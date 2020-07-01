Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

How has Obama failed you today?

What fresh hell is this?

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

Verified, but limited!

The Math Demands It!

We have all the best words.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

This is how realignments happen…

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

No one could have predicted…

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

This Blog Goes to 11…

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

Word salad with all caps

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Militantly superior in their own minds…

The revolution will be supervised.

You are here: Home / Guest Posts / Medium Cool with BGinCHI / Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Let’s Talk About Race & Cultural Influences

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Let’s Talk About Race & Cultural Influences

by | 72 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Tonight we kick off Episode 18 of the weekly Guest Post series: Medium Cool with BGinCHI.

In case you missed the introduction to the series:  Culture as a Hedge Against this Soul-Sucking Political Miasma We’re Living In

You can find the whole series here:  Medium Cool with BGinCHI

Tonight’s Topic:  Race & Cultural Influences – What Woke You Up?

Test 5
Test 3
Test 4
Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Let's Talk About Race & Cultural Influences
Test 2
Test

Take it away, BG!

In this week’s Medium Cool, let’s talk about race. We started MC as a break from all the political and social static in the air around us, but as the BLM movement has reminded us, the cultural work of racial and social justice isn’t a matter of convenience.

So, what I want to discuss this evening is what we, for shorthand, refer to as “woke.” In particular, let’s hear about the cultural influences on your wokeness (or your path to becoming ever more awake). Was there a book, or writer, or class you took that woke you up? Was it film or music, a part of the city you grew up in? For those of you who’ve always been awake, what are the cultural markers that reinforced this, or gave you a vocabulary, or a style, or a venue?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A Good Woman
  • Amir Khalid
  • AnneWith
  • BC in Illinois
  • Benw
  • BGinCHI
  • debbie
  • E.
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • Eric S.
  • FlyingToaster
  • gwangung
  • James E Powell
  • Jay Essel
  • Josie
  • Leto
  • Martin
  • Mary G
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MattF
  • Mike in Pasadena
  • Mike J
  • Mingobat (f/k/a Karen in GA)
  • Miss Bianca
  • MobiusKlein
  • MomSense
  • MrSnrub
  • narya
  • NotMax
  • Old Dan and Little Ann
  • Raven
  • rivers
  • Roger Moore
  • RSA
  • Ruckus
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    72Comments

    1. 1.

      BGinCHI

      For me it was undergrad.

      Growing up in rural IN did not exactly lead to political enlightenment. While my family wasn’t conservative, or even really politically-aware at all, I just followed the cultural rightwardness of the 80s without much reflection.

      My second year of undergrad I started taking humanities and social science courses, and bang, it all opened up to me. Right wingers think this is about “adopting a left-wing ideology,” but it’s nothing like that (since that would be to trade one lack of knowing for another). Instead, it was about learning how much I had to learn, how ignorant I was, how broken the narratives I was taught in K-12 were.

      I’ve been learning ever since.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      I watched far too much tv as a kid but I feel like I learned a ton through osmosis.  The Jeffersons, Good Times,  Different Strokes, Webster, All in The Family, The Cosby Show, Benson.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      let’s hear about the cultural influences on your wokeness

      Talking to black coworkers and finding out Oakland, California utterly terrified them so much they considered it a no go zone.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      I read Five Smooth Stones when I was in 8th grade.  I would say that book did it for me – I was pretty woke for a white girl.  But it turns out I was hardly woke at all compared to what happened for me when Trayvon Martin was killed.  Turns out, once you see something, you can’t un-see it

      edit: I think BJ played a part, also.

      edit: also in 8th grade, my sister’s best friend fostered a black baby in our lily-white suburb of chicago (we had one Jewish girl in high school for diversity!) and someone firebombed her garage and burned it to the ground.  that got my attention, too.

      Also, yes to To Kill A Mockingbird!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MobiusKlein

      I personally don’t like the woke descriptor or label.
      Myself, I’m a human that is sometimes fair and just, other times a loudmouthed jackal.

