Coincidences take a lot of planning. https://t.co/HJ2QkOCbHu
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) July 1, 2020
This is Bloombergian in its ineffectiveness.
Trump is going to absolutely eclipse the most money ever spent for no polling ROI whatsoever.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) July 2, 2020
Curious thing in 2020 is how many of the media x factors that dragged him across the finish line are either gone or severely curtailed.
Ailes-dead
NRA-bankrupt
Assange-jail
Manafort/Cohen/Stone/Flynn-convicts
altright-deplatformed
AMI-sanctioned
news anchor sex creeps -decimated https://t.co/1IMczZrY7e
— Zeddy (@Zeddary) July 1, 2020
Correction, it’s clearly Trump first, Russia Second, KKK third, and America last. pic.twitter.com/MPS50NfVgj
— Chip Franklin (@chipfranklin) July 1, 2020
