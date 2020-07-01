Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Another Possible Pickup

Colorado is an interesting state, and some Qanon nutter winning the primary in CO-3, which is the Western Slope district, is good news for Democrats.

DENVER — A pistol-packing restaurant owner who has expressed support for a far-right conspiracy theory has upset five-term U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in Colorado’s primary elections.

Tipton became the fourth House member to lose renomination bids this year. Republican Reps. Steve King of Iowa and Denver Riggleman of Virginia, and Democrat Daniel Lipinski of Illinois, have already been ousted by challengers.

He lost Tuesday to Lauren Boebert, the owner of a gun-friendly restaurant in a western Colorado town called Rifle. Earlier this year, Boebert said in an interview that she was “very familiar” with the QAnon conspiracy theory, but she stopped short of saying she was a follower.

“Everything that I’ve heard of Q, I hope that this is real because it only means that America is getting stronger and better, and people are returning to conservative values,” she told interviewer Ann Vandersteel.

That “Everything I’ve heard of Q” has the reek of a Facebook warrior political neophyte, and, sure enough, she’d only raised $133K as of the most recent FEC report.

Her opponent, Diane Mitsch Bush (no relation) is anything but a neophyte — she’s a former county commissioner and state legislator, and she had to raise money to win her primary. She lost to incumbent Tipton in 2018 in a district that Trump won by 52-40 (Johnson and Stein were the top two other candidates statewide), but she raised almost a million bucks this time around, just a little under Tipton’s anemic total. There are three other third party candidates in the race, including a Libertarian, and hopefully they’ll siphon off Republican voters who can’t vote for a QAnon. R+6 is winnable with a bad enough Republican and energized Democrats.

    44Comments

    1. 1.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Has anyone checked the basement of her restaurant? I was told that they are auctioning off child sex slaves in the basement of her restaurant. That’s in the basement of her restaurant. That’s Shooters Grill, 120 E 3rd, Rifle, CO 81650. In the basement. Child sex slaves. In the basement. Next to the pizza dough.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      PST

      @Wag: That ensures decent tips and nothing returned to the kitchen.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      namekarB

      @Wag: I’ve not been there, but supposedly the wait staff open carries while they bring you your food.

      If you don’t tip, you get a serving of lead

      Reply
    8. 8.

      jonas

      @Alison Rose: It’s so you can be assured that all the other patrons dining there are also insecure, confused people.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Frankensteinbeck

      it only means that America is getting stronger and better, and people are returning to conservative values

      QAnon has gone way past ‘conservative values’ into ‘cloud cuckoo land’.  Ms Boebert is probably not a follower, because you have to be such a wack job to believe that stuff, you can’t keep your mouth shut about it.  I’ve only skirted the edge and it’s prophecies of revolution, major public figures are dead (Isn’t ‘Trump is dead and that’s a fake’ one of their things?  I don’t clearly remember who it is), a vast international conspiracy of pedophiles occupying most governments, coded signals in government communications – it’s Nucking Futz.  This is ‘lizard people’ level stuff.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      NotMax

      Overheard in Colorado republican HQ:

      “Some – anyone – please, please tell me she’s not a witch!”

      //

      Reply
    14. 14.

      H.E.Wolf

      Thank you for highlighting CO-03’s Democratic candidate for US House!

      Paraphrasing my comment from an earlier post this AM:

      There’s at least 1 other 2018 Balloon Juice-supported returnee to the 2020 US House races. [Per SiubhanDuinne, GA-07’s 2018 Democratic candidate, Carolyn Bourdeaux.] [ETA: fixed spelling]

      As we get closer to November, would there be any interest in another jackals’ list of 2020 candidates to support? (In 2018 we had 3 successive lists, for a total of 94 candidates, and a number of victories.)

      I’d be glad to dig my 2018 list out of the archive, if it would be useful to anyone who’d like to revive that project for 2020….

      Also, many thanks to O. Felix Culpa for mentioning Xochitl Torres Small, a BJ-supported Democrat, who’s running for a 2nd term in NM-02!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      opiejeanne

      @Frankensteinbeck: One of their things is that JFK jr isn’t dead and is going to do something or other to save us all, or maybe it was he will explain it all.  Well, he’s going to do something when he steps from the shadows.

