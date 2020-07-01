Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This blog will pay for itself.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

Militantly superior in their own minds…

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

Word salad with all caps

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

Naturally gregarious and alpha

No one could have predicted…

Nevertheless, she persisted

Too inconsequential to be sued

The Math Demands It!

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

This is a big f—–g deal.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Mission Accomplished!

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

Reality always wins in the end.

Women: They Get Shit Done

Yes we did.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Election 2020 Open Thread: Brad Parscale’s Death Star Strikes Again!

Election 2020 Open Thread: Brad Parscale’s Death Star Strikes Again!

by | 24 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • ...now I try to be amused
  • Adam L Silverman
  • Alison Rose
  • Anya
  • Benw
  • Brachiator
  • burnspbesq
  • CaseyL
  • catclub
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jeffro
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Jinchi
  • Ken
  • Mike in NC
  • Quaker in a Basement
  • Steeplejack
  • Wolvesvalley

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    24Comments

    1. 1.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      saw some discussion of enthusiasm in an earlier thread

      TJ Ducklon@TDucklo · 23m
      NEWS: @JoeBiden for President raises $141 million in June, shattering our monthly record and beating the Trump campaign for the second consecutive month.  Grassroots energy to elect Joe Biden is surging and in 125 days, it’s going to make him the president.

      ETA: I have the figure of $130M in my head for his May fundraising. Anybody remember?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jeffro

      So ol’ Brad has decided not to go quietly into that good night, eh?  And at what – $10M, $20M a month probably going right into his own pockets, who can blame him?

      I also like how trumpov has decided to ignore ‘woke Jared’ or whatever and just go full metal white supremacist.  I mean, I don’t actually like it…I just like how it improves our already-good chances!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      burnspbesq

      Re the Trump campaign: “follow the money.”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ken

      Americans voting with their wallets

      Some, I’m sure, but I also have to think there’s a reason the Senate is trying to strip the restrictions on foreign donations.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      CaseyL

      It’s pretty damned delicious that the supreme Con Man is himself being conned and scammed.

      Parscale has figured to ride that gravy train until it gives out under him – he might actually not care whether the campaign is any good, in the sense of getting the candidate elected. Just looking to skim as much cash as he can.

      Which is totally fine with me.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Brachiator

      In a result that surprised no one, Russian voters approved a measure which will let Putin run for president in 2024 and 2030. He is currently 67 and could rule until he is 83.

      Trump must be so jealous.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Anya

      Hopefully, one of the good things to come out of 2020 is that campaigns can’t buy elections.

      Speaking of Trump’s political forebearer, what’s up with the Klan’s weird ass robes? They are such freaks.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ken

      @Alison Rose: @CaseyL: So the thought is that Parscale is running the campaign like a casino bust-out? Plausible. Any speculation on cui bono? My guess would be the Russian mafia, but I may be biased by Pelosi’s expert opinion that all roads lead to Moscow.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      ...now I try to be amused

      @Anya:

      Speaking of Trump’s political forebearer, what’s up with the Klan’s weird ass robes? They are such freaks.

      You inspired me to go to Wikipedia. The original Klan didn’t wear those robes or do cross burning. Those customs were invented by Thomas Dixon Jr. in his novel The Clansman, which D.W. Griffith adapted as The Birth of a Nation. The second Klan adopted the customs from the novel and film.

      A depressing thought: The first Klan was founded in late 1865 and suppressed in 1871. The second Klan was founded in 1915 and faded away by the 1940s. The current Klan rose in the 1950s, making it by far the oldest of the three.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Ken

      @catclub: Wasn’t the legal argument that there were family non-disclosure agreements regarding Fred Trump’s estate? The Trumps, putting the dys in dysfunctional family for three generations.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Ken: @Jinchi:

      That’s now what they were stripping from the legislation. What they stripped from the Intelligence Community funding that is being appended to the National Defense Authorization Act was the requirement that any campaign contacted by a foreign government or someone acting on their behalf had to immediately notify the FBI. If they did not, then it would be a Federal crime.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      catclub

      @Ken: yes, those were private agreements, most likely with penalties laid out if you break them.. So  you break them and pay the penalty.

       

      But UNTIL you break them, you have NOT broken them, plus, what business is it of the state to intervene in a private contract?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Mike in NC

      Last month they ran some truly stupid ads here that actually compared Fat Bastard to a “bull in a china shop” and thought it was clever. They lasted about a week.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.