Oklahoma votes on Medicaid today

The polls are opening up soon in Oklahoma.  The most important question on the ballot is whether or not Oklahoma will take a massive infusion of federal cash to insure large chunks of their population through the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid Expansion.

If you are a Sooner and have already voted — thank you.

If you are a Sooner and are planning to vote today; bring water and snacks, wear a mask, and be conscientious of both your health and the health of your fellow citizens and residents of the state as you vote.

 

Go vote!

      Geminid

      Thanks to Medicaid expansion voted by the Virginia General Assembly in 2017, over 400,000 low income Virginians have been added to the Medicaid program. Eleven republican delegates and three republican state senators voted for expansion. It’s  just common sense.

      Nicole

      I was in OK recently and the commercials I saw were all in favor, but boy, they were sure still full of resentment.  They wouldn’t even say what they were advocating (i.e., expanding Medicaid); the phrasing was like, “Oklahoma has been giving lots of money for years to places like NEW YORK and it’s time we got some money ourselves!”

      (I laughed at that, even though I do want Oklahomans to have health care because I’m a dirty liberal.  As Molly Ivins said, fish gotta swim, hearts gotta bleed).

      So, I’m optimistic that it will pass, but I don’t expect any other major shifts in the Sooner State.  All of the state-level politicians running commercials made sure to state how much they love Trump.

