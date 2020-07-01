Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Minor Consolation Open Thread: The Oval Office Occupant Is Miserable, Too

Back during the original Gilded Age, when Americans were first debating our then-new power over the misfortunate citizens of Puerto Rico, political commentor Finley Peter Dunne famously remarked “no matter whether the constitution follows the flag or not, the Supreme Court follows the election returns. The only credit I’ll give Chief Justice Roberts for his recent decisions in regard to protecting LBGTQ workers’ rights and pregnant women’s bodily autonomy is that he does, indeed, seem to be following the polls… and those polls do not look good for Roberts’ ‘conservative’ Republican fellows.

Horse-race touts at Politico“Trump admits it: He’s losing”:

The president has privately come to that grim realization in recent days, multiple people close to him told POLITICO, amid a mountain of bad polling and warnings from some of his staunchest allies that he’s on course to be a one-term president…

What should have been an easy interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday horrified advisers when Trump offered a rambling, non-responsive answer to a simple question about his goals for a second term. In the same appearance, the normally self-assured president offered a tacit acknowledgment that he might lose when he said that Joe Biden is “gonna be your president because some people don’t love me, maybe.”

In the hours after the interview aired, questions swirled within his inner circle about whether his heart was truly in it when it comes to seeking reelection.

Trump has time to rebound, and the political environment could improve for him. But interviews with more than a half-dozen people close to the president depicted a reelection effort badly in need of direction — and an unfocused candidate who repeatedly undermines himself.

“Under the current trajectory, President Trump is on the precipice of one of the worst electoral defeats in modern presidential elections and the worst historically for an incumbent president,” said former Trump political adviser Sam Nunberg, who remains a supporter…



From the Washington Post, “The Trump campaign has a new effort to rebut his lousy poll numbers. It’s not good.”:

In the vernacular of political communications, a memo is essentially an attempt to nerd up a news release. Sometimes campaigns create memos meant to be leaked, increasing the chances that a reporter will pick up the story. Often, though, campaign memos serve as short-form white papers, aimed at impressing reporters with more detail than a normal campaign message without getting too complicated.

In the case of a memo released by President Trump’s reelection campaign on Sunday, the aim was something slightly different. In this case, the effort was to give a veneer of complexity and statistical rigor to a fundamentally weak set of claims.

Addressed to “Interested Parties,” the memo is titled, “Enthusiasm and Unity Update, Polling Methodology.” It attempts to downplay Trump’s weakened position in the polls by arguing, first, that Trump enjoys a distinct advantage in enthusiasm over former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, and, second, that the campaign’s internal polling is more accurate than public polling…

In his memo, Stepien argues that the media is intentionally making Trump look bad to “create an unfavorable scenario and to attempt to discourage President Trump’s supporters.” I guess if you are trying to identify likely voters in June, you’re also convinced that voters can be discouraged from voting four months early, too…

    20Comments

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose

      “Some people don’t love me, maybe.”

      Trump may lose the election (KNOCK ON WOOD) but he’s won Understatement of the Century. Someone give him a golden KFC bucket.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Calouste

      the political environment could improve for him.

      If he removes himself from the picture, maybe.  Otherwise the guy is a millstone around his own neck.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @NotMax:

      He even held it upside down! What a clown!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Amir Khalid

      I am happy to learn that Prince Jared is to have an even bigger role in overseeing Daddy-in-Law’s re-election campaign. This ensures the campaign will go exactly as we jackals want it to.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Damn, only 19% of the GOPers  thing the country is doing well? Donny finally broke threw 37%.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      NotMax

      “Here’s one we can pass along. Shows his support at over 60%.”

      “Lemme see that. Who the hell did they poll?”

      “All his living relatives.”

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      In this case, the effort was to give a veneer of complexity and statistical rigor to a fundamentally weak set of claims

      Wait, this is just Trump’s own campaign gas lighting him.  The Fox will pick of the leak,  Trump will see and think all the polls aren’t that bad. ROFL

      Reply
    10. 10.

      mrmoshpotato

      Until today, GOP satisfaction with how things are going in the US had been above 50% for nearly all of Trump’s presidency. It is now 19%.

      Oh?  Are the Rethuglican Trump trash realizing their orange plague rat god emperor doesn’t care about them, since he’s doing things to exacerbate the pandemic?

      Apparently elections have consequences.  Who knew?!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Leto

      @Amir Khalid: there will be so many case study books, in so many different fields, written about this administration on what not to do in X situation. Prince Jared will have a starring role in all of them.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      mrmoshpotato

      @NotMax:

      “Here’s one we can pass along. Shows his support at over 60%.”

      “Lemme see that. Who the hell did they poll?”

      “All his living relatives.”

      Except Tiffany, Barron, his first two wives and his niece Mary. :)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Mount Rushmore Fireworks Display Too Risky Because of Drought and Ponderosa Pines, Wildfire Expert Warns

      The Mount Rushmore National Memorial, which honors Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln, is surrounded by the Black Hills National Forest, about 18 miles southwest of Rapid City, South Dakota.

      That area of the state is facing a moderate drought, and the dry conditions increase the risk of wildfires. In April and May, the Black Hills fell 30% to 50% short of moisture compared to the long-term precipitation average for the region, South Dakota News Watch reported.

      Melissa Smith, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service, told KNBN, “Our normal temperatures in this area this time of year are typically in the upper 70s with our lows in the mid 50s, so anytime that we are seeing temperatures in the 80s and 90s you know that’s definitely … a lot hotter than normal and it’s going to cause us to dry out across the area.”

      The South Dakota Wildland Fire Division said there is a moderate fire danger in the Black Hills.

      A former fire management officer for Mount Rushmore and six other national parks in the region says the abnormally dry conditions make the fireworks exhibition too risky.