      The moment I think of myself as woke is the moment I stop introspection about my behaviors.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jay Essel

      My moment (’cause it’s only a moment, and a process) was when I realized the context of an adjective my (wonderful, loving, big D Democrat) grandma used constantly – ‘cotton-pickin’ as in ‘I couldn’t get that cotton-pickin jar open,’ etc. My antenna have been up since.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      NotMax

      For those of you who’ve always been awake, what are the cultural markers that reinforced this

      Being one of two (IIRC) Caucasians in a college class of twenty-something on the political, cultural and geographic history of the Lakota, taught by a Native American Ph.D., was a valuable lesson in perspective.

      Also, so far as also honing sensitivity, was a different class (grad school this time) taught by a long time agoraphobic, which met at his house. (Happened to be the gentleman behind the famous “Daisy” ad.)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      West of the Rockies

      For me, the concept of straight racism came with To Kill a Mockingbird. I saw it on TV when I was probably about 6. It was clear who the bad guys were. I know that the story is imperfect, but it was a start. I wore an eye patch from age 4 to 11, so I knew name-calling hurt. I liked Scout and Jeb and Atticus.
      I knew who I did not want to be like.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Josie

      As a librarian, I always read everything I could on a variety of subjects.  I read Black Like Me and Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee back in the 70’s and later writings by James Baldwin and Malcolm X.  I thought I understood how things were, but I was still not fully educated.  It wasn’t until I started reading BJ and paid close attention to the brave, honest comments on this blog that I began to really get it.  I’m sure I still have a lot to learn, but John’s blog has been a real education for me in so many ways.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      BGinCHI

      @MobiusKlein: I just used that term as shorthand. I certainly don’t mean to imply that we get some insight and then our work is over.

      It’s a lifelong process, about race and class and gender and so on.

      But it does apply to the roughly 40% of Americans who need to wake the fuck up, and haven’t done anything about it.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      UncleEbeneezer

      My journey began right here at BJ when Imani Gandy started posting as AngryBlackLady way back when.  I found her posts incredibly honest, funny and enlightening and loved that she didn’t take shit from anyone and didn’t pull any punches.  Followed her and Elon James White over to TWiB and became a regular listener of that podcast all the way until it ended.  In the meantime I also started listening to The Black Guy Who Tips podcast and have been listening every day, ever since.  Just listening to Black people talk about Race, even in a comedic way, opened my world to countless writers, podcasters, artists, tv shows, films, FB groups, YT videos etc.  The real wake up came from the Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown killings and the protests/uprisings they spawned.  I’d say about 50% of my learning came from the afore-mentioned podcasts, with the other 50% coming from various other media, arts etc.  I could name countless books, articles etc., that have heavily influenced my thinking, but really it was just listening to Black perspectives on stuff, REGULARLY and mostly through an Intersectional Feminist lens, that did most of the work.  Now when I look for a podcast/book/tv show/movie etc. on any topic (politics, sports, pop culture, whatever) I try to steer towards ones featuring PoC, Women, LGBTQ etc., voices.  It’s really amazing how much this simple thing in practice, can change your perspective for the better.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Leto

      This will probably be laughed at but a combination of “gansta” rap and Rage Against the Machine. My high school years were 1990-1994 so just as groups like NWA, Wu-Tang, Rage, Public Enemy were emerging, I listened to all of that. Not just bopping my head along, but listening to the lyrics and trying understand what they were saying. Something else: the movie Boyz n the Hood. My best friend, a Philippino kid, and I went to the local theater opening night and saw that. I’m 99.9% sure we were the two lightest skinned people in the theater. It was a transformative experience.

      Also TV shows: Cosby Show, A Different World, and Fresh Prince of Bel Air. They were smart, funny, and they covered topics that I simply didn’t know anything about. Fast forward to when I joined the military. I had black co-workers as well as black supervisors, both male/female. They would talk to me about so many different things, mainly because I’d just sit there and listen. I’d ask questions about different topics, but for the most part it was just living/working with them. Also during that time: Dave Chapelle’s Show.

      Later it was Balloon Juice and then doing my own research via reading as much as I could. Ta-Nehisi Coates was my gateway. Coates, like so many others, let me know just how much I didn’t know, which meant more reading because I really hate not knowing about shit. Especially things as fundamental/foundational as what’s the lived experience of half my countrymen?

