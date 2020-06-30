I keep seeing it mentioned that the Russian bounty information was presented in the Presidential daily briefing, as if that is some sort of gotcha. Now granted, if Trump were a NORMAL President, it would be a horrifying indictment. But Donald Trump doesn’t read. And I don’t mean he doesn’t read the PDB, I mean he doesn’t read ANYFUCKINGTHING. If you put a gun to his head and said name three books he’s spit out “The Art of the Deal” because that involves him, the bible because he knows the rubes love it, and then you’d have to shoot him because he couldn’t fucking name a third.

If you wanted Trump to know something, you have to have whoever his current Grima Wormtongue is whisper it to him, someone on Fox and Friends talk about it, or stage a beauty pageant. Have some bottle blonde with fake cans come up the lectern for a Q&A in a bikini and say “My name is Destiny and I am from Southern California and I like long walks on the beach, Uggs, have a star tattoo on my ankle, and I think it is outrageous that Putin is paying the Taliban to kill American soldiers.”

Even then he might not give a shit, but at least he might have potentially processed the information.