The NTSB investigation metaphor is the perfect one for detailing how the Trump COVID response screwed the pooch, and James Fallows is the perfect reporter to detail it. He examines how the Trump administration destroyed the working relationship with China that the Obama and Bush II administration had nurtured and therefore lost the opportunity for early intelligence and intervention. He also shows that both Obama and Bush II had real, substantive plans ready to go. I’m not going to excerpt – read the whole thing.

Another good story that dropped yesterday was CNN’s piece on how Trump fucks up calls with our allies, especially those led by women. This part made me LOL:

One person familiar with almost all the conversations with the leaders of Russia, Turkey, Canada, Australia and western Europe described the calls cumulatively as ‘abominations’ so grievous to US national security interests that if members of Congress heard from witnesses to the actual conversations or read the texts and contemporaneous notes, even many senior Republican members would no longer be able to retain confidence in the President.

Those traitorous fuckers never had confidence in the President–they just have cowardly, fawning loyalty to him because to do anything else would endanger their precious little sinecures. So there’s nothing here to “lose,” and no matter what comes out about Trump, senior, junior or tween Republicans ain’t gonna change.