I'll be in my basement room

Ok, people, I’m finally ready to get serious about fundraising this cycle.

 

Here is my thinking: giving money to Biden isn’t a great investment.  Mostly presidential campaigns spend money on ads and that’s usually a waste.  This cycle, I think that ads trolling Trump, just to fuck with him, are very effective and I think the Lincoln Project ads are successful in that regard, but I don’t think the Biden campaign could get away with that level of cheekiness.  Better to leave it to outside groups.  I think the Biden campaign is doing a great job so far, stay in the basement, stay quiet and dignified.

 

That leaves the House and the Senate.  I don’t think much movement one way or the other is likely in the House.  Winning the Senate would be a big fucking deal.

 

So my plan is to go all in on the Senate.  I’m thinking I’ll just take all the races with Republican incumbents, have a big thermometer for all the Dems running against them and let you guys decide how to give.  And then maybe I’ll run one for Doug Jones too.

 

How does that sound?

 

There’s a possibility that I’ll be able to get a friend to totally geek out and give some kind of Moneyball analysis of how we should give in the Senate, if anyone is interested.

      Chetan Murthy

      DougJ, music to my ears (I bet, a lotta others too).  I also planned to not give any $$ to House candidates, and instead send it all to Senate, gubernatorial, local, and GOTV.

       

      I don’t know about the latter three, but am looking around.  Know what to do in TX, but not elsewhere.  Kinda feel like it would be worth sending $$ to Georgia, but don’t know much.  Maybe NC too.

      But back to you: hells yeah, man.  Hell’s yeah.  I would be *happy* to be guided by your advice on whom to give to.  Also, if by some chance you find a way for us to do it that doesn’t involve using credit cards (checks!) that would be *excellent*.  I mean, 3% is 3%.  It’s not nothing.  Failing that, well, yanno, 20 checks isn’t the end of the world.  150 checks … that’s a little harder.  But 20?  Yeah, I can do that.

      Fair Economist

      Sounds good to me. I’m donating lots more this cycle than I ever have before, and my focus is on mildly “stretch” Senate races (MT, SC, GA, IA). And I *love* analysis!

      Another Scott

      Howdy stranger!

      I’ve been doing a monthly donation to various things, including your Senate thermometer – https://secure.actblue.com/donate/bjgbcs – for a while. Uncle Joe, DCCC, DSCC, DLCC, also too. We need a strong team as well as strong candidates.

      I don’t think we should assume the House will be fine. The GOP came back strong in several local elections in VA recently because Team D wasn’t as motivated and active. We should fight for every seat.

      A post on the ways to maximize the impact of giving would be interesting.

      Thanks for all you do.

      A NOVA on Australia was on recently… “the sea level used to be 600 feet higher…” – that’s the kind of Blue Wave that I want to see this fall!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Greg Ferguson

      Mark Kelly here in AZ would be a very good investment. He’s polling well against McSally, so you might want to go for closer races elsewhere, but it would not be a waste.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Another Scott:

      I don’t think we should assume the House will be fine.

      A fair cop.  It would be useful to know if there are battleground House races that are vastly underfunded.  I mean, we shouldn’t allow seats to be lost merely for the money.  But OTOH, I do feel that if we lose the House, then we’ll have lost the country as a whole, and almost certainly the Presidency.  I could be wrong about that.  Could be very wrong.  Whereas, if we win the House & Presidency, and don’t win the Senate, then …. well, it’s a holding action until 2022, when the GrOPers WILL tar us (the Dems) as do-nothing, and retake control.  Ditto 2024 the Presidency.

      Again, I could be wrong about this analysis: would certainly appreciate being corrected.

      dww44

      Glad to see you back at BJ and I think your Senate focus is the correct one.
      Particularly timely, too, as I just scanned a Politico article quoting McConnell saying that he believes they will keep the Senate. If you can help engineer a GOP loss there I will be forever grateful.

      And to sweeten the pot make
      sure that McGrath wins, as does Doug Jones and maybe flip the 2 Georgia seats, especially the one that Loeffler bought with her husband’s money.

      geg6

      As a resident of a swing state, I’d like to defend some of ad spending here.  There’s one ad from the Biden campaign that is running here that is very good, positive but critical enough to not be considered pandering to white men.  Another by a PAC (don’t remember which) is a good one with an elderly white woman who voted Trump in ‘16 and is now doing a Zoom or YouTube or some other obviously self-recorded video saying how incompetent he is and how he’s bungled C19 and how she isn’t voting for him or any GOP. For who it’s aimed at and their voting turnout record, it’s effective.  Three former Trumpers FB friends have turned in the last week.  TV ads are still effective with certain demographics.  You have to do it all.  For now.

      TaMara (HFG)

      Thank you. I’ve been waiting for this and was just about ready to ask fellow BJ folk where I should put my money.

      Your time and effort is going to save me some time and effort. And I’m on board, as it was how I was leaning anyway.

      Glad to “see” you.

      dnfree

      Good plan. I decided to give to three local House candidates who were new in 2018 and are doing a great job. Other than that, the Senate is the place to invest, I agree. I like giving as part of a bigger plan.

      DougJ

      Thanks everybody.  I know Sam Wang a little on Twitter and may mimic what he is doing.  A friend had some ideas for something even a little more sophisticated, though I’m not sure if he has time to work it all out.

      Another Scott

      @Chetan Murthy:  My general thinking is that one has to have enough money to run one’s campaign and be able to quickly respond to last-minute attacks. But having 2-3x that much isn’t very helpful. The presidency seems to be different – the winner (almost?) always has and spends more than the loser.

      An expanded House majority enables more progressive legislation, and protects blue-dogs who can’t go along with some things (it means their votes aren’t essential).

      Yes, winning the Senate (SCOTUS, judges, cabinet secretaries, treaties, etc., etc.) is vital. And the bigger the majority there, the better, as well. But money for a zillion TV ads won’t necessarily help any more. We need to be able to ensure our voters can vote absentee and get to the polls safely.

      We can’t take anything for granted. Government – at all levels – is too important.

      My $0.02.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Raoul

      My take is: We have to whup their asses up and down the line. Maybe a sufficiently convincing running of the table might (maybe!) start the process of re-thinking the all-in =-on-racism strategy.

      So my $$ priorities are about 15% Senate, 39% US House, 34% State Legislatures, 2.5% Governors (MN & CO aren’t up, so a lower priority for me) and a few misc things like DAs (including recalling Mike Freeman in Minneapolis). Yes I have a spreadsheet.

      Runforsomething had a great Juneteenth ActBlue with black candidates from Congress to State leges to county level stuff. I was selective, but gave generously.

      Part of honoring George Floyd is funding black and other POC candidates well, so that they aren’t crushed by money before they can even get going.

      Mousebumples

      I’m in for some $$, and I gave to WisDems last week. I wanted to support the local Democratic party to help develop a bench and fight for fairer maps on 2020 since our gerrymandering is out of control.

      Are there any other states we should target for fairer districting, in 2021?