      How do adults believe this stuff? I mean, people who seem to be able to feed and clothe themselves?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      opiejeanne

      OT, I’m in Twitter jail for posting the following, part of a conversation about how great it would be to have a continuation of the League of Their Own movie about the three black women who played in the Negro Leagues. Someone must have reported me, but I’m not sure what the complaint was. The use of the word “Negro” maybe?:

      @itsgabrielleu @psddluva4evah That would be great. We visited the Negro League Baseball Museum in KC last summer and I remember seeing those names and reading their posted biographies. What a great experience that was.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Leto

      @opiejeanne: Why JFKjr? Why not Reagan? Or some other dead conservative idol? Charlton Heston rising from the crypt, gun in hand, to lead the revolution? Just insane shit.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Kay

      We had an actual run in with Q people in this county before I knew what Q was. Ok, just the outlines. They decided that this local woman, who is AA, had been taken as a child from Milwaukee (kidnapped) sent thru central America as part of a child sex trafficking ring, and then ended up living here.
      None of this was true and none of it made sense- the woman was the wrong age for one thing- by a decade. However, they so completely cowed local law enforcement with these insane demands that the women consented to DNA testing just to get these crazy freaks to leave her alone.
      Elite Republicans may be chuckling about their zany base now, and seeking to exploit it for political gains, but they will rue the day they ever let these people in. They’re nutty, dangerous cultists and they cause harm.
      Republicans probably think their shitty, low quality Party can’t get worse after Trump. Oh, IT CAN. It can be a Q Party and it will be a Q Party. They ain’t seen nothing yet.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Leto

      @opiejeanne: Inconsistent application of “rules” on Twitter/social media is just part and parcel of the experience. Also getting any sort of explanation of why is always a source of constant frustration.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Another Scott

      @Alison Rose: There are some excellent tortilla chips by the same name.  They have a pronunciation key on the bag – “sō’-cheel”.  So they seem to be telling (roughly) the same story.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Oklahomo

      @opiejeanne: I got twitter jail once for posting pictures of fresh horse poop at Trump.  But miracle of miracles I appealed and they overturned it.  A bunch of the MAGAs had reported it as spam.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      laura

      @opiejeanne: How do adults believe this stuff?

      What won’t people believe? Back in the day the fixation on sex abuse in the McMartin school was an 11 on the crazification charts and yes, it featured a tunnel. Lives and reputations were destroyed, wrongful convictions – just the whole enchilada. Check out Anatomy of a Panic.

      https://youtu.be/2R21tWs-qCw

      Reply
    35. 35.

      opiejeanne

      @NotMax: Good call.

      Honestly, do they not read the tweets that are reported? I explained in my appeal that that is the real name of the museum in KC. I’m half amused and half pissed off right now.

      I got kicked off of a family forum 20 years ago, called Pioneers of Camden County. Most of them weren’t my hillbilly relatives, only a few, and I was glad not to be related to the ones who got me kicked off because of some trivial beef with another woman, when I defended her after she was kicked off. I said she hadn’t done anything wrong and BOOM! I was out. One of them had the nickname Hubcap Diane, but it really should have been Rusted Appliances on the Porch Diane, based on photos of her family’s “homestead”, but I never talked that way on the forum.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Aleta

      OT, except for elections here matter

      (NYT) A museum that commemorates the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre is rushing to digitize its archives, afraid its artifacts could be seized. Booksellers are nervously eyeing customers, worried they could be government spies. Writers have asked a news site to delete more than 100 articles, anxious that old posts could be used against them.

      And on Wednesday, the anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese control — a day usually observed by huge pro-democracy marches — a scattered crowd of protesters tried to rekindle that energy, only to be corralled by the police and arrested over offenses that did not exist a day earlier.

      The Chinese government’s new security law for Hong Kong is less than a day old, and already the city is feeling its chilling effect. …

      “You can say this law is just targeting protesters and anti-Chinese politicians, but it could be anyone,” said Isabella Ng, a professor at the Education University of Hong Kong who founded a charity that helps refugees in the city.

