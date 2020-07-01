Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Mission Accomplished!

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

Shocking, but not surprising.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

The revolution will be supervised.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Yes we did.

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Also, too.

I personally stopped the public option…

Nevertheless, she persisted

No one could have predicted…

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

Wetsuit optional.

Women: They Get Shit Done

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

We still have time to mess this up!

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

Good luck with your asparagus.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

You are here: Home / Election Year / Biden For President / Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Biden Rulz, Repubs Droolz

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Biden Rulz, Repubs Droolz

by | 65 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Late Night Minor Consolation Open Thread: At Least the Oval Office Occupant Is Miserable, Too

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)
.

The Biden shadow presidency continues apace!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Booger
  • Brachiator
  • Chyron HR
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • David Fud
  • debbie
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • gene108
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Haroldo
  • Japa21
  • John S.
  • Ladyraxterinok
  • Mousebumples
  • mrmoshpotato
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • PsiFighter37
  • PST
  • rikyrah
  • sdhays
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Starfish
  • trnc
  • WereBear
  • Zinsky

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    65Comments

    1. 1.

      debbie

      Woke up to a tweet saying it took Trump 3 hours to delete that White Power tweet because he was out on the golf course and could not be reached. Am I the only one to be skeptical about his being without his phone for that long? I can’t believe there’s no reception.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Just 37% say that of Donald Trump, who has been president for 3½ years.

      Ouch. That’s gonna leave a mark.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @debbie: The president is always reachable. Just in case something happens. You know, like nuclear war?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      PsiFighter37

      Looks like Hickenlooper won the CO primary in the end. Anyone more familiar with state politics know how all the recent stuff has impacted him? Gardner is still so loathsome that I would think he’s going to still win handily.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Just 37% say that of Donald Trump, who has been president for 3½ years.

      I’m guessing that 37% is Hair Furor’s effective “base”.  I always look at this through the Crazification Factor lense.  The 27% factors out racism, we get that from the basic premise.  Perhaps the additional 10% is the “he hates who we hate” element, thus, he’ll never go below 37%.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      PsiFighter37

      @Baud:  Looks like we lost this race by 8% in 2018. Feels like it should be in reach if we are running against a QAnon believer and Trump’s top-level performance will be even worse this year.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Starfish

      @PsiFighter37

      The thing with Colorado politics is that it is vote by mail so last minute stuff may sway things some but not that much.

      Hickenlooper had a lot of money. Romanoff was near the end of the money he had, and people were using this difference of funds in hand to vote for Hickenlooper as more able to beat Gardner.

      We had a fairly diverse field go down to two white men. One painted himself as being more pro-environment than the other. I did not watch any of their debates. I live in a place where people like Romanoff better, but it was clear that people who considered themselves politically savvy were voting for Hickenlooper.

      We had a race for county commissioner that was between an “electable” (white dude) and a woman who was pulling in much less money, and that election was still too close to call at midnight.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      PST

      @debbie:

      Woke up to a tweet saying it took Trump 3 hours to delete that White Power tweet because he was out on the golf course and could not be reached.

      This is the second time in days that the excuse has been more disturbing than the initial report. The president* is out of reach for hours on end? I’m sure that’s a lie, but it would be an outrage if true. Just like never having been told about Russian bounty hunting of US and allied troops is a lie, but would be an outrage if true. I’m sure there are many more examples.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Baud

      President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to veto Congress’ annual defense authorization bill over objections to renaming U.S. military bases honoring Confederate commanders — hardening his rhetoric regarding the preservation of controversial American sites and statues.

       

      “I will Veto the Defense Authorization Bill if the Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren (of all people!) Amendment, which will lead to the renaming (plus other bad things!) of Fort Bragg, Fort Robert E. Lee, and many other Military Bases from which we won Two World Wars, is in the Bill!” Trump wrote on Twitter, reprising his previous criticism of the modified measure.

      ….

      Nonetheless, the Republican-led Senate Armed Services Committee approved an amendment last month to its version of the National Defense Authorization Act proposed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) that would force the Pentagon to remove names, monuments and paraphernalia honoring the Confederacy from military bases over the next three years.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Good morning, everyone! Happy Canada 🇨🇦 Day!

      Today is a double “hump day.” Not only is it Wednesday, but July 1st in a leap year means this is Day 183, with 183 days remaining. This miserable year is half over 🎉🥂🎈

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Mousebumples

      @PST:

      https://twitter.com/ChelseaClinton/status/1277988188401938432?s=09

      In the mid ‘90s when I needed to reach my dad, I’d walk to the pay phone outside my high school, drop in change, dial the @WhiteHouse operator and then be connected. Wherever he was. The President is always reachable if he or she cares to be.

      My bet is that the delay was over who had to tell him to delete the tweet. Or he was talking to Vlad and wouldn’t hang up to take a call from whomever drew the short straw in the White House.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      trnc

      “This is the most unusual campaign, I think, in modern history,” Mr Biden said at a press conference in Delaware.

      Not by a long shot. DT had a 100% substance free campaign, sought foreign govt assistance and broke a ton of norms along the way. Biden speaking to people using technology instead of in front of large crowds? Pfffffffft.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Frankensteinbeck

      I missed previous threads on this, but when did the ‘only 19% of Republicans are happy’ poll come out?  Because I think the best explanation is the Supreme Court LGBT decision.  It blew out of the water one of the biggest things they wanted from a Trump administration.  Republican and especially evangelical hatred of queer everything is deranged and obsessive.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Zinsky

      In just the “common human decency” category alone, Biden beats Trump by a country mile!  His coronavirus speech yesterday was really well done.  I still have grave concerns about Biden’s mental brittleness, though.  That is why his VP choice is so critical now!!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Barbara

      @Baud: I find it increasingly hard to read articles that feature the opinions of the professional Republicans with a vested interest in getting Teump reelected no matter how deranged and awful he is. They focus on tactics and strategy as a way of not confronting their status as hostages to a sociopath.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Brachiator

      From our new USA TODAY/Suffolk Poll: Two-thirds of those surveyed, 67%, say Joe Biden has “the right experience to be president.” Just 37% say that of Donald Trump, who has been president for 3½ years.

