Colorado is an interesting state, and some Qanon nutter winning the primary in CO-3, which is the Western Slope district, is good news for Democrats.

DENVER — A pistol-packing restaurant owner who has expressed support for a far-right conspiracy theory has upset five-term U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in Colorado’s primary elections. Tipton became the fourth House member to lose renomination bids this year. Republican Reps. Steve King of Iowa and Denver Riggleman of Virginia, and Democrat Daniel Lipinski of Illinois, have already been ousted by challengers. He lost Tuesday to Lauren Boebert, the owner of a gun-friendly restaurant in a western Colorado town called Rifle. Earlier this year, Boebert said in an interview that she was “very familiar” with the QAnon conspiracy theory, but she stopped short of saying she was a follower. “Everything that I’ve heard of Q, I hope that this is real because it only means that America is getting stronger and better, and people are returning to conservative values,” she told interviewer Ann Vandersteel.

That “Everything I’ve heard of Q” has the reek of a Facebook warrior political neophyte, and, sure enough, she’d only raised $133K as of the most recent FEC report.

Her opponent, Diane Mitsch Bush (no relation) is anything but a neophyte — she’s a former county commissioner and state legislator, and she had to raise money to win her primary. She lost to incumbent Tipton in 2018 in a district that Trump won by 52-40 (Johnson and Stein were the top two other candidates statewide), but she raised almost a million bucks this time around, just a little under Tipton’s anemic total. There are three other third party candidates in the race, including a Libertarian, and hopefully they’ll siphon off Republican voters who can’t vote for a QAnon. R+6 is winnable with a bad enough Republican and energized Democrats.