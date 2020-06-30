The polls are opening up soon in Oklahoma. The most important question on the ballot is whether or not Oklahoma will take a massive infusion of federal cash to insure large chunks of their population through the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid Expansion.

If you are a Sooner and have already voted — thank you.

If you are a Sooner and are planning to vote today; bring water and snacks, wear a mask, and be conscientious of both your health and the health of your fellow citizens and residents of the state as you vote.

Go vote!