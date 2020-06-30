Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

What I Think Is Going On With the Leaks Regarding the Russians Placing Bounties On US & Coalition Forces

What I Think Is Going On With the Leaks Regarding the Russians Placing Bounties On US & Coalition Forces

by | 42 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,

AL put the signal up earlier for some analysis on what is going on with the leaks regarding the Russians placing bounties on US and coalition forces in Afghanistan. Here’s what I think is going on:

First, someone or several people who are significantly senior enough to have access to the information that is being leaked, meaning that they have access to the President’s Daily Brief (PDB) are leaking. And they’re leaking A LOT! Most likely because they either have had enough or because they’re worried something even worse is coming, likely because they are read onto that compartment or special access program, and these leaks are their version of the Bat-Signal. What they are doing is not without significant personal and professional risk. They have not gone through regular channels. They are not whistleblowers in the legal sense of the term. So they have no legal protections should they be caught. But they appear to have a strategy and they are following it. Every time the President, the White House Spokesperson, a Republican member of Congress, and/or one of the President’s senior national security appointees releases a new explanation or excuse or tries to spin the reporting, a new and more damaging leak is fed out to one of several reporters who cover national security.

This brings us to the response of the President, his senior appointees, Republican members of Congress, and his surrogates in the media, which is basically that everyone knows the President doesn’t read anything, so if it was really important someone would have told him. Senator Johnson tried his hand at this, but he’s not exactly the sharpest knife in the plastic chop stick drawer, so…

Despite Senator Johnson failing to stick the landing, the play, for now, is “he doesn’t read, whatcha gonna do?” Among the president’s base, reading is something elites do. Real people, and especially real men, make decisions based on gut instinct. This leaves them with something along the lines of “the President wasn’t told, everyone knows he doesn’t read, if it was important someone should have said something, and that’s why he had to get rid of Coates and MacGuire at DNI and Bolton, etc because they know if something is really important they have to tell it to him. The President didn’t let down the troops, they did.”

The second response is what we saw from the Republicans briefed yesterday. According to Congressman Banks, and other Republican members of Congress, the real crime is that someone highly ranked has anonymously leaked to The New York Times and a number of other reporters. Now that the info is out, the leaker has screwed up the intelligence, as well as the intel process, harmed sources and methods, and really put Americans at risk.

I expect the third response will be AG Barr announcing a federal investigation to find the leakers. This will flow into the fourth response, which will be an attempt to link the leaker or leakers to Vice President Biden. This will be a replay of what the President, the Republican members of Congress, and the President’s surrogates tried to do with the IC whistleblower all the way through the impeachment trial in the Senate. Here too they will try to link whomever they identify as the leaker or leakers back to Vice President Biden.

This seems to be the playbook they are using now. I expect that they will eventually roll the search for whomever leaked to CNN about the President’s phone calls with foreign heads of state into their response.

I don’t think this is going to go away any time soon. What I don’t know is whether it will be overtaken by the next scandal and just become part of the background noise of the President and his administration.

Open thread!

    42Comments

    3. 3.

      dmsilev

      Real people, and especially real men, make decisions based on gut instinct.

      To be fair, Trump has plenty of gut.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      Thanks Adam. Always appreciate your insights.

      It’s extra hard to compartmentalize the rage today, though. Holy shit, what a bunch of motherfuckers.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      feebog

      Adam, how likely do you think that this is more than one leaker?  And if you think it likely, are they working in concert?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Mallard Filmore

      I thought the MSMs had multiple sources … or was it multiple MSMs had one source … or one source confirmed multiple ways ???

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Adam L Silverman

      @feebog: I honestly have no idea. And even if there are just two, one for the bounty leaks and one for the phone call leaks, they may be working independently. The minute two people know a secret, it is no longer really a secret.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Gvg

      Since this has risk, why couldn’t they use the whistle blower process? Is that compromised?  By risk, do we mean they could go to jail?

      this has alarming implications of what they think comes next, but I don’t know enough to ask more yet.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mike in NC

      There have been many articles out there speculating whether or not Fat Bastard has dyslexia or some other learning disability. Pretty common thing to cover up among the worthless idle rich.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jeffro

      Since this is and OT and it is getting late I would just like to mention that Megan McArdle is calling for collective action (in the WaPo) and Jesus I must be high.

      also telling people “ Not to be smug”

      we can discuss the finer points in the morning, but really, there are no finer points: she is just casting about for a both-sides solution instead of beating the Republicans over the head for supporting their chief ignoramus trumpov

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Tom Levenson

      I am fascinated by the dynamics of this story. So far the leakers are controlling them. After each GOP attempt to turn the narrative to some internal process piece, a new, and quite precisely targeted story appears that both undercuts and overwhelms the talking point.

