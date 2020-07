Carl Reiner died last night. He was 98. Here’s the New York Times obituary.

He started out as second banana and writer on Sid Caesar’s Show of Shows, which was where I saw him. Ernie Kovacs was my favorite comedian, but Caesar was a close second. They introduced a new strain of comedy that flows through Mad Magazine and Saturday Night Live.

Here’s some of his work:

More here.

Open thread for good stuff.