Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Also, too.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

We still have time to mess this up!

This is how realignments happen…

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

Wetsuit optional.

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Shocking, but not surprising.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Not all heroes wear capes.

How has Obama failed you today?

The Math Demands It!

Too inconsequential to be sued

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

Consistently wrong since 2002

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Naturally gregarious and alpha

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / Tuesday Evening Open Thread: The Way We Live Now

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: The Way We Live Now

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

I’m sure Cheryl and/or Adam will have serious, information-packed post about this later, but chroist jaysus, as the old folk used to say…

RECEIPTS:

Repubs: Hide the evidence, y’all!…

The Senate will incorporate the annual intelligence policy legislation into the National Defense Authorization Act — but only after stripping language from the intelligence bill that would have required presidential campaigns to report offers of foreign election help.

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Tuesday that Senate Republicans forced the removal of the election reporting provision as a condition to include the intelligence bill on the must-pass defense policy legislation.

Earlier this month, the Senate Intelligence Committee approved an amendment on an 8-7 vote from Warner and GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, which added a provision to the Intelligence Authorization Act requiring campaigns to notify federal authorities about offers of foreign election help.

That bill, however, was unlikely to get Senate floor time on its own, which is why it’s being included in the National Defense Authorization Act. The effort to strip the foreign election help provision from the intelligence bill was not a surprise, as acting Senate Intelligence Chairman Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, predicted earlier this month it would be removed before the bill was on the floor, because of an objection from the Senate Rules Committee…


And when they go, is there any way we can bar them from returning?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Cheryl Rofer
  • dr. bloor
  • lollipopguild
  • NotMax

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    4. 4.

      dr. bloor

      Being owned by the Russians and having to back the play of a dementing sociopath every damn day seems to take a toll.  Florida Ricky’s sporting that thousand-mile gaze, or perhaps wondering what the barrel of a Glock tastes like.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.