      Somebody knows how to play this game.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Gvg: Well the Intel Community inspector general (ICIG) has been fired and replaced with someone that the Presidential Personnel Office is a loyalist. And the DNI is now John Ratcliffe, who has no background or experience with intelligence, padded his resume, and was an obnoxiously partisan Tea Party member of the Republican House minority about two months ago. Given that things went sideways last fall when the ICIG was legit and the Acting DNI also had a reputation for integrity from his Naval career, I can’t imagine anyone would have any confidence in the process right now.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Amir Khalid

      @Adam L Silverman:

      It looks to me like the intelligence community is running a campaign against Trump. These damaging leaks feel like an intentional series, rather than happenstance. Do you anticipate more leaks, as I do?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Mike in NC: It has been reported that he needs reading glasses, but refuses to wear them because he’s vain and doesn’t want to be seen reading them. Which is why he doesn’t read anything in general and is constantly engaged in existential struggle with the teleprompters in specific.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Jeffro

      My guess is that the Afghanistan story is mostly Bolton, while the phone calls story is stitched together more from multiple sources

      who cares?

      Resign, trumpov!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Gvg: I don’t think either of the things that have been leaked rise to the level of legal wrongdoing, which is an important threshold for triggering whistleblowing laws.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Mai naem mobile

      I know I should apply Occams Razor to this but because its OrangeDbag I always put my foil hat on. One of my thoughts was a GOP Senator(s?) leaking this stuff because they see the polls pointing to a blowout with the Dems winning the federal trifecta along with some state legislatures and governorships . Maybe trying to get OrangeDbag to resign and salvage some stuff with Pence.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @Tom Levenson:  This

      I am fascinated by the dynamics of this story. So far the leakers are controlling them. After each GOP attempt to turn the narrative to some internal process piece, a new, and quite precisely targeted story appears that both undercuts and overwhelms the talking point.

      Somebody knows how to play this game.

      got me thinking.

      It’s also a story that, while urgent, has little downside in being exposed. In fact, exposing it can be a form of telling Russia to fuck off.

      The sources to the intel agencies seem not to be sensitive – from interrogation of prisoners, NBD, could be any of them, and if they go back to where they came from, they will be suspect no matter what they may have done. There was something about NSA being a dissenting agency, but that may or may not be true, and the latest revelation included some signals information which may or may not be damaging to our capabilities. It’s my belief that signals intelligence in particular tends to be too highly classified, except for the bugs in Volodya’s office. And they’re eventually going to be found too.

      So the case was well-chosen. Or pissed off enough people who could figure out what I just said and more. Are the others that would be more damaging to reveal?

      Edited for clarity

      Reply
    32. 32.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Jeffro:

      My guess is that the Afghanistan story is mostly Bolton, while the phone calls story is stitched together more from multiple sources

      Carl Bernstein wrote the phone calls story for CNN. He said that he and his staff held repeated conversations with more than a dozen current and former high-level officials (most of whom requested anonymity) over a four-month period that extended into June.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      James E Powell

      What I don’t know is whether it will be overtaken by the next scandal and just become part of the background noise of the President and his administration.

      This is my concern. Because that is what has happened with the story of every act of corruption, incompetence, or just plain evil.

      Republicans learned that if they all stick together, deny everything, tell the same lie over and over, and refuse to acknowledge the story, the press/media moves on and Trump’s support stays where it is has been the whole time.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      James E Powell

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      He said that he and his staff held repeated conversations with more than a dozen current and former high-level officials (most of whom requested anonymity) over a four-month period that extended into June.

      As long as they remain anonymous, their statements have no value.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Another Scott

      @SiubhanDuinne: That makes sense to me.  Something this off-the-chart bad was known for a year or more to people in Afghanistan, to intelligence people there and here, to staff in the White House, the Pentagon, etc., etc.  It should be easy to find dozens of people who know about it.  And be willing to talk about it now.

      Something this big and bad doesn’t stay secret.

      FWIW.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Mike in NC

      @Adam L Silverman:  Most of us over the age of 50 need reading glasses due to presbyopia, but he’s a basket case in a special category what with the shoe lifts and spray tan and fake “hair” and girdle, etc.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      frosty

      @NotMax: I was warned in the last thread that I can’t tell you I thought that was funny. Looks like they were right, it just encouraged you, LOL.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      dmsilev

      @Mai naem mobile: Seems kind of unlikely to me. I mean, sure, most of the GOP Senators would probably be happy to see Trump vanish into a puff of smoke, but they’d have to be remarkably delusional even by Republican standards to think that Trump would willingly step aside from his reelection campaign. Any political attack which so completely and blatantly wounded him to make that plausible is also going to splash back on the rest of the party, most notably onto Pence.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Jeffro

      @Adam L Silverman: No…apparently the key to solving the pandemic is that the ‘blue states’ and ‘red states’ need to “quit shaming each other and work together” (pretty much to an actual quote there)

      Yes really.

      It’s just…it’s the ultimate in both ‘can’t we all just get along’, ‘both sides’, and ‘I forgot my supposed core values’.

      I’m holding up a scorecard of 9.6, but the other judges seem to know I’m being facetious and are giving McMegs a -2.0.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      dmsilev

      @Jeffro: The headline of “Blue and red states should stop shaming each other on their covid-19 response. We’re in this together.” should have been a clue…

      Reply

