffolk Poll: Two-thirds of those surveyed, 67%, say Joe Biden has "the right experience to be president." Just 37% say that of Donald Trump, who has been president for 3½ years. https://t.co/1QWSd2XUtX
— Susan Page (@SusanPage) June 30, 2020