      The law, which went into effect as soon as it was released Tuesday night, confirmed many residents’ fears that a range of actions that they had previously engaged in had become hazardous. Though the law specifically bans subversion, sedition, terrorism and collusion, its definition of those crimes could be interpreted broadly to include various forms of speech or organizing.

      Lobbying foreign governments or publishing anti-Beijing viewpoints could be punished by life imprisonment in serious cases. So could saying anything seen as undermining the ruling Communist Party’s authority.

      As a few thousand people gathered in a major Hong Kong commercial district on Wednesday, the police forced them off the streets and arrested more than 300 people, including at least nine over new offenses created by the security law. One of the nine was a 15-year-old girl waving a Hong Kong independence flag, the police said.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Kay

      Here’s the heartbreaking part. The child in Milwaukee? That was a real little girl. She disappeared and Milwaukee police were criticized for not putting enough effort into finding her, and the AA community said they didn’t look for her because she was AA.

      So the nutter Q cult members raised the hopes of the family who lost that little girl with their nutjob theory that she had turned up in rural Ohio. So, that’s the victim count. The AA woman who lives here who they stalked and harrassed insisting she was someone else until she finally gave in to their demands and had DNA testing, and the extended family of the real little girl in Milwaukee who disappeared.

      All of these victims of this Q conspiracy are AA.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      rk

      @opiejeanne:

      How do adults believe this stuff? I mean, people who seem to be able to feed and clothe themselves?

      Right wing republicans are completely crazy. I work with a lot of die hard Trump supporters. One woman thinks that the democrats colluded with the Chinese and created the corona virus to destroy Trump’s economy. Plus she posts all sorts of conspiracy theories on FB. She thinks that if Trump loses she’ll be in a concentration camp. She believes the deep state thinks that she’s a threat because she is a “truth teller”.

      I’ve never heard her talk of Q (much of the time I try to avoid her). But how is her regular stupidity different from the Q nonsense? At this point I’d say I never meet any sane republicans. Even the best of them are irrational.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Leto

      @Kay: They were already rue’ing it when they let in the Tea Party. The Republican Party, at all levels, simply let themselves be consumed by this. They had a chance to remain somewhat normal but gave in to all it in their desire to keep/advance their power. Not sure what’s going to replace it, but any of the Never Trumpers/old guard who are trying to re-right the ship… well there are plenty of bridges to be sold.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Johnny Gentle (famous crooner)

      @Frankensteinbeck: It’s the type of thing that if, ten years ago, you wrote it up and surveyed republicans whether the person stating it was in need of psychiatric treatment, they’d probably all say yes. They went from conservative to ultra-conservative to just plain psychotic.

      What’s truly scary is that this is how they are with Trump, Barr and McConnell running the country. What happens if Biden wins? If they believed Trump was the only thing keeping the “secret cabal of child molesters” at bay, what happens when you take Trump out of the picture?  The delusional, paranoid people who believe in Q are also heavily armed, violent, anarchic and bigoted. Things are going to get so much worse than they were even just a few years ago when the tea partiers’ now-quaint brand of crazy was ruining everything.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Kay

      Bill Kristol
      @BillKristol
      Trump voter ⁦
      @kausmickey
      ⁩ wants to dump Trump:
      “The fantasizing about Trump abandoning his attempt at reelection should probably be taken seriously and even egged on…If Trump’s going to do this, he should do it soon–before the convention.”

      What still amazes me about the Trump capture of the GOP is how weak they all are. From the moment he rode down that elevator they have acted as people with no agency at all.

      They are HOPING bad Daddy voluntarily steps down. They’re delusional- this is the best grift he’s ever run and he isn’t giving it up without issuance of a warrant, but more than that, how did it happen that they all gave their entire political party to a sleazy NYC real estate developer? They are powerless before his awesomeness. They just have to HOPE he…goes away.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Gravenstone

      My first thought on hearing about her was this is a data point for how the Republican party is contracting and hardening around the extremist positions. At least in her specific neck of the woods. If this is reflective of a more broad trend, then November may be very interesting indeed. Lots of Democratic pick ups, but what Republicans are elected will likely be (or remain) extremists.

      Reply

