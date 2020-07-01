Ok, people, I’m finally ready to get serious about fundraising this cycle.

Here is my thinking: giving money to Biden isn’t a great investment. Mostly presidential campaigns spend money on ads and that’s usually a waste. This cycle, I think that ads trolling Trump, just to fuck with him, are very effective and I think the Lincoln Project ads are successful in that regard, but I don’t think the Biden campaign could get away with that level of cheekiness. Better to leave it to outside groups. I think the Biden campaign is doing a great job so far, stay in the basement, stay quiet and dignified.

That leaves the House and the Senate. I don’t think much movement one way or the other is likely in the House. Winning the Senate would be a big fucking deal.

So my plan is to go all in on the Senate. I’m thinking I’ll just take all the races with Republican incumbents, have a big thermometer for all the Dems running against them and let you guys decide how to give. And then maybe I’ll run one for Doug Jones too.

How does that sound?

There’s a possibility that I’ll be able to get a friend to totally geek out and give some kind of Moneyball analysis of how we should give in the Senate, if anyone is interested.