You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / The Pandemic’s Six-Month Anniversary: Some Longer Reads

The Pandemic’s Six-Month Anniversary: Some Longer Reads

Counting, as Nature does, from 31 December 2019, when Chinese authorities notify WHO of an outbreak of ‘pneumonia of unknown causes’ in Wuhan City, Hubei”:

The coronavirus is spreading too rapidly and too broadly for the U.S. to bring it under control, Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Monday.

The U.S. has set records for daily new infections in recent days as outbreaks surge mostly across the South and West. The recent spike in new cases has outpaced daily infections in April when the virus rocked Washington state and the northeast, and when public officials thought the outbreak was hitting its peak in the U.S.

“We’re not in the situation of New Zealand or Singapore or Korea where a new case is rapidly identified and all the contacts are traced and people are isolated who are sick and people who are exposed are quarantined and they can keep things under control,” she said in an interview with The Journal of the American Medical Association’s Dr. Howard Bauchner. “We have way too much virus across the country for that right now, so it’s very discouraging.”…

“This is really the beginning,” Schuchat said of the U.S.’s recent surge in new cases. “I think there was a lot of wishful thinking around the country that, hey it’s summer. Everything’s going to be fine. We’re over this and we are not even beginning to be over this. There are a lot of worrisome factors about the last week or so.”

The coronavirus has proven to be the kind of virus that Schuchat and her colleagues always feared would emerge, she said. She added that it spreads easily, no one appears to have immunity to it and it’s in fact “stealthier than we were expecting.”

“While you plan for it, you think about it, you have that human denial that it’s really going to happen on your watch, but it’s happening,” she said. “As much as we’ve studied [the 1918 flu pandemic], I think what we’re experiencing as a global community is really bad and it’s similar to that 1918 transformational experience.”…

Most other high-income countries are dealing with modest numbers of new cases — often an inevitable consequence of reopening — and the countries are responding aggressively. Many are following the advice of public health experts, ordering social distancing, mask-wearing and partial lockdowns and doing their best to track people who came in contact with new patients.

The United States is not. President Trump and many governors continue to flout scientific advice and send mixed messages about the seriousness of the virus.

The federal government, as The Washington Post explained in a helpful reconstruction, has failed to offer “the kind of clear and consistent messaging experts say is necessary to mount a successful public health response.”…


    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Fair Economist

      Schuchat is either spouting nonsense or (more likely) quoted out of context. Countries with worse epidemics than we have now, like Italy and Spain, managed to bring it under control. A widespread epidemic just means you have to use stringent hygiene measures like lockdown first.

      The Thin Black Duke

      What’s depressing is knowing that nothing rational is going to happen until Joe Biden is sworn is as president in January. How bad is it going to be by then?

      NotMax

      New U.S. cases, past 24 hours: 59,236. Roughly the population of Utica, NY or Pontiac, MI.

      Treating it a a public relations crisis and not as a public health crisis was, has been and continues to be insanely wrong, dangerous and stupid.

      JPL

      Even Fox news is promoting wearing a mask.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @NotMax: What’s worse, Trump and his tribe of parasites see the pandemic as a business opportunity and whatever fatalities happen is acceptable collateral damage.

      frosty

      @The Thin Black Duke: Texas Arizona and Florida reinstituted shutdowns of bars. That’s at least a little bit rational. It’s possible more could happen by January but I don’t see anything coming that’s better than a plateau at a horrible rate of infection.

      satby

      And I think there should be more emphasis on the long-term effects of Covid-19 that are so far big unknowns. Even patients with mild cases show lung, musculoskeletal, digestive, and kidney affects and we don’t know how permanent that damage may be.

      Martin

      @Fair Economist: Italy and Spain never reached the kind of widespread outbreak that we have. When it was a few cities, you could keep the country running while shutting those cities down for a spell, and you can see NYCs numbers as proof.  But when it’s tearing through all of your national agricultural areas, plus cities, plus much of your manufacturing belt, you’re pretty fucked unless you plan on asking everyone to sit in the dark for a month and just eat beans.

      Whether something can be contained is not based on a theoretical – in theory you can contain anything. It’s based on an institutions capacity to contain it, and we as a nation lack that. We lack the institutional discipline, we lack the leadership, we lack the infrastructure.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Wasn’t really focussing, so this is a paraphrase, but I have MSNBC on in the background and a few minutes ago I heard an announcement that Biden said that his first call after being (elected? inaugurated?) would be to Dr. Fauci, asking him to stay on and giving him unfettered access to the Oval Office.

      Baud

      I want every single American to know: if you’re sick, if you’re struggling, if you’re worried about how you’re going to get through the day — I will not abandon you. I will not leave you to face these challenges alone.We are going to get through this — together.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 30, 2020

      NotMax

      @Gin & Tonic

      Not since they stopped producing Maximus Super.