      And a lot of this applies to LGBTQ, women’s rights, and so many other things. A lot of my overall “wokeness” spans from my time in Iraq. Iraq, more than anything else, fundamentally transformed me. Most people who knew me saw it, though I’m not sure they knew fully why. That’s a story for another time though.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      MattF

      It was my dad. The only book he ever specifically asked me to read was An American Dilemma, and he used to say that if he was black, he’d be a Black Panther. He was a radiologist, and was head of radiology of a group practice— and every technician in the department, who he personally hired and trained, was black. His immediate family (and my mother) was pretty much on the opposite side of the fence, and I regret never sitting down with him to talk about it, to find out what led him to his views.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      MomSense

      It is difficult for me to point to one thing, but I would like to direct people to the work of Rev. Thandeka.  Her book Learning To Be White: Money Race and God in America is a treasure.  She sometimes offers classes through UU Churches.  If she ever comes to your town- GO!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      A Good Woman

      When I was graduating from HS and was told if I had a party I couldn’t invite any black kids. I was already arguing at the dinner table about racist jokes, to the point my Dad would preface comments with something along the lines of “I am not being a racist, but….”.  It was the start of a very long journey.

      I had some unhappy surprises along the way in discovering how much further I need to go. Interracial dating didn’t do it, it took more encounters.  Now, I have 6 bi-racial grand nieces and nephews, which makes it personal because I have family in the game.  It’s no longer a matter of theory and pious navel gazing about possible futures.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Ruckus

      For me, it was one of my dad’s employees when I was a kid and started my apprenticeship at 11-12 years old. Richard was a gentle bear of man, black as anyone I’ve ever seen, and as nice. He treated me like he wanted to be treated and I reciprocated. I hadn’t met many black people but Richard set the tone, and that was one of the best educational and human experiences for me, ever. All the racist bullshit I’ve heard through the rest of my life has been obvious bullshit because of Richard. I have it on good authority that the color of someone’s skin is just a trait of birth –  humanity is learned – Richard.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      rivers

      In 1988 or 89 Peggy McIntosh published an essay called “White Privilege: Unpacking the Invisible Knapsack.” A few years later I was in a workshop where this was assigned reading. McIntosh makes a list of the things she realizes she can do because she’s white. Just one example, “If I declare there is a racial issue at hand, or there isn’t a racial issue at hand, my race will lend me more credibility for either position than a person of color will have.” After I read this article, I started to think about advantages I’d had because of my race – When I was 21 and working as a secretary,  I was fortunate enough to get a rent-controlled apartment. About a year later I discovered from a neighbor that a black couple had applied for the same apartment and been turned down before it was rented to me. Having this very cheap apartment in a safe area made it possible for me to travel overseas on a very small salary and later to go back to school. In fact, it changed my life and continued to change it forever. When I first got the apartment, I just thought of myself as very lucky. But it was Peggy McIntosh’s essay that made me assess how much of the luck in my life had simply been my whiteness.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      BGinCHI

      @UncleEbeneezer: I miss her presence here. Those combative years were really something, and I was so amazed at her smarts and grace under pressure.

      Interesting that podcasts have made such a difference. I’m not a podcast listener, but I can certainly see how they’ve grown and how much skill is put into them.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      gwangung

      I grew up in Arizona. And if I had stayed there, I might have become Republican or, at best, moderate.

      But going to college at an elite university and living in an Asian American theme dorm  really attuned my sense at how tilted the social, economic and cultural landscape was for white people. And I couldn’t ever get away from it, having once see it…

       

      And being in the Bay Area In the 70s, it was a very ecumenical movement that embraced all the Third World people (black, Chicano, Asian American, Native) as all one people.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Oh, if we are gonna go WAY BACK, the earliest seed of changing my thinking on race was probably planted in 1988 when I went to see the Swarzenegger/Devito comedy Twins.  You see, my buddy’s brother had to drive us to the movie theater since we didn’t have our license yet, and he repeatedly played Living Colour’s Cult of Personality, full blast on the stereo of the station wagon.  We must have heard that song 20 times on the round trip to the mall and back.  Anyways, I got WAY INTO the band and listened to them obsessively.  They are still probably in my top 5 bands of all time, and still one of the best live concerts I’ve ever seen.  Their lyrics were so on point with heavy discussions of racism, poverty, war on drugs and numerous other issues burdening Black America.  Thirty years later their lyrics are every bit as relevant.  A lot of what they were saying went over my head at the time, but I think it was the very first moment of a gradual awakening to the reality of my blindness and privilege, even if I didn’t realize it until many years later.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Mike J

      When I was a kid, for some bizarre reason I was not allowed into bars to see rock bands play.  As an alternative, I had two other outlets.

