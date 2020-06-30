Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Donald Trump Doesn't Read

Donald Trump Doesn’t Read

I keep seeing it mentioned that the Russian bounty information was presented in the Presidential daily briefing, as if that is some sort of gotcha. Now granted, if Trump were a NORMAL President, it would be a horrifying indictment. But Donald Trump doesn’t read. And I don’t mean he doesn’t read the PDB, I mean he doesn’t read ANYFUCKINGTHING. If you put a gun to his head and said name three books he’s spit out “The Art of the Deal” because that involves him, the bible because he knows the rubes love it, and then you’d have to shoot him because he couldn’t fucking name a third.

If you wanted Trump to know something, you have to have whoever his current Grima Wormtongue is whisper it to him, someone on Fox and Friends talk about it, or stage a beauty pageant. Have some bottle blonde with fake cans come up the lectern for a Q&A in a bikini and say “My name is Destiny and I am from Southern California and I like long walks on the beach, Uggs, have a star tattoo on my ankle, and I think it is outrageous that Putin is paying the Taliban to kill American soldiers.”

Even then he might not give a shit, but at least he might have potentially processed the information.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4. 4.

      dmsilev

      someone on Fox and Friends talk about it, or stage a beauty pageant. Have some bottle blonde with fake cans come up the lectern for a Q&A in a bikini

      I am unclear on the distinction between these two options.

    5. 5.

      bbleh

      … and then you’d have to shoot him because he couldn’t fucking name a third.

      Or because your finger slipped.  Or … whatever …

    7. 7.

      dmsilev

      @Soprano2: Apparently a FoxBot tried to offer the excuse that “hey, all Presidents skip reading their PDBs from time to time.”. And, of course, there’s always a Tweet, so people dug up Trump claiming that Obama was unfit for office because he skipped reading his PDBs.

    8. 8.

      Mr. Longform

      Trump not being capable of reading, like all of his other disqualifying inabilities, was completely and perfectly obvious way before he got the nomination in 2016, so the question will always be: how could they have let this happen.  They really are confederate/gilded age/genocidal maniacs.

    10. 10.

      bbleh

      @Soprano2: He thinks it’s better for HIM if they say that.  HE’s in the clear.  That even if it’s true it indicates a badly dysfunctional process, for which he’s responsible, and that whatever the cause, it’s dereliction of duty, are not relevant.

    12. 12.

      sdhays

      …you’d have to shoot him because he couldn’t fucking name a third.

      This doesn’t undermine your main point, which is unassailable, but I’m sure he could name his other favorite book – Mein Kampf. It was written by a man he very much admires. He reportedly had it in the drawer of his nightstand (if memory servers).

      I believe him when he says he never read it (it’s not about him, after all), but he definitely knows it.

    13. 13.

      sdhays

      Why does the fucking US government bother with the PDB’s when Republicans are President anyway? No Republican President in the 21st century has ever taken them seriously.

    14. 14.

      Jeffro

      Hmm…maybe we should think about raising the standards for the office, America.  Maybe it’s a bad thing that “anyone can grow up to be president”.

      I have a few suggestions… ;)

    16. 16.

      MisterForkbeard

      It’s not just the PDBs, either. Remember that the original reporting said they’d given Trump multiple options for a response and he’d dithered and ignored all of them.

      At some point, someone talked to him about this. Bolton says he did a year ago, and it must have happened more recently as well, because they showed him response options and he fucked off about all of them.

    17. 17.

      Martin

      He didn’t have to read it. Bolton said he told him about the bounties verbally. Not that I trust Bolton, but I’m fine if they fight to the death to resolve who is lying.

    18. 18.

      patrick II

      As Susan Rice pointed out on Rachel last night, even if he didn’t know then, he knows now.  Where is the outrage at the Russians? What are the plans to counteract Russia’s hostile activity?

      The silence speaks for itself.