      Ooh, that’s gotta burn. A nice judgement on Trump’s inadequacy.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Betty Cracker

      I wonder if there has been any research in states that conduct elections via mail to see how it has affected campaigning? I’m sure campaigns adjusted, but I’d be interested to see the data and details. Will have to look that up.

      Another fascinating research project would be a study to determine if there really is an increase in voters functioning as pundits and voting strategically on the basis of their own analysis of what OTHER voters will do. It sure seems more prevalent since Trump, but maybe it has always been that way and we’re just more aware of it now due to social media.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Frankensteinbeck: Don’t forget the abortion case too. Repubs may not be happy, but it has nothing to do with what the GOP does, rather everybody else’s overwhelming reaction against them.

      Protests against cops shooting unarmed black people? What a bunch of snowflakes. Whaddya mean 76% of Americans agree with the protestors???? Thathathat’s un AMURIKAN!!!!!

      Reply
    39. 39.

      trnc

      @Baud: “I will Veto the Defense Authorization Bill if the Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren (of all people!) Amendment, which will lead to the renaming (plus other bad things!) of Fort Bragg, Fort Robert E. Lee, and many other Military Bases from which we won Two World Wars, is in the Bill!”

      Because a name change makes a base useless.

      Also, “of all people?”  How is her heritage related to his love of traitors?

      Reply
    41. 41.

      rikyrah

      @David Fud:

      They did. The GOP chose the June Elections because they thought the odd time would lower turnout. Well, they got a vote about Healthcare in the middle of a PANDEMIC 😠

      I don’t give a shyt that it barely passed.

       

      It passed

      In OKLAHOMA.

      THOUSANDS of our fellow citizens will now get access to Healthcare 👏👏👏👏

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Baud:

       many other Military Bases from which we won Two World Wars

      What’s with the random capitalization? I know he does it, but it’s really weird to me.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      That’s just bizarre.

      But then in order to have the experience, he’d actually have had to be acting presidential and doing such things as reading his briefings.

      Adam’s post from last evening points out that the Rs current excuse is he doesn’t read and everyone knows it, so what are you going to do? Can’t get too upset. And that’s what the constant barrage of failure has led us to. Of course he fails. So what?

      Reply
    45. 45.

      rikyrah

      🚨 Susan in Montclair, NJ spends 30 minutes harassing two black lawyers because she wants to know if they have a permit for their new stone patio. Then lies and says the husband attacked her. But the rest of the white women on the street congregate to drag her unwashed ass. pic.twitter.com/7SKTFOWll5— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) July 1, 2020

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Gin & Tonic

      @gene108:

       Republicans go more conservative fascist.

       

      FTFY. The Republican party has not been “conservative” in decades. They are radicals in every sense of that word.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Chyron HR

      @Zinsky:

      I still have grave concerns about Biden’s mental brittleness, though.

      I myself have grave concerns that Biden is secretly dead.  Are we still supposed to be spreading that meme?  I assume Bernie would tell us if it was no longer operational.  SECRETLY DEAD!

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Zinsky

      @Frankensteinbeck:   I think that is a good analysis.  With Roberts siding with liberals on the Louisiana abortion admitting rights decision and the LGBTQ decision last week, evangelicals have to feel more than a little betrayed about now!  I think Trump’s falling approval rating bears that out.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      gene108

      @Gin & Tonic:

      What’s with the random capitalization? I know he does it, but it’s really weird to me.

      Trying to get in touch, with his German heritage?

      All nouns are capitalized in German.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      John S.

      @SiubhanDuinne: I think most people just want a return to normalcy, and unfortunately in politics that looks like an old white guy (who isn’t Trump or a Republican).

      I’m hoping a couple years of a Biden presidency will embolden voters to support a more diverse field of candidates than what we’re seeing so far this year. A solid VP pick from Biden should help with that.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Betty Cracker

      The Trump campaign did a huge media buy in Florida, and this is the ad that is running incessantly:

      Not sure a 74-year-old’s attack on a 77-year-old for being too old is as effective as they imagine. Likewise, the campaign stringing together clips of Biden sounding addled just invites the listener to recall Trump’s many rambling, incoherent monologues. Oh well, Parscale is probably making a mint, so there’s that.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Ladyraxterinok

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      Totally agree

      That abortion is (still) legal and LGBTQ people have rights—to Evangelicals, this means demonic/Satanic forces, ie democrats have dragged America away from god. Trump MUST be re-elected so he can bring America back to god See a minute of so of any JimBakker video

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Brachiator

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      Adam’s post from last evening points out that the Rs current excuse is he doesn’t read and everyone knows it, so what are you going to do? Can’t get too upset. And that’s what the constant barrage of failure has led us to. Of course he fails. So what?

      This is some championship level enabling. The lie used to be that Trump was a natural genius who didn’t even need a briefing because he was smarter than any of his advisors. Trump himself pushed this hard.

      But Trump supporters don’t even notice the spins, reversals and contradictions as they desperately try to prop up their incompetent Dear Leader.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.