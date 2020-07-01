Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Avalune – Schweineri

by

It’s day 8.  Let’s give a warm welcome to Avalune!   I think this place should be called the Museum of the Absurd, and I have to say that I have never seen anything like this.  So cool in a very bizarre way.  My personal favorite is the diorama of plastic dinosaurs with pig features.  ~WaterGirl

The year was 2017. Leto was stationed at RAF Croughton in England. A Croughton Librarian, Military Family and Life Counselor and I went to Stuttgart for a girl’s weekend. There is a base there but we didn’t visit – we were there on pleasure.   After sampling all the blahness Swabian food had to offer (sorry Germans), a couple girlfriends and I made our way to the Pig Museum in Stuttgart, where an old slaughterhouse houses a beer garden and a large creaky homage to all things pig.

Over 50,000 pig related objects and images, ranging from realism to horror and everything in between, begin outside with a series of metal pigs and a big pink bus.

The pig objects came in a vast array of styles, emotions, and materials.

I had a difficult time connecting to the plethora of pigs. I don’t dislike pigs, they are cute and smart and make adorable noises and very good breakfast food but I just struggled to get it.

On The Road - Avalune - What's the Title? 7
Pig Museum in Stuttgart

There was a small forest of 6 foot tall stuffed pig trees.

On The Road - Avalune - What's the Title? 6
Pig Museum in Stuttgart

I admit I was rather surprised by the amount of space dedicated to sexualized pigs – to the point the museum had a back room for adults like a 90s movie rental store. There were so many sexy pigs, I think the odds are that at least five of you readers are probably harboring a pig fetish.

On The Road - Avalune - What's the Title? 5
Pig Museum in Stuttgart

The life sized human bodied pigs were a level of dystopia that was simultaneously fascinating and horrifying. A surprising number of rooms held these little tableau of pigs – mostly gambling for some inexplicable reason.

On The Road - Avalune - What's the Title? 4
Pig Museum in Stuttgart

It was an overwhelming amount of pig paraphernalia but even after these many years, certain pieces of the display still stand out. The strange aquarium with all the pigs walking off the cliff and drowning in the bottom of the tank like a bunch of lemmings…

On The Road - Avalune - Schweineri
Pig Museum in Stuttgart

The pig that is essentially a head with long bird like legs…

On The Road - Avalune - What's the Title? 3
Pig Museum in Stuttgart

And my favorite, the huge diorama dedicated to plastic dinosaurs with pig features.

On The Road - Avalune - What's the Title? 1
Pig Museum in Stuttgart

Around every corner, in every cubby and crevice stuffed with pigs, I could not help but think, “A brainy and omnivorous animal, the pigoon,” But neither could I stop looking.

On The Road - Avalune - What's the Title?
Pig Museum in Stuttgart

It was an education on just how many things can be made in the image of a pig, how many interpretations of pig objects there could be, and how to make an episode of Hoarders look positively austere.