      I’d go to the Lucy Opry, which was a bluegrass hoedown out in a field, and I’d go to blues shows put on by the local community radio station (I often had to sit in the sound booth as I was still underage, but it was less of a big deal.)  Like every other 12 year old I loved rock and top 40 and r&b and soul, but my live music was hillbilly pickin’ and blues.  Both places were full of joy and love of music.

      I wondered why I had to go out past the furthest suburb to see bluegrass and ride the bus into the city core where my parents didn’t dare to go to see blues.  Why couldn’t I see all this great music together?  And then I figured it out.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      BGinCHI

      @A Good Woman: I keep wondering how Obama’s presidency and BLM have forced more family conversations in places where there’s little diversity. Here in the city we’re in the middle of it all the time, but for families who’ve never had someone who did what you did (stand up and say no, that’s not right), there’s got to be a lot of pressure right now.

      I have hope in the younger generations. Not naive, but thinking they for the most part aren’t buying what the old white folks are selling.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @BGinCHI: Me too.  The way Imani was treated here, was also a real eye-opener for me about the incredibly toxic Whiteness of even well-meaning liberal spaces.

      I got into podcasts mainly to help kill the time on our drives up to the Eastern Sierra from LA.  I found that they were much better than listening to music.  Then I started listening during my 45 minute commutes, and eventually even at home.  They are great for when I’m cleaning or cooking etc.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Martin

      There was twitter exercise that asked to name that in 2 words.

      For me it was mostly college dorms. Spending time around people with different backgrounds, hearing their stories, seeing their obstacles, making mistakes and being called out on them. And frankly, that’s what college is for to a large degree. You’re going to have a roommate who is black or gay or an immigrant. You’re going to have to learn to get along with that person.

      What I didn’t understand was how growing up in NYC made me an outlier in terms of not having hangups on race and language and so on those fronts I was surprised how many of why white classmates were just terrified of minorities and how hung up they were on religion, while I’m here hanging out with the few black students on campus because, well, they were easier for me to talk to than the kids who just came off the farm. I certainly didn’t understand how the world looked from their perspective (any of their perspectives, actually), but I was at least open enough with them that we could learn from each other, and I had a lot to learn. I didn’t learn about Tulsa from class, I learned about it from them. The best reading recommendations I got were from my classmates, not from my professors.

      It’s important to get out into the world, and college does break down at least a few of the segregating walls.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      E.

      Frederick motherf*ing Douglass as a freshman in college. Knocked the top of my head off and I havent been the same since. Also, fun fact to boast about: Winona LaDuke was my babysitter!

      Reply
    34. 34.

      debbie

      The Boston busing riots. I’d just moved away from there, and I remember being surprised that this would happen there. I’d seen lots of ethnic antagonisms (Southie vs. Dorchester; Italians vs. Irish; Armenian vs. everybody; etc.) but not racism. I don’t remember hearing about any problems when Columbus, OH integrated, so I had no reason to think busing would be an issue in Boston.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Raven

      I will say that the inequity I saw in the military was the driving force behind my doctoral work looking at the GED. Project 100,000 saw that many troops a YEAR from 66-69 taken into the military that did not meet basic educational, mental and physical requirements as a counterbalance to draft deferments.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      AnneWith

      I think it started with the scrapbook my mother kept of the Little Rock Central High Crisis, & my childhood worship of JFK & MLK, Jr (I loved reading biographies). Roots aired when I was 12, which led me to The Autobiography of Malcolm X. Reading Malcolm X was pretty shattering for a well-intentioned white girl.

      Edited to add: I read about Frederick Douglass as a child, too. And a host of other people. I read a *ton* of biographies, & there was black history mixed in with the rest.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Miss Bianca

      I still don’t think I’m woke. All I can say is that I’m listening.

