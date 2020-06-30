After 500,00 deaths, WHO warns worst of coronavirus pandemic is "yet to come" https://t.co/5vQNSdaCcS — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 30, 2020

Tomorrow the #COVID19 #pandemic is 6 months old, from the day China notified @WHO.@DrTedros : "Six mos ago, none of us cld have imagined how our world – & our lives – wld be thrown into turmoil by this new virus.

The pandemic has brought out the best & the worst of humanity." pic.twitter.com/oDXewqpKWL — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) June 29, 2020

Coronavirus-related fatalities continue to pile up as the world passes half a million deaths https://t.co/6lH0vXWHHV pic.twitter.com/SeIR7mDw2U — Reuters (@Reuters) June 30, 2020

"It was basically amateur hour." — Former NIH director Elias Zerhouni is blunt about the US response to #Covid19. https://t.co/66UyEAyqoj — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) June 29, 2020

The U.S. response to #Covid19 has been catastrophic. What will the inevitable inquiries into the country's handling conclude were the biggest mistakes? We at @statnews have some thoughts. https://t.co/qAtjCWV4mL — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) June 29, 2020

=======

COVID-19: top six countries for new cases in the past week:

United States: 271,290+

Brazil: 259,140+

India: 120,030+

Russia: 48,870+https://t.co/nJ4Ox6JsKm: 42,670+

Mexico: 32,130+@AFP pic.twitter.com/ieQNXRNX7Z — AFPgraphics (@AFPgraphics) June 30, 2020

EU to allow in visitors from 14 "safe" countries from 1 July — but the US, Brazil and China are excluded https://t.co/Mz6Da3I3Tl — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 29, 2020

VIDEO: Hundreds queue for COVID-19 mass testing in Beijing. China reported 19 new cases of the #coronavirus on Tuesday, including seven more domestic cases in Beijing. China's capital has partially lifted a weeks-long lockdown imposed in parts of the city pic.twitter.com/2luAPPY0P8 — AFP news agency (@AFP) June 30, 2020

Coronavirus: Secrecy surrounds India PM Narendra Modi's '$1bn' Covid-19 fund https://t.co/1Ir7hcKUfW — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 30, 2020

Japan says coronavirus border controls in place, adding 18 countries to entry ban https://t.co/b1kxSgePd0 pic.twitter.com/9yCmj8eETF — Reuters (@Reuters) June 30, 2020

WATCH: A cheerful Harry Roque said that the Philippines is winning the fight vs #COVID19 after "beating" UP's prediction that the country will reach 40,000 cases by the end of June. As of June 29, PH has 36,438 coronavirus cases, including 1,255 deaths and 9,956 recoveries. pic.twitter.com/sDkQZSf2Yh — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) June 30, 2020

Thai authorities say pubs, bars and karaoke clubs can re-open from Wednesday and rules on foreign visitors will be easedhttps://t.co/Pxtl9wLVip pic.twitter.com/c0dd5pWGbs — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 29, 2020





Coronavirus overwhelms Afghanistan’s war-ravaged hospitals https://t.co/sK4CEWFkTi — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 29, 2020

Iran reports 162 more coronavirus-related deaths – the country's highest single-day toll since Februaryhttps://t.co/QdNS3SqBHZ pic.twitter.com/3kmpYleUCv — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 29, 2020

Hundreds of thousands across Melbourne's north and west have been ordered to stay at home as Australia's second-biggest city struggles to contain a spike in #coronavirus cases. The state of Victoria has recorded 233 COVID-19 cases since Thursday https://t.co/s6ZnPe906H pic.twitter.com/aXNFwpJMOR — AFP news agency (@AFP) June 30, 2020

UK hardest hit by coronavirus among leading G7 nations in weeks leading up to June, BBC analysis shows https://t.co/0nQJn4bj07 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) June 29, 2020

=======

Health officials in South Korea have concluded that the idea of herd immunity from Covid-19 is "wishful thinking". KCDC Deputy Kwon said they based that conclusion on results of both domestic and international research. — Laura Bicker (@BBCLBicker) June 30, 2020

China's CanSino says its #COVID19 vaccine candidate has been approved for military use in China. China’s Central Military Commission approved the vax, dubbed Adv-nCOV, on June 25 for a period of 1 year https://t.co/OMtOUHBMA3 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 29, 2020

Coronavirus: Human trial of India vaccine in July https://t.co/mRJp9RvAUE — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 30, 2020

Even in the worst #COVID19 cases the body launches immune cells to fight back. New research shows that even the sickest patients launch a T cell attack. Study offers further clues that a vaccine will need to elicit T cells to work alongside antibodies https://t.co/lvWagEYai3 pic.twitter.com/FzWw1D6yjo — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 29, 2020

This report describes the epidemiology and clinical course of patients younger than 21 years of age from 26 states who had multisystem inflammatory syndrome. Many were infected with #SARSCoV2 at least 1 to 2 weeks before syndrome onset. 73% were previously healthy. #COVID19 — NEJM (@NEJM) June 29, 2020



=======

Grim reality is that our most difficult weeks are in front of us pic.twitter.com/EVscLPP34a — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) June 29, 2020

"You look at states like FL, TX, CA, GA, SC–the cases are accelerating pretty quickly," says @ScottGottliebMD. "By the time we get to the end of this year probably close to half the population will have coronavirus and that's if we just stay at our current rate." pic.twitter.com/jOpjjwV9sq — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) June 29, 2020

Infectious diseases shouldn't be about this. In 2020, they are, sadly. But #Covid19 doesn't prefer red or blue. Just looking for people to infect.

(chart source: @politico's nightly Covid newsletter. pic.twitter.com/dy2x3iBmGC — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) June 30, 2020

California marks record increase in new COVID-19 infections, with America’s second-largest city Los Angeles reporting an 'alarming' one-day surge https://t.co/UDQHlHYaW7 pic.twitter.com/Fd0ea9AQkF — Reuters (@Reuters) June 30, 2020

Coronavirus-hit Arizona reverses course on reopening https://t.co/JwMHNTyzvc — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 30, 2020

Armed with blankets and pillows, Texans wait in their cars for hours outside a testing center in Houston, one of the new COVID-19 epicenters in the US. "I've been here since three in the morning," 22-year-old Maria Solis tells @AFPhttps://t.co/HC7lSCNrYl pic.twitter.com/QQqbQB8wjB — AFP news agency (@AFP) June 30, 2020

I cannot tell you how many times I've thought about this video from 3.5 weeks ago. I wonder how those Floridians feel now. https://t.co/pG7uTRbzm0 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) June 29, 2020