      :)

      Snippet of trivia from times past which has stuck with me stated that Utica has the most bowling alleys per capita in the country. Make of that what you will.

      Felanius Kootea

      @The Thin Black Duke: Until they start to die.  Someone needs to point out repeatedly that Trump and those around him get tested two times a day, every day, while most of his supporters don’t have easy access to testing.

      Mingobat (f/k/a Karen in GA)

      A coworker of mine walked by* a little while ago, cheerfully announcing that she wasn’t going to wear a mask because “herd immunity!”  She was just in the break room with two other women.  No masks, no attempts at social distancing.

      Another coworker was just talking about the beach house she’s going to be renting soon with friends.  In Florida.

      This is going to be with us for a while.

      *Yeah, they reopened my office (located in a suburb northeast of Atlanta).  We have to be here three days a week despite the fact that we’ve already shown that we can do everything from home.  On one hand I’m happy to have a job right now, but on the other hand I work with morons that I have to avoid as much as possible because they’re going to end up good and sick any day now.

      C Stars

      Utterly depressing. Here in super-liberal metropolitan northern California, only about 30% of the people in a highly trafficked public shopping area were willing to wear masks or keep them on when walking on a crowded sidewalk. This was about a week ago–I haven’t ventured back out. I just can’t fathom the selfishness.

       

      Also, isn’t there supposed to be a big Biden speech/policy rollout today? There’s not hide nor hair of it in any of the national news sites I just checked.

      NotMax

      @Martin

      asking everyone to sit in the dark for a month and just eat beans

      However all the resultant extra methane will accelerate climate change.

      ;)

      catclub

      @NotMax: and continues to be insanely wrong, dangerous and stupid.

       

      speaking of insanely wrong, dangerous and stupid, Jen Rubin is not playing.  /trump-shows-us-what-unfit-means/

      Brachiator

      The United States is not. President Trump and many governors continue to flout scientific advice and send mixed messages about the seriousness of the virus.

      Not too long ago, an episode of the right wing Federalist podcast showed up as a possible download. The episode description, about the pandemic, referred to the views of “so-called experts.” I wasn’t curious enough to download the episode, but I wondered who they thought were better advisors than people trained in medicine and health disciplines.

      I also wonder how the right wing explains the increase in hospitalizations. Do they believe that if we don’t treat these people, there would be no virus?

      bemused senior

      @Elizabelle: Mom of a preschool sped teacher here, who lives with me along with her twin 4 year olds. I have cancer and a non-existent immune system. She just spent 6 months teaching virtually, including finding,designing  and producing curriculum. She had many depressed meltdown moments due to feeling inadequate to deliver what her students needed.  But just reopening the schools is not the answer. The buildings are not designed for social distancing and good ventilation (for one example, think of a prek-5 school with 6 bathrooms (not counting the few classrooms with one stall for the littles. For another, many rooms have Windows that don’t open.) Little kids are body fluid emitters. My daughter doesn’t believe she can safely teach while keeping me safe,, and here in the Sf Bay area she can’t afford to live elsewhere. She is not by any means the only teacher with similar concerns. It will take a huge ” infrastructure week” applied to schools to make them suitable for pandemic safety.  Obviously takes longer than a week.

      catclub

      @Brachiator: Do they believe that if we don’t treat these people, there would be no virus?

       

      Hideous bugblatter beast of traal.  You cover your own eyes (with your towel, of course!) and beast is so stupid it thinks that if you cannot see it, it cannot see you.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Baud:

      Presumably observing all the protocols.

      From the NYT (I know, I know):

      The plan said that “minutes after he is declared the winner of the election,” Mr. Biden would call Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, and ask him to work for Mr. Biden just as he has worked for past presidents.

      “Dr. Fauci will have full access to the Oval Office and an uncensored platform to speak directly to the American people — whether delivering good news or bad,” the plan said.

      Another Scott

      @Fair Economist: +1

      I cannot believe that she wants us to just give up, as one might infer from the press excerpts.

      Forman’s 4/5 tweet above is the important part of this thread.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      zzyzx

      Jun 26, 2020

      Replying to @thehowie

      Deaths are in the process of plateau & will likely begin ascent next week. 4-5K deaths per week will follow and then increase. 2/4

       

      I keep seeing this prediction and I’m terrified of it, but we’re halfway through the next week and deaths are still static. I posted in the morning Corona thread a long list of theories, but I’m very confused by the fact that we’re not seeing a huge rise yet. I don’t want to get complacent because it still can arrive but if another week or two goes by and we don’t see the huge increase, something else is going on.