      That said, probably the first book I ever read that got me really thinking about race relations in America was Mary Jane by Dorothy Sterling, about an African-American girl who’s one of two students chosen to integrate an all-white school. It was written in 1959, and I read it probably in 1972 when I was eight or nine.

      I really empathized with how it highlighted her experiences not just with racism in her new school, but how going to “the white school” starts to separate her from her old friends in the hood, and how she feels about that. It was never preachy, just matter-of-fact about how her experiences with white people ranged from well-meaning if ignorant to malicious and hateful. Really held a mirror up to me and mine in my all-white suburb.

      (Oh, and lest you think it was all bleak, Mary Jane does make one good friend at her new school, which also spoke to my experience when I transferred schools later on: how having one good friend will make all the difference between giving up and going on in a hostile environment).

      Reply
    40. 40.

      James E Powell

      When I was a kid all my heroes were professional athletes and the greatest in my eyes was Jim Brown. I got his Off My Chest for my birthday right after the Browns won the NFL championship. It was an eye-opener.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      NotMax

      Aside:

      First real unchaperoned date I had with anyone of the other sex was me and a black girl, in grade school. Met up for a movie and a malt*. No trepidation from her or my parents, nor anyone else that I can recall.

      Oh, the movie? Of all things, the newly released Taras Bulba. Trust me, not a date film.

      *It’s a stereotype with ample good reason.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Eric S.

      The journey has been long and not illustrious. Im from a rural river town where racism runs rampant still. My parents moving us to the Chicago Suburbs, as lily white as they are, was a corner stone I didn’t understand for a long time. I could repeat much pop culture above and definitely Angry Black Lady here. One thing that changed my world view dramatically was learning one of my best friends (RIP) was gay. I wasn’t homophobic but I didn’t know any. Learning that changed my outlook on everyone. It changed everything but it didn’t. He was no different than he ever was but now I just knew something else. His difference was inside. Obviously the outside differences couldn’t matter more than that. 25+ years on I continue to learn.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Raven

      @BGinCHI: Yes and it’s part of what I wrote. I say yes but I couldn’t finish it because it is so bad. The part that did ring a bell is when MLK is killed and some of the brothers want to start killing white guys then and there. My experience of that day was different. We were out in the field in Korea and the word came down at night. I clearly recall one really militant brother saying “it’s surprising it took them that long to kill that Tom, they killed Malcom a couple of years ago”. Shit knocked me on my ass.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Leto

      @Martin: You see a lot of the same things in the military. I was an instructor for 5 years, so got to see young people up close as they were thrown into an unknowable pressure cooker. We had kids from all over and it was always interesting watching friendships form.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      BC in Illinois

      For me, a moment that sticks with me through the decades (in the middle of a long process of “education of the suburban white liberal teenager”) was an article in the St Louis Post Dispatch in the 1970s (my 20s). It was one of many articles we all have seen, how white couples looking for a house are shown the house, and the black couples are not. Send the same application for insurance/job interview/bank loan with a white name or picture and you get a different response than a black request. As Pres Obama said, “Johnny gets called back for the second interview but Jamal does not.”

      I think it was the combination of  “that’s wrong” with “I don’t want that” with “I don’t know what to do to change that.”  It has stuck with me through the years as the epitome of structural racism.

      It’s still wrong, I still don’t want it, but it takes lots of work and pushing in from the edges and pushing in from where I am, to make any changes.

      One thing I do know is that my kids and (age -appropriate) my grandkids have grown up with the knowledge of that system, and didn’t have to wait until their 20s to see it for what it is.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Benw

      I was pretty sheltered before reading James Baldwin, Toni Morrison, Chief Seattle, Black Elk and John Dos Passos in my wonderful 11th grade American English lit class (holla Ms. Weiss!) in 91-92. They got me primed. And then the Rodney King riots in April 92 opened my eyes to the ongoing racism, brutality, and injustice.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Martin

