The bounty story may be what has finally pushed me over the edge. I’m too disgusted to turn on the news, to tweet, to do anything involving politics. I’m trying to watch the Rise of Skywalker and I have had to pause it twice because Carrie Fisher is dead and that fat evil motherfucker is in the White House quarters eating McDonald’s and watching Fox and it is just bullshit.
- 1.
I can’t even.
Cutting down my consumption of news. I can’t afford the amount of weed it would take to feel OK.
- 2.
How the fuck can Lindsey Graham even get out of bed in the mornings? He’s got to be drinking himself silly every night. His brand was Russia hawk. Now he’s a disgusting, florid, orange-nosed shit-pile of a man.
The only people I loathe more are McConnell and Trump himself. I’d loathe Pence, but he’s too stupid for me to waste even the energy of disdain on.
- 3.
Today has been hard for John’s reasons above and others. I’m breaking the seal on my xanax since exercise and pipe-playing didn’t take me down enough notches to sleep. Hang in there folks. Only 126 days until the nightmare can start to end.
- 4.
Steve. Rosie. Thurston. Lily, Lily, Lily. Be extra nice to all of them, Because. And also because they’ll worry less about you then.
- 5.
The worst part is he fucking knew since early last year, didn’t tell public, and hasn’t done a damn thing in response. American and allied troops have fucking died as a result of these “bounties”. He has knowingly let citizens of our allies die. And hasn’t done a thing. I can’t begin to imagine the amount of damage this will cause with our relations to our allies.
We have to clean house. This can’t be “look forward, not back” this time. Trump and everybody else that has played a role in this needs to be held accountable. Hell, let Iran have him; they’ve issued an arrest warrant for him
- 6.
Hang in there John, give your dogs a hug and Steve a scritch.
- 7.
I’m inclined to think that the worst part is that every one of these a holes who work for him has known all about this for months and not only did none of them do anything about it, but the entire organization of the Republican Party is still going to work feverishly to re-elect him.
- 8.
The mouse house trilogy was the Donald Trump presidency of Star Wars trilogies.
- 9.
Polls say ~60% of Juicers stay for the Pets…
- 10.
@Cacti: Uh, no. That honor belongs to the second trilogy and Jar-Jar Binks.
- 11.
Did Ruin Johnson murder your childhood?
- 12.
@John S.: Negative. Those at least had the point of telling Anakin’s story.
Mouse house Star Wars was wholly pointless.
- 13.
I mean yeah. It’s pretty bad there were no whistleblower complaints during all of that time
- 14.
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Nope. They were all garbage.
- 15.
So you think that Johnson, JJ Abrams and Kathleen Kennedy have RUINED Star Wars FOREVER?
It’s fine to not like them, but saying the Prequel Trilogy is better than the Sequel Trilogy is….certainly an interesting take.
literally just “sequel bad”. give me karma damn it.
What didn’t you like specifically about the ST?
- 16.
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): No, they just made a pointless, shitty, 3 film coda that added nothing worthwhile to the previous 6.
- 17.
Why is this night different from all other nights?
Oh wait, IT ISN’T. It’s still the same shitty combo of treason and a completely unreasonable number of firecrackers going off for hours outside my bedroom window. Just like all the other nights this week, and last week, and next week …
Where are people getting these almost-commercial-grade explosives in such massive quantities? How can they afford them? How can congressional Republicans look at themselves in a mirror and not just fucking implode from shame?
Inquiring minds no longer give a fuck, they just want some peace and quiet now and show trials very soon.
- 18.
I amuse myself by concern-trolling my right-wing relatives and acquaintances, some of whom seem to think that I share their opinions because I’m a middle aged white guy. Like some of the dads on my daughter’s soccer team.
Conversationally I might drop something like….
“Yeah, I was kind of ambivalent about voting for Trump again after seeing how he botched the Coronavirus response. But fuck. Letting the Russians put out bounties on our troops? Fuck-it. I’m done with him. I have a nephew in the service and I’m not going to stand for that sort of disloyalty to our troops. At least Biden had a son in the service. He knows what that means.”
- 19.
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Did you not catch it from my previous posts.
They added nothing of value to the existing story.
- 20.
These are uniquely exasperating times. Taking a break every now and then is probably wise – but since it seems that more and more is unraveling and the administration seems to be less and less able to cope, I’m not having much luck with that approach. Just as little too keen to see their pasts catch up with them and perhaps just naive enough to imagine they might.
- 21.
POV had a great two hour doc on women of color running for high office motivated by the pain they’ve experienced both personally and the pain that systems have caused their communities. It was exhilarating to feel their energy and their response to rough spots.
