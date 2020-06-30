Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – felonious ferb – Koko Head, Hawaii

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

On the Road will continue, but it will be forever Alain’s.

It’s Day 7  – let’s give a warm welcome to felonious ferb!   I have never been to Hawaii, but it’s lovely to be reminded of the beauty around us, even if we can’t get there from here.  The color of the sky and the water in these photos is simply captivating.  ~WaterGirl

For business I normally travel to Oahu (Hickam AFB) once a year. My first visit was in 2014. I usually try to skydive up by the north shore and climb Koko Head (sometimes twice!) on every trip. Wikipedia has the whole background of both the tuff cone and the surrounding park. The climb, which usually takes less than an hour, is along an old tourist railway line and is quite steep for the last 100 yards or so. The views from the top are 360 degrees and you can normally see Honolulu to the west.

On The Road - felonious ferb - Koko Head, HI 5
Oahu, HIDecember 6, 2014

Koko Head crater looking west.

On The Road - felonious ferb - Koko Head, HI 4
Oahu, HIDecember 6, 2014

Koko Head crater looking south

On The Road - felonious ferb - Koko Head, HI 3
Oahu, HIDecember 6, 2020

Koko Head crater looking east

On The Road - felonious ferb - Koko Head, HI 2
Oahu, HIDecember 6, 2014

Koko Head crater looking south

On The Road - felonious ferb - Koko Head, HI 1
Oahu, HIDecember 6, 2014

Koko Head crater looking at the southeast face

On The Road - felonious ferb - Koko Head, HI
Oahu, HIDecember 6, 2014

Koko Head crater, the rail line can be very precarious. Because your legs are very tired, it’s often harder to descend than to climb up.

