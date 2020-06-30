Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Joe Biden Live Stream

      pamelabrown53

      Thanks for this WaterGirl. Last question sounds like a surly one about the destruction of monuments.

      WaterGirl

      We can’t continue like this.

      Half recovering, half getting worse.

      We can’t continue like this.

      Half wearing masks, and half rejecting science.

      We can’t continue like this.

      Half with a plan, and half just hoping for the best.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @WaterGirl: I’ve been watching on MSNBC. And yes, what a treat it is to listen to him. The contrast with the man he will replace* is nothing short of stunning.

      *DV

      WaterGirl

      @pamelabrown53: I’m still almost at the beginning.

      I will always put stuff like this up if no one else does.  Feel free to send an email if you know something is coming up.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      turned it on time to hear that guy say he was sixty-five and starting to experience cognitive decline, and has Biden been tested– that was a reporter?

      MisterForkbeard

      Unable to watch because I’m single-parenting this morning and there’s no way Uncle Joe is understandable over a toddler and a five year old. Especially if they’re trying to play a videogame “together”.

      How is it so far?

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @MisterForkbeard:

      Jonathan Tamari@JonathanTamari 8m
      Biden gets asked about “cognitive decline”: “I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I’m running against.”

      LuciaMia

      Biden on CNN now : Trump should fix the shortage of PPE “before you tee off for another round of golf, Mr. President.”
      Ouchie!

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @pamelabrown53: I’m just looking at tweets, catching up when I should be doing other things, but…

      Yamiche Alcindor @Yamiche·24m
      VP Biden goes hard at Trump on bounty story: “He talks about cognitive capability. He doesn’t seem to be cognitively aware of what’s going on. He either reads and/or gets briefed on important issues and he forgets it. Or he doesn’t think it’s necessary that he need to know it.”

      Baud

      I like that Joe continues to hold Trump to a standard.  So many  of us have just given up on that because we know Trump can’t meet even the lowest conceivable standard for a president, but Joe isn’t letting Trump get a way with the bigotry of low no expectations.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @pamelabrown53:

      I thought he answered with humor, honesty and surprising amount of clarity.

      I think it was less than three months ago that Rose Twitter told everybody that Joe Biden was losing arguments with his morning oatmeal and needed Jill to tie his shoes. Then he had a debate with Bernie and they sounded pretty similar in their grasp of details and verbal fluidity. The lesson the trump people learned was to lower expectations for Biden again. And when saying that Biden couldn’t talk, The Beast actually said, “I don’t want to be nice or… un-nice…”

