As I've been saying, Roberts sees which way the wind is blowing ahead of November. https://t.co/hziT5gxUax — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) June 29, 2020

Back during the original Gilded Age, when Americans were first debating our then-new power over the misfortunate citizens of Puerto Rico, political commentor Finley Peter Dunne famously remarked “no matter whether the constitution follows the flag or not, the Supreme Court follows the election returns“. The only credit I’ll give Chief Justice Roberts for his recent decisions in regard to protecting LBGTQ workers’ rights and pregnant women’s bodily autonomy is that he does, indeed, seem to be following the polls… and those polls do not look good for Roberts’ ‘conservative’ Republican fellows.

Until today, GOP satisfaction with how things are going in the US had been above 50% for nearly all of Trump’s presidency. It is now 19%. https://t.co/S5NKy7iUv2 pic.twitter.com/iqQjHFRaa2 — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) June 30, 2020

The Jared will continue until morale improves https://t.co/uAZOqqVz7C pic.twitter.com/ARDQnBVFhM — Josh Barro (@jbarro) June 28, 2020

Horse-race touts at Politico — “Trump admits it: He’s losing”:

The president has privately come to that grim realization in recent days, multiple people close to him told POLITICO, amid a mountain of bad polling and warnings from some of his staunchest allies that he’s on course to be a one-term president… What should have been an easy interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday horrified advisers when Trump offered a rambling, non-responsive answer to a simple question about his goals for a second term. In the same appearance, the normally self-assured president offered a tacit acknowledgment that he might lose when he said that Joe Biden is “gonna be your president because some people don’t love me, maybe.” In the hours after the interview aired, questions swirled within his inner circle about whether his heart was truly in it when it comes to seeking reelection. Trump has time to rebound, and the political environment could improve for him. But interviews with more than a half-dozen people close to the president depicted a reelection effort badly in need of direction — and an unfocused candidate who repeatedly undermines himself. “Under the current trajectory, President Trump is on the precipice of one of the worst electoral defeats in modern presidential elections and the worst historically for an incumbent president,” said former Trump political adviser Sam Nunberg, who remains a supporter…

Imagine being a “billionaire” and the President of the United States and having the audacity to whine about things being rigged against you. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 30, 2020

the entire white house is controlled by the fox news studio and right now they’re having very serious discussions about what the hell are we going to do here next year if this guy doesn’t get his shit back together — kilgore trout, a ramp with no steps (@KT_So_It_Goes) June 30, 2020





From the Washington Post, “The Trump campaign has a new effort to rebut his lousy poll numbers. It’s not good.”:

In the vernacular of political communications, a memo is essentially an attempt to nerd up a news release. Sometimes campaigns create memos meant to be leaked, increasing the chances that a reporter will pick up the story. Often, though, campaign memos serve as short-form white papers, aimed at impressing reporters with more detail than a normal campaign message without getting too complicated. In the case of a memo released by President Trump’s reelection campaign on Sunday, the aim was something slightly different. In this case, the effort was to give a veneer of complexity and statistical rigor to a fundamentally weak set of claims. Addressed to “Interested Parties,” the memo is titled, “Enthusiasm and Unity Update, Polling Methodology.” It attempts to downplay Trump’s weakened position in the polls by arguing, first, that Trump enjoys a distinct advantage in enthusiasm over former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, and, second, that the campaign’s internal polling is more accurate than public polling… In his memo, Stepien argues that the media is intentionally making Trump look bad to “create an unfavorable scenario and to attempt to discourage President Trump’s supporters.” I guess if you are trying to identify likely voters in June, you’re also convinced that voters can be discouraged from voting four months early, too…

eventually camp one and camp two are gonna fight and if it weren’t for the fact that camp one will be actively & openly attempting to install an american mussolini it would be entertaining as hell — kilgore trout, a ramp with no steps (@KT_So_It_Goes) June 30, 2020