It’s day 8. Let’s give a warm welcome to Avalune! I think this place should be called the Museum of the Absurd, and I have to say that I have never seen anything like this. So cool in a very bizarre way. My personal favorite is the diorama of plastic dinosaurs with pig features. ~WaterGirl

The year was 2017. Leto was stationed at RAF Croughton in England. A Croughton Librarian, Military Family and Life Counselor and I went to Stuttgart for a girl’s weekend. There is a base there but we didn’t visit – we were there on pleasure. After sampling all the blahness Swabian food had to offer (sorry Germans), a couple girlfriends and I made our way to the Pig Museum in Stuttgart, where an old slaughterhouse houses a beer garden and a large creaky homage to all things pig.

Over 50,000 pig related objects and images, ranging from realism to horror and everything in between, begin outside with a series of metal pigs and a big pink bus.

The pig objects came in a vast array of styles, emotions, and materials.

I had a difficult time connecting to the plethora of pigs. I don’t dislike pigs, they are cute and smart and make adorable noises and very good breakfast food but I just struggled to get it.