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: Heh. I go to Oakland all the time, and remember going to a conference with a (white) coworker who I recently hired from a Midwest university and was equally terrified. “Can we get an Uber at the airport?” “No, we’re taking BART because it goes directly to where we’re going, it’ll be faster, and it’s cheaper, and the taxpayers are paying for this”. She trusted that I considered all of this to be perfectly fine, but she was still nervous the whole way. I would talk to strangers, and make jokes, and laugh with them, and wasn’t afraid to stand on the train. She was more relaxed on the way back and we had a nice chat on the flight home about the whole experience.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Josie

      Seeing commenters refer to college experiences reminded me of a formative experience.  I entered the University of Texas in 1961.  During those years the dorms had to be integrated because the football team was integrated.  My dorm was not since it was private, a Methodist dorm.  One evening, my roommate and I were late for our sit down dinner due to a late class and sat without realizing it at a table with a black girl who was a guest of another resident.  Late that night we were visited by a parade of older girls with lit candles and pillowcases over their heads.  We were harangued and threatened for quite a while before they filed out.  The message was clear.  We were really surprised and frightened.  It was my first experience with racism and I’ve never forgotten it.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Amir Khalid

      Racial tension in Malaysia, between Malay political power and Chinese economic power, is not quite like racial tension in America. The latter I started to learn about when I read The Autobiography of Malcolm X, which was around the same time I saw the film of his life starring Denzel Washington (not in a cinema, by the way, but at a screening at the US Embassy).

      American Skin (41 Shots) is the work of music that has most affected my thinking and feelings about race. But upon reflection, Springsteen may have let the police off lightly on that one: he describes the police violence against Amadou Diallo as merely thoughtless rather than malicious.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Mary G

      I’m not sure I’ve ever told anybody this story, because it so horrified me and made me doubt my judgment of character. My dad was a former Jesuit who became an Episcopalian priest after meeting my mom and having me. Both their families, from Texas and Kentucky, who ranged from typical Southern Lost Causers to deep red racist Deplorables, took violent exception to their marriage, causing them to move to California for physical distancing and having little contact with my mom’s family, except for my grandmother, who tried but often failed not to say the “n word” that my mother forbade in my hearing, and no contact at all with my dad’s family.

      My mother, who had at age 16 rejected the arranged marriage my Swedish illegal immigrant grandfather proposed and instead put herself through the University of Texas, was engaged in 1950 to a guy who was in law school there.

      That was the year that Heman Sweatt, a Black man who Thurgood Marshall had won a case for in the Supreme Court on the basis of separate and unequal schools, started at the regular traditionally all-white law school. Needless to say, it didn’t go well. Mom’s fiance and a few of his friends tried to walk Mr. Sweatt to and from classes and take him to basketball games. My mom participated at first and the local KKK came to her house and told my grandfather they would rape her and burn a cross on his lawn if she kept it up. He cussed them out in Swedish, but demanded she stop. She didn’t want to, but her fiance and his friends agreed that she could no longer do it. Mr. Sweatt eventually had to drop out due to stress and health problems, but he had gotten the first foot in the door and made a huge impression on my mother, who stayed “woke” the rest of her life.

      My dad got sick with cancer in 1962 and my mom started spending almost all her time taking him to doctors and hospitals for the next five years, so I was left in the charge of the next door neighbor, who I called Grandma Edie. I loved her dearly because she would take me to the beach for all the hours I wanted, and if we were not at the beach she would leave the house for hours, so I was able to watch any TV I wanted, hang out with their dog Sam, eat any number of foods my mom would have had a heart attack if she knew about, and sneak into her son’s room and read issues of Playboy cover to cover. Grandma Edie’s absences were our little secret, because I wouldn’t have been able to stay if my parents knew. She was a massive late stage alcoholic, but I had no clue.

      After my dad died in November 1967, my mom was gone even more trying to figure out what to do with a ton of debts and no money and no house. My dad didn’t like being called “Father G,” so since he had a PhD in theology, he had everyone call him “Doctor G” instead. We watched a lot of MLK’s earlier speeches and I looked up to him because he was like my dad, a preacher who went by Dr. His kids were my age.

