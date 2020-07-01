Recap of yesterday’s #COVID19 statements: WHO Director General: “The worst is yet to come” CDC Principal Deputy Director: “This is really the beginning” White House Press Secretary: “We’re aware that there are embers that need to be put out.” — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) June 30, 2020

With about 40,000 new cases being reported a day, Dr. Anthony Fauci says the U.S. is “going in the wrong direction” in some regions, putting the country at risk. If things don't turn around, Fauci says he wouldn't be surprised to see 100,000 cases a day. https://t.co/muJhUKd7eL — The Associated Press (@AP) June 30, 2020

Another record high #COVID19 tally in the US today: 46k new cases. Fourth time in the past week with a new single-day record. And 8 states – Alaska, Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas – reported single-day records.https://t.co/mCmcW9Ffp7 — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) July 1, 2020

Pew asked the same people in March and June if they approved of Trump's job performance as president. Over that period 1-in-6 of those who'd approved of Trump switched their views of him. 45% of that group lived in areas hardest-hit by covid. https://t.co/nbu92rwSu6 — Philip Bump (@pbump) June 30, 2020

Here's a 2007 CDC pandemic plan warning that erratic social distancing rules would cause economic and social damage without containing the disease https://t.co/Ak8xWcSQWb pic.twitter.com/F9eLhAUz9N — Emily Kopp (@emilyakopp) June 30, 2020

COVID-19 has had a dramatic impact on military recruiting, shuttering U.S. enlistment stations around the country and forcing thousands of recruiters to woo potential soldiers online. https://t.co/fpIY2c3mUx — The Associated Press (@AP) June 30, 2020

======

Coronavirus-related fatalities continue to pile up as the world passes half a million deaths https://t.co/YsnVVzgeLy pic.twitter.com/CtFvZgxBHl — Reuters (@Reuters) July 1, 2020

BREAKING: The European Union announces that it will reopen its borders to travelers from 14 countries, but most Americans have been refused entry for at least another two weeks due to soaring coronavirus infections in the U.S. https://t.co/ynZliK5MDm — The Associated Press (@AP) June 30, 2020

Sweden starts critical look at its pandemic response https://t.co/RsbZu6AL0K pic.twitter.com/NssOCM7ack — Reuters (@Reuters) June 30, 2020

40% of #coronavirus carriers in the Italian town of Vo showed no symptoms, according to a newly published study. Vo, population 3200, recorded Italy's 1st #COVID19 death in late February. Vo was placed in a 2-wk lockdown at which time 85% of Vo was tested https://t.co/rECkCyy99d pic.twitter.com/b5Nnni6vm0 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 30, 2020

Coronavirus: Czechs hold party to 'farewell' pandemic https://t.co/Ze0XaG8xMB — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 1, 2020





“The virus is out there, still circling like a shark in the water." Boris Johnson urged caution as a local outbreak forced authorities to lock down a city in England, but the British prime minister also called for a "New Deal" to kick-start the economy. https://t.co/hJy4JbD8r9 — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) June 30, 2020

Tokyo confirms 67 new cases of coronavirus infection Wednesday: NHK https://t.co/GQVee3oqaq pic.twitter.com/88IKQFnqzN — Reuters (@Reuters) July 1, 2020

Australia to lock down 300,000 in Melbourne suburbs after coronavirus spike https://t.co/BfnaIif2FL pic.twitter.com/V92ua4y2ux — Reuters (@Reuters) July 1, 2020

Terrible numbers out of #Brazil:

– 1,271 deaths in 24 hours

– total of 59,656 deaths

– 1,408,485 confirmed cases

– 37,997 new cases in 24 hourshttps://t.co/fYeQucQLDQ> — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) July 1, 2020

Mexico registers 5,432 new coronavirus cases, 648 more deaths https://t.co/eMMlNOzlD4 pic.twitter.com/A97OjX9mC6 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 1, 2020

Canada extends COVID-19 international border closures, mandatory quarantine order https://t.co/Zd3bLyfoLW pic.twitter.com/d9h4GEPtkx — Reuters (@Reuters) June 30, 2020

Airbus says it may be 2025 before air travel rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic. To survive the thin years ahead, the European aircraft manufacturer is quickly eliminating 15,000 jobs, mostly in Europe. https://t.co/oSn83y0NIp — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) June 30, 2020

======

#COVID19 causes 'hyperactivity' in blood-clotting cells, according to researchers at Univ of Utah Health Sciences. Changes in blood platelets can contribute to the onset of heart attacks, strokes & other serious complications. Report in the journal, Blood https://t.co/xVWcWAJrf3 pic.twitter.com/cIFl7YR3ZI — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 30, 2020

FDA will require a covid-19 vaccine be at least 50 percent more effective than a placebo https://t.co/tNkrNvmPga — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 30, 2020

U.S. health officials are pushing a new pooling approach to boost screening for the coronavirus ⁠— run tests in batches instead of individually.https://t.co/31XF0GzPm3 — AP Health & Science (@APHealthScience) June 30, 2020

So… what happens if another country develops a successful Covid-19 vaccine first? I am sure this won't be forgotten! https://t.co/DqH0fRksz2 — Alexandra Sifferlin (@acsifferlin) June 30, 2020

FBI: Beware of scammers selling fake #COVID19 antibody tests. FBI said fraudsters are also trying to get people's personal information, such as names, birthdates & Social Security numbers as well as Medicare and/or private health insurance info https://t.co/91qNlMeDvt — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 30, 2020

======

Analysis: More coronavirus tests are coming back positive, contrary to what Trump and the House Republican leader claim https://t.co/XEm1DrRVZO — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 30, 2020

New cases of the coronavirus are now on the rise in 39 states. Here's the latest data: https://t.co/s93ZEpm0vL — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) June 30, 2020

"Many politicians seem to rationalize reopening decisions in alignment with the cabin fever of their constituencies." — Data, not how fed up people are, have to drive decisions on when and how much to reopen, @DrRichBesser warns. https://t.co/TIVmy7bv8B — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) June 30, 2020

The "we're in trouble list" of states today, with extremes of positive tests, still led by Arizona pic.twitter.com/2XRMWSpsjv — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) June 30, 2020

2 govt reports: Most people w/ positive #coronavirus tests aren't sure how they caught it. In the1st study only 27% of 360+ Coloradans knew of a contact 2 wks before testing positive. 2nd study, 46% of 350 people were certain who may have infected them https://t.co/GsBIy5Jgmf — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 30, 2020

There were 6975 new cases reported in Texas as of 5pm — a record. Things are getting worse not better. Do not listen to the White House spokeswoman who says only a few embers need to be put out. A firestorm of #COVID19 cases is already burning across the country. https://t.co/56RpXpvaqI pic.twitter.com/eKPI8MdcQA — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 30, 2020

Cool, cool. Sorry Texans, you're on your own. https://t.co/pS8cQllyGK — Dr. Tara C. Smith (@aetiology) July 1, 2020