Tonight we kick off Episode 18 of the weekly Guest Post series: Medium Cool with BGinCHI.

In case you missed the introduction to the series: Culture as a Hedge Against this Soul-Sucking Political Miasma We’re Living In

You can find the whole series here: Medium Cool with BGinCHI

Take it away, BG!

In this week’s Medium Cool, let’s talk about race. We started MC as a break from all the political and social static in the air around us, but as the BLM movement has reminded us, the cultural work of racial and social justice isn’t a matter of convenience.

So, what I want to discuss this evening is what we, for shorthand, refer to as “woke.” In particular, let’s hear about the cultural influences on your wokeness (or your path to becoming ever more awake). Was there a book, or writer, or class you took that woke you up? Was it film or music, a part of the city you grew up in? For those of you who’ve always been awake, what are the cultural markers that reinforced this, or gave you a vocabulary, or a style, or a venue?