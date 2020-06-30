Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Math Demands It!

We have all the best words.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

We still have time to mess this up!

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Lighten up, Francis.

Mission Accomplished!

Consistently wrong since 2002

Word salad with all caps

We are aware of all internet traditions.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

This is a big f—–g deal.

This blog will pay for itself.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

This is how realignments happen…

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

The revolution will be supervised.

No one could have predicted…

Also, too.

Yes we did.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Too inconsequential to be sued

You are here: Home / Open Threads / McGrath to take on McConnell

McGrath to take on McConnell

by | 21 Comments

This post is in: ,

It was a close race, but it looks like Amy McGrath is going to prevail over Charles Booker in Kentucky’s Democratic primary race. Votes are still being counted, but Vox (among others) has called it for McGrath:

Retired Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath will face off against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell this fall, after winning a closer-than-expected primary against progressive challenger Charles Booker.

The primary proved to be a nail-biter up until the very end, with Booker and McGrath each pulling ahead at various stages of vote-counting. Booker dominated in Jefferson County, his home area around Louisville and a key area for Democrats. But ultimately, a weaker margin outside of Lexington wasn’t enough to make up McGrath’s showing in rural areas outside the two cities.

Despite election day in Kentucky being held on June 23, a crush of absentee ballots made it impossible to know statewide results until a full week later. Vox’s partner Decision Desk called the race on June 30, around 11:15 am. The week of delays could serve as a preview for the November general election, if it is close.

Congratulations to Ms. McGrath. Now go kick some senatortoise ass!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • CaseyL
  • dww44
  • hueyplong
  • janesays
  • kindness
  • MisterForkbeard
  • Noncarborundum
  • NotMax
  • pacem appellant
  • Punchy
  • satby
  • SFAW
  • West of the Rockies
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    21Comments

    1. 1.

      Punchy

      Asking purely objectively…what’s McGrath’s chances of beating this POS?  25%?  40%?  3%?  I have no idea about her, but I do know Cant-ucky is teeming with racists, bigots, and general shitheads.  This can’t be a good recipe for a Dem Senator, esp. one that is taking on such a high-profile asshole.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Betty Cracker

      @Punchy: I’m no expert on KY either, but they did bounce an incumbent Republican governor for a Democrat recently, so maybe there’s hope? That governor was particularly repellent, but then again, so is McConnell. Perhaps some Kentuckians will weigh in…

      Reply
    4. 4.

      pacem appellant

      The odds of McGrath winning I admit aren’t great, but making McConnell and the GOP defend this seat will spread their resources evening thinner this November. And if we pull it off, we can dance on both Collins’s and McConnell’s political graves.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      MisterForkbeard

      IIRC, the odds for both McGrath and Booker were pretty low, though I think they were a little lower for Booker.

      Congrats to her, hopefully she can take Mitch down.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      satby

      @Betty Cracker:  My kid in Lexington preferred Booker, but rest assured he’ll support McGrath. Just before Booker started to surge and got the high profile Rose Twitter endorsement, McGrath actually polled even or at least once +2 against McTurtle. She has a shot.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Yutsano

      Honestly I hope McGrath looks at what Booker did and clamps on to some of his ideas. Go to every county. Open up the floor to everyone. Make sure you’re listening and willing to at least listen before explaining your ideas. He almost took that to be the one to take on Yertle. She could do worse than to also go along with that strategy.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      janesays

      @Betty Cracker: They did, but… that was in an off year election without Trump on the ballot, and Beshear just barely squeaked in – he beat Bevin by a 0.37% margin.

      Trump won Kentucky by 30 points in 2016, which means it’s probably a safe bet that he’ll win it this time by at least 15 points. The key to beating McConnell is to separate him from the shitgibbons coattails in voter’s minds. You’re probably going to need at least a few people who will be voting for Trump to also vote for McGrath to flip the seat, which is gonna be tough.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      CaseyL

      It’s damned odd:  McConnell is widely hated in KY, but is favored to win in November by a large percentage.  I guess it always comes down to “Democrats are even worse!” no matter how bad McConnell is.

      KY ranks dead last or next to last in almost every quality of life metric.  They seem to like it that way.

      Allison Grimes’ campaign in 2014 was, to put it mildly, lackluster.  Maybe McGrath can be more aggressive in letting the voters know their lives don’t have to be shit.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      janesays

      @CaseyL: It’s entirely because of Trump’s coattails. Trump is gonna win the state by a comfortable double digit margin. If most of the people who vote for Trump also vote for McConnell, it will give McConnell a huge advantage

      It would be so much better if this race weren’t taking place during a presidential election – being able to be on the same ballot as Trump may be the thing that saves McConnell’s job.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      dww44

      @MisterForkbeard:  Knowing some native Kentuckians as I do, I agree that McGrath has a slightly better chance to beat McConnell. As a lifelong resident of a more southerly red state, l ‘ve always been surprised with how much more conservative they are. Particularly after seeing Rand Paul opining on the Senate floor today about the pandemic.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      kindness

      Thank the FSM.  I might personally prefer the more liberal Democrat but I also think winning the seat away from MoscowMitch is more important and McGrath is a much better candidate to do that in Kentucky.  My fellow liberals far too frequently ignore tactics and instead insist on blind loyalty.  Kinda like BernieBros.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      West of the Rockies

      I must be a weirdo.  I cannot fathom why McConnell would want the damn seat.  He and his wretched wife have tens of millions of dollars.  He’s 76 and getting frail fast.  Move to the Bahamas or wherever and write the McConnell Kampf.

      I know, I know… He’s addicted to power and the spotlight.  What an empty turtle shell of a man.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Baud

      I don’t have a dog in the primary fight.  Hopefully, KY Dems can come together and make a good show of it, and even pull off a great upset against McConnell.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      CaseyL

      @janesays: But the last time McConnell ran was in 2014, against Allison Grimes. Not a Presidential year.

      Grimes did everything she could to disassociate herself from Obama, who was still President at the time, and it didn’t work.

      She ran, like I said, a very lackluster campaign, afraid of being called a Democrat, or a liberal.  I don’t know much about McGrath, but she sounds like more of the same: wants to downplay being a Democrat.

      Democratic Party policies are better for people.  Better in every way.  Maybe McGrath can make that point.  Maybe she can’t.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      SFAW

      @dww44:

      Particularly after seeing Rand Paul opining on the Senate floor today about the pandemic

      What was today’s bit of fuckheadedness from him?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      hueyplong

      McGrath’s Marine career had me rooting for her as the one with the better chance in KY.

      If we’re seeing an actual contest in KY on Nov 3 we’re having a hell of a night.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.