Thanks to everyone’s generosity, and then a last minute push from a donor who has a rescued Boston terrier from the local Boston terrier rescue to push the funding over the top, Sophie had her eye surgery yesterday. Her human sent this yesterday:

Surgery went well.She’s home but pretty groggy as they had to put her under general anesthesia.She ate a little, drank a little, and has been mostly sleeping on my lap – she’s like a little furnace!She still has an IV in her leg.I’ll take her back tomorrow for a 24 hr check and they’ll take it out then.

And today’s update:

Sacked out again after going under anesthesia today again to repair stitches in her left eye that were leaking. Poor little girl!

So that little complication aside, everything seems to have gone well and she’s at home resting comfortably.

Thank you all for your generosity and helping Sophie afford her surgery!

