by WaterGirl| 39 Comments
dmsilev
It’s so nice to listen to an actual sane, responsible, competent adult.
pamelabrown53
Thanks for this WaterGirl. Last question sounds like a surly one about the destruction of monuments.
SiubhanDuinne
@WaterGirl: I’ve been watching on MSNBC. And yes, what a treat it is to listen to him. The contrast with the man he will replace* is nothing short of stunning.
*DV
dmsilev
@pamelabrown53: Who the hell is this questioner? He’s definitely an ass.
Baud
Love that last line.
@pamelabrown53: I’m still almost at the beginning.
I will always put stuff like this up if no one else does. Feel free to send an email if you know something is coming up.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
turned it on time to hear that guy say he was sixty-five and starting to experience cognitive decline, and has Biden been tested– that was a reporter?
MisterForkbeard
Unable to watch because I’m single-parenting this morning and there’s no way Uncle Joe is understandable over a toddler and a five year old. Especially if they’re trying to play a videogame “together”.
How is it so far?
Baud
@WaterGirl: Go to 49:00.
pamelabrown53
It’s over. If you get the chance, watch it in it’s entirety later.
@MisterForkbeard: Just drag the little bar and start at the beginning.
@MisterForkbeard:
paraphrased
“Yes I’ve been tested, but I also look forward to being in a situation where I can compare my cognitive ability to that of the person I will be running against.”
@MisterForkbeard: So far it is excellent. Not a single thing I could recommend for improvement.
CaseyL
@MisterForkbeard: I didn’t catch all of it, but essentially Biden said he can’t wait to display his cognitive abilities versus those of Trump in a debate.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
Jonathan Tamari@JonathanTamari 8m
Biden gets asked about “cognitive decline”: “I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I’m running against.”
LuciaMia
Biden on CNN now : Trump should fix the shortage of PPE “before you tee off for another round of golf, Mr. President.”
Ouchie!
Jeffro
WELL DONE UNCLE JOE!
pamelabrown53
Didn’t he also say that tRump didn’t have the cognitive ability to understand Russia?!
Jim, Foolish Literalist
@pamelabrown53: I’m just looking at tweets, catching up when I should be doing other things, but…
Yamiche Alcindor @Yamiche·24m
VP Biden goes hard at Trump on bounty story: “He talks about cognitive capability. He doesn’t seem to be cognitively aware of what’s going on. He either reads and/or gets briefed on important issues and he forgets it. Or he doesn’t think it’s necessary that he need to know it.”
Baud
there’s no way Uncle Joe is understandable over a toddler and a five year old
So you’re not going to watch when Joe debates Trump?
Baud
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: Oh, I didn’t see that part. Nice, Joe.
pamelabrown53
Let me know what you think about that part. I thought he answered with humor, honesty and surprising amount of clarity.
Baud
I like that Joe continues to hold Trump to a standard. So many of us have just given up on that because we know Trump can’t meet even the lowest conceivable standard for a president, but Joe isn’t letting Trump get a way with the bigotry of
low no expectations.
pamelabrown53
Thanks! That was a helpful tweet to share. Glad others can read the fuller response.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
I thought he answered with humor, honesty and surprising amount of clarity.
I think it was less than three months ago that Rose Twitter told everybody that Joe Biden was losing arguments with his morning oatmeal and needed Jill to tie his shoes. Then he had a debate with Bernie and they sounded pretty similar in their grasp of details and verbal fluidity. The lesson the trump people learned was to lower expectations for Biden again. And when saying that Biden couldn’t talk, The Beast actually said, “I don’t want to be nice or… un-nice…”
Baud
It wasn’t just Rose Twitter. There were real published articles in media promoting that theme.