      So one day in April 1968 I was lying on the living room floor with Sam watching TV, pretending to do homework, and hoping Grandma Edie would take off so I could read the latest issue of Playboy I had stashed under an open volume of the encyclopedia. The phone rang, it was my mother and she said something and Grandma Edie said in a vicious voice I had never heard from her before “Good. I’m glad the son of a bitch is dead.” She was talking about MLK. They had a screaming match, my mom came and got me and I never saw Grandma Edie again, as we moved the next month. I didn’t want to see her, but at the same time I was lost and missed Sam so much. That was my first experience with how two-faced some people are around race, at least with my mom in the picture, and it was shocking and awful.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      WaterGirl

      @A Good Woman:

      When I was graduating from HS and was told if I had a party I couldn’t invite any black kids.

      Yeah, the summer I was home after my freshman year this nice guy i was (really) just friends with lived in the suburb next door and we would talk on the phone.  My mom liked his voice, didn’t accept the “we’re just friends” part and was sure there was some romance.

      Anyway… at some point she learned that he was black and she forbade me to get together with him because we lived in berwyn – a totally segregated suburb (see previous comment about friends house being firebombed for taking in a black foster baby) – and she was worried that our business would get firebombed and we lived in apartments upstairs.

      When you’re young you don’t always understand the whole picture, but I was appalled and said I was going to get together with him anyway.  My mom threw the lid of the pot she was boiling potatoes in – across the room in my direction – and said that if she was paying for my college education that she could tell me what I could and could not do.  Long story short, I paid for the next 3 years of college myself.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      narya

      My family has very lefty roots though they vary in their sources. My small hometown was/is very working class and very white, but we were not allowed to use the N-word, for example (this is early-60s, so that was unusual). Partly as a result of that, the college I chose was the first to educate blacks and whites side by side (and the first co-ed college as well), and my choice was in part based on those factoids. But my real learning has been and continues to be in fits and starts. I remember seeing “Do the Right Thing” and feeling like so many reviewers missed what I saw as a major point. Spike Lee, Imani Gandy, Ta-Nahisi Coates–they educate me (even though it is not the obligation of them to do so, and often not the point of what I’m reading). The discussion my team had of the 1619 project was the latest thing–I chose four pieces for us to read/discuss, and then discuss how we can incorporate what we learned into our work. I find that a quasi-Marxist lens can be useful, because of the analyses of labor, capital, etc. And intersectionality makes me think. And actually STFU and listening to what folks are saying (e.g., at work). Oh! and NK Jemison’s trilogy was fking brilliant. I like to think of it as the Constantly Trying to Waken project, because it’s a process, not an event.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      FlyingToaster

      Grade School.

      I grew up in Kansas City (Waldo, if you’re familiar with the city and its neighborhoods) and the first round of court-ordered bussing started the same year as I started Kindergarten.  So from first through 3rd grade, my classes were ~1/3 black kids bussed in from Kumpf school, which was being rebuilt.  My best friends were all black or Jewish.  My neighborhood was almost totally white, with two synagogues and a JCC.  We had a few hispanic families, and one black chemist snuck his family past the redlining.  It seemed totally normal.

      Then the schools decided to mix things up, and gave teachers the ability to “recommend” kids to be bussed.  So several white kids with behavioral issues were to be bussed out, and we got an amazing set of kids with every damn thing wrong in return.  1/3 of my 4th grade class was black, and 1/6th (roughly) was hispanic, as they bussed in from two different schools that year.  16 year olds in 6th grade (having failed 3rd, 4th, 5th & 6th once and then been socially promoted).  Kids living with their grandma who was working two jobs.  My 4th grade teacher was old and nuts, and scared to death of the black kids in the class.  We were all “what is wrong with that woman?” and couldn’t predict what stupid Nazi shit she would pull next.  She’d send kids to the principal’s office for asking to go to the toilet, unless they were white.  Which was only half of us.

      My neighborhood started emptying out.  The retirees stayed, but everyone with kids started house hunting.  Except us.

      And then I got placed in the “Academically Talented” pilot program for 5th Grade.  There were 0 people of color in that classroom of 14 5th graders and 15 6th graders.  We were sequestered from the rest of the building.  The teacher was Satan.  In the rest of the school, things went further down the drain, as teachers retired or quit, families moved to Kansas or north of the river.  When the local junior high instituted locker searches for guns in November, my parents gave up and started house hunting.

