From Bean to Cup

The NTSB investigation metaphor is the perfect one for detailing how the Trump COVID response screwed the pooch, and James Fallows is the perfect reporter to detail it. He examines how the Trump administration destroyed the working relationship with China that the Obama and Bush II administration had nurtured and therefore lost the opportunity for early intelligence and intervention. He also shows that both Obama and Bush II had real, substantive plans ready to go. I’m not going to excerpt – read the whole thing.

Another good story that dropped yesterday was CNN’s piece on how Trump fucks up calls with our allies, especially those led by women. This part made me LOL:

One person familiar with almost all the conversations with the leaders of Russia, Turkey, Canada, Australia and western Europe described the calls cumulatively as ‘abominations’ so grievous to US national security interests that if members of Congress heard from witnesses to the actual conversations or read the texts and contemporaneous notes, even many senior Republican members would no longer be able to retain confidence in the President.

Those traitorous fuckers never had confidence in the President–they just have cowardly, fawning loyalty to him because to do anything else would endanger their precious little sinecures. So there’s nothing here to “lose,” and no matter what comes out about Trump, senior, junior or tween Republicans ain’t gonna change.

    21Comments

      scuffletuffle

      We citizens need to hear them, too.  After all, he’s allegedly in that office to represent OUR interests, not his own.  We should know what we are getting.

      Kay

      CNN
      @CNN
      ·The US represents 4% of the world’s population, but 25% of all coronavirus cases.
      More people are infected with and die from coronavirus in the US than anywhere else in the world

      Just the size of the failure takes your breath away.

      They better raise taxes. We are going to be paying for this for decades.

      Nothing is free Trumpsters. You wanted a spite President and you got one. Now it’s time to pay for your mistake.

      RepubAnon

      The Trumpistas remind me of the management of a “unicorn” company, where the hype got them lots of stock value – but they were never able to turn a profit, or even come up with a working product.  They just keep up with the hype, hiding the bad news with fraudulent numbers while hoping to bluff their way out of their problems.

      The “WireCard” bankruptcy in Germany is a non-Trump company example of how this typically ends in the business world (https://www.bbc.com/news/business-53222181)

      mrmoshpotato

      “Don’t worry.  He’s a traitorous fuckup but he’s not such a traitorous fuckup that he’ll put our re-elections and tax cuts on jeopardy.”

      The entire fucking party is Putin’s bitch.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Kay: And don’t forget closing tax loopholes and havens.

      “Oh look!  Mittington 47%-of-people-are-moochers’s offshore accounts!  Into the federal coffers they go.  Now for some bad news for John McCain.”

      Keith P.

      if members of Congress heard from witnesses to the actual conversations or read the texts and contemporaneous notes, even many senior Republican members would no longer be able to retain confidence in the President.

      Naturally, the GOP’s response to this news will be to move heaven and earth to make sure those notest never see the light of day

      frosty

      @RepubAnon: Re: unicorn companies. I just finished a book on Enron and the parallels between their management and this administration were striking. Ken Lay hired his kids and thought nothing of using the company jet for personal travel. Jeff Skilling obsessed about the stock value and BS’d constantly to keep it up. Just to start with.

      (Smartest Guys In The Room)

      Gin & Tonic

      “if members of Congress heard from witnesses”

      What a concept. Now maybe if they didn’t say “fuck you” to every goddamn subpoena, that might be possible.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @RepubAnon: This is why I can believe Trump is desperately hiding his fuckups from even the GOP. They are the real marks in Trump’s grift. And like scammed investors they are in denial because it’s to painful to admit they got scammed.

      laura

      Since we’re rolling up on the Independence Day holiday weekend and ad hoc neighborhood fireworks follies, I’d sure like to know more about the Republicans who spent July 4th 2018 in Russia – why’d they go, who paid, hookers & blow, business deals, campaign contributions, furs, freedom, homophobia, gas & oil, kompromat, cavier, patriotism….. Steve Daines, Jerry Moran, John face like an empty scrotum Kennedy, Kay Granger, Ron Johnson and others – let’s hear the hows, the why’s and all the gory details of how a bunch of owned craven tools betrayed their country in the service of the kremlin.

      Marcopolo

      A bit off-topic but I live in MO & had to pass this along:

      In the State of #Missouri a poll released by Garin-Hart-Yang Research Group GE:#Trump: 46%#Biden : 48% (+2%)16-22 June / 800 LVhttps://t.co/l2mJm9KLdP— Inside Polling (@insidepolling1) June 30, 2020

      I have not looked at any of the details (like did they weight for education blah blah blah) so take this with a Dome full of salt, but whatever the accuracy of the poll is it is very delightful to see these results

      Oh, and good morning everyone.

      Edited to add:  It’s an internal poll done for the Democrat running for Governor, Nicole Galloway.

      Brachiator

      @Kay:

      The US represents 4% of the world’s population, but 25% of all coronavirus cases.

      But…but… Trump assures us that if we didn’t do those stupid tests, there wouldn’t be any cases in the US at all.

      So much stupidity to undo.

      Jeffro

      Should be exciting when the complete collapse comes…assuming he doesn’t flee to Russia or Saudi Arabia (which would hopefully scream ‘GUILTY!’ To even the most hardcore trumper), one has to wonder what portion of the GOP base will still stick with trumpov once he starts his inevitable “I was backstabbed by these #FakeRepublicans!”

      We just might get that long-overdue GOP civil war we’ve all been waiting for.  2020, I hope you’re listening…here’s a chance for you to redeem yourself ;)

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      As I wrote my son after reading the CNN piece last night, “I know I’ve said it before and I’ve always been wrong but, I just don’t see how he survives this.” Then at 3:00 AM I wrote, “his [main] source is clearly Fiona Hill.” I think she’s just itching to tell the proper audience the horrors she’s seen and heard. It must weigh heavily on her as a patriot, to have tried to bring it to the attention of the proper people, only to be told to, “Tell the lawyers.” Then nothing, NOTHING! is done. I’m sure she just believes that there needs to be a record, and a shared knowledge, of the damage done. Maybe a forced recognition by Republicans of just what they’ve facilitated.

      Honestly, I don’t really think Ms Hill’s testimony, or the Russians paying for hits on American and allied troops scandal, or Trump capering down the street naked with little children on leashes, will end his reign of error before November, or really, before January 20.

      Kay doesn’t do front page stuff anymore (I miss your front-page political Ohio insights, Kay!) so it’s time to change my nym. I’ll change to KayInMD, and for awhile I’ll be KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager)).

      SFAW

      @mrmoshpotato:

      Oh, the facial expressions she would make playing the foreign leaders!

      I would think only two would be required:

      1. Jaw-dropped/open-mouthed
      2. Her mouthing “motherfucker” (or its foreign-language equivalent)