      “Burning debris, the burning embers and unexploded shells fall into a ponderosa pine forest and ponderosa pine is extremely flammable,” Bill Gabbert, who is now retired and writes a blog called Wildfire Today, told the Argus Leader. “Shooting fireworks over a ponderosa pine forest, or any flammable vegetation, is ill advised and should not be done. Period.”

      President Trump has wanted to stage a fireworks show at Mount Rushmore since 2018, The Washington Post reported.

      South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who took office in 2019, reached an agreement last year with the U.S. Interior Department to resume annual fireworks exhibitions at the memorial, the Post reported.

      At a White House event this past January, Trump introduced Noem with a story about working with her to bring back the fireworks.

      “I said, ‘What can burn? It’s stone.’ You know, it’s stone,” Trump said. “So nobody knew why (the shows had been canceled). They just said ‘environmental reasons.’ So I called up our people, and within about 15 minutes, we got it approved, and you’re going to have your first big fireworks display at Mount Rushmore, and I’ll try and get out there if I can.”

      Ian Fury, Noem’s communications director, told South Dakota News Watch the park service has taken several precautions, including conducting a large controlled burn in April and creating a safety “Go/ No-Go” checklist.

      The park service also conducted an environmental assessment and found the fireworks display would cause no significant impact.

      The chances of “a major wildfire burning to Keystone, South Dakota, or Horsethief Campground would be quite low — less than 0.02%, while the chances of a more modest wildfire are much higher — in excess of 60%”, the assessment found.

      The assessment, however, also said a wildfire in a dry year would be more likely to result in a high-consequence fire burning outside the boundaries of the memorial.

      The Post reported that the Interior Department has positioned firefighting resources at the site.

      The park service assessment also discussed a U.S. Geological Survey study that found perchlorate, a compound used in fireworks, at higher levels in water sources within the memorial’s boundaries than those from outside the park. The park service concluded levels were not high enough to halt fireworks shows.

      Oh, Trump’s Park Service said it’s ok and totes won’t cause a wildfire that could spread outside the memorial’s boundaries!

      See, this is the problem when you lie all the time and undermine departments and agencies to spew your message; you have zero fucking credibility. Why should I believe the South Dakota state government, the National Park Service, or the Interior Department under Trump? He’s wanted his little light show since 2018. Well, enough decay has set in that nobody will deny him his precious this year. Imagine if a wildfire does happen. Trump and Noem will look like even bigger assholes than they already are and thousands of lives could be put at risk, along with miles of nature.

      Fuck Noem by the way. She’s such an idiot and kiss ass to Trump it’s disgusting.

      Noem also had this to say in response to Sioux leaders calling for Mount Rushmore to be demolished:

      Harold Frazier, chairman of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, said in a release that, “Nothing stands as a greater reminder to the Great Sioux Nation of a country that cannot keep a promise or treaty than the faces carved into our sacred land on what the United States calls Mount Rushmore.”

      Frazier also criticized the upcoming July 3 visit from Trump, where he and South Dakote Gov. Kristi Noem have worked to bring back the monument’s annual fireworks show, which one fire expert has called “ill-advised” due to dry conditions.

      “We are now being forced to witness the lashing of our land with pomp, arrogance and fire hoping our sacred lands survive,” Frazier said. “This brand on our flesh needs to be removed and I am willing to do it free of charge to the United States, by myself if I must.”

      Oglala Sioux President Julian Bear Runner said last week he also believed the monument should be removed, calling it “a great sign of disrespect.”

      […]

      “He can choose to continue the same rhetoric that he always has,” Noem continued, “he’s an activist that is always using inflammatory language, or we can choose to focus on what we can learn from these individuals.”

      Noem responded to theoretical calls to remove the monument last week, when conservative pundit Ben Shapiro tweeted “So, when is our woke historical revisionist priesthood going to insist on blowing up Mount Rushmore?” in the wake of Confederate memorials around the country being removed, either by law or by force.

      “Not on my watch.” Noem replied.

      This witch has some fucking gall. Who the hell does she think she is to be lecturing Frazier on this? Whether you agree with demolition or not, he wasn’t wrong in his remarks and if anybody has any right to say this, it’s him. That land was stolen from the Lakota by the US government. We violated our treaties with them.

      “He’s an activist! He uses inflammatory rhetoric.”

      And you fucking don’t? Pull the other one, Governor Barbie. And no, Shapiro, it’s not “revisionist” to remove monuments glorifying racist traitors. Nobody’s proposing they shouldn’t be taught about.

      Noem also replied to a now-deleted tweet from the Twitter account of the Democratic National Committee reading “Trump has disrespected Native communities time and again. He’s attempted to limit their voting rights and blocked critical pandemic relief. Now he’s holding a rally glorifying white supremacy at Mount Rushmore — a region once sacred to tribal communities.”

      Noem said in her own tweet that “George Washington unified our nation. Thomas Jefferson wrote ‘All men are created equal.’ Abraham Lincoln ended slavery. Teddy Roosevelt was the first President to dine with a black man at the White House. It is shameful for @TheDemocrats to slander these great leaders.”

      Good job completely ignoring the substance of what was said, Noem! Thanks for the Schoolhouse Rock-level history analysis, too. History isn’t as black and white as you portray it as and these men were complicated. The DNC shouldn’t have deleted that tweet; it was 100% fucking correct

      Rant over

      Reply
    18. 18.

      NotMax

      @Leto

      Deserves a p[lace in the nation’s permanent political lexicon.

      Jared: to study every possible worst decision or action in preparation for creating a new low.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      trollhattan

      Thing you probably missed, along with everybody else: minor league baseball cancelled for 2020. Suspect a lot of teams will be folding before next year.

      Reply