      We moved 25 miles to the newly annexed land up near the airport, into a neighborhood without red-lining.  I had black, asian and native american neighbors.  We had immigrants around the corner.  My classrooms were 80-90% white (which I still find weird), but the teachers didn’t single out students for being black or hispanic.  We were the only Jews (except for my junior high math teacher).  The “white” southern baptists considered me a “mud person” and the “white” catholics told me I’d killed Christ.  My friends were those other “not white” kids, as well as the usual science, language, and music geeks until I left home for college.

      Culture was less important than just growing up among people who hated my and my friends’ guts.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Martin

      @Leto: That was part of the joy of growing up in NYC when I did. It was the late 70s early 80s, and there were a few radio stations in NYC that would have dedicated show to local artists like, late at night, and so was listening to Run-DMC, and Grandmaster Flash, and Afrika Bambaataa as well as Madonna, Beastie Boys, TMBG, and others. Not all of it was good, these were artists that maybe got a single out but not an LP and were performing in local clubs, but it was all kind of exciting. None of it sounded like what you heard on the radio during the day, but it did sound like some of what you heard around the city from buskers. I still like discovering new music.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      BGinCHI

      @Mary G: Great story.

      I think all the time about the difference between what we thought we knew about people when we were kids, and what they were actually like out in the world.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      RSA

      Half my ancestors are from Asia, the other half from Europe. I grew up in a predominantly Asian extended family, and I identify as mixed race. I experienced racism as a kid, but since I hit adulthood I look pretty white, so that’s gone away. (Funny thing, sometimes people will ask me about my ethnic background, and they’re almost always part Asian as well.) I’ve always had some awareness of racism in our society. I don’t think that makes me “woke”, though.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Roger Moore

      I got woke gradually, and most of it came through politics rather than through popular culture.  Seeing how politicians targeted minority groups to try to stay in power was a big part of it for me.  Prop 187 and Prop 8 here in California were big examples, but the way the Republicans treated Obama really cemented it for me.

      One cultural experience that really opened my eyes was going to Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles for Sunday lunch with a friend while we were in college.  We were a couple of sloppily dressed White kids, and at least as I remember it the whole rest of the place was filled with Black families who were still wearing church clothes.  I have never felt more out of place in my life.  More importantly, it made me recognize that the Black people around must feel like that any time they are surrounded by Whites.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Matt McIrvin

      I do not call myself “woke”. I don’t think that word is for me–I think that as a white guy in comfortable circumstances I can only ever aspire to that condition and try not to be too foolish. There are things I’m not going to be able to viscerally understand.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Miss Bianca

      @WaterGirl: My mother was a shocking racist – I mean, even by the standards of 1970s white suburbia – and she practically disowned one of my older sisters when she discovered that not only was sis pregnant out of wedlock (remember when that was a huge deal?) but pregnant by *gasp* A BLACK MAN, which made it about 1000 times worse as far as she was concerned.

      She wasn’t as bad as she could have been – I mean, we did get to *see* my sister and my niece – but Lord, the excuses my mother used to make about why she didn’t want to invite them up to our summer house in Maine. It was always all about “what will the neighbors think” and I kept making myself unpopular by pointing out that our neighbors would probably take their cue about “what to think” from *her*, and that if she acted cool with it, they would be polite enough to at least pretend that they were, too.

      Surprisingly, that argument never went over too well.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Martin

      @Miss Bianca: All I can say is that I’m listening.

      As far as I’m concerned that’s woke. You gotta listen. I mean, really listen. Everyone gets it wrong somewhere, and you can’t appreciate everyone’s experience until you hear them, and sometimes you gotta fuck up before they’ll tell you what you need to hear.

      The problem is the people who won’t listen.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      BGinCHI

      @Miss Bianca: This is almost a Tennessee Williams play.

      Same thing happened in my family, but a secret adoption and then repression of all memory of it have wiped it out.

      I think I’m the only one who knows.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Matt McIrvin

      @BGinCHI: For all the defects of social media, one thing that it actually affords is the ability to read what lots and lots of different black people in America are saying about their lives, constantly. Shutting up and listening has never been practically easier.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.