Sophie Update!

AWWWWWWWW!!!!!!!!!!!!

Anyone know the hospital code for cuteness overload?

Thanks to everyone’s generosity, and then a last minute push from a donor who has a rescued Boston terrier from the local Boston terrier rescue to push the funding over the top, Sophie had her eye surgery yesterday. Her human sent this yesterday:

Surgery went well.She’s home but pretty groggy as they had to put her under general anesthesia.She ate a little, drank a little, and has been mostly sleeping on my lap – she’s like a little furnace!She still has an IV in her leg.I’ll take her back tomorrow for a 24 hr check and they’ll take it out then.

And today’s update:

Sacked out again after going under anesthesia today again to repair stitches in her left eye that were leaking.  Poor little girl!

So that little complication aside, everything seems to have gone well and she’s at home resting comfortably.

Thank you all for your generosity and helping Sophie afford her surgery!

Open thread!

    4. 4.

      mrmoshpotato

      Woohoo!  Speedy recovery to the pup.

    8. 8.

      CaseyL

      So good to hear!  Yay, Sophie!

    12. 12.

      Ascap_scab

      The Trump administration just lent $700 million to a trucking company sued for ripping off taxpayers

      The US Treasury is giving a $700 million loan to YRC Worldwide, a troubled trucking company that warned in May it was in danger of going out of business.

      That’s an enormous sum for a company whose stock had plunged 27% this year and was worth only $70 million as of Tuesday’s close. And here’s the kicker: The government sued YRC for ripping it off.

      US taxpayers will end up owning 30% of the company’s stock as part of the loan agreement.

      The loan is not part of the federal CARES Act meant to help small businesses. Instead, it is meant to provide help to businesses critical to national security. Treasury’s statement said the loan was justified by the fact that the company provides a majority of the trucking services moving pallet-sized shipments of freight for the US military.

      Sounds like the government picking winners and losers to me. Does anyone remember when Republicans lost their shit when Solyndra failed?

    14. 14.

      Uncle Omar

      Is it just me or does Kayleigh McEnanny dress as though she is on her way to a garden party?  Or auditioning for a Faux Noise spot on Three Idiots on a Couch?  Or auditioning for Mrs. Donald J. Trump the 4th after he dumps Melania for turning 50?  Would it be irresponsible to speculate?

