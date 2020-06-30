Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Monday/Tuesday, June 29-30

by | 10 Comments

    10Comments

    1. 1.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily numbers. Two new cases. One from local infection, a Malaysian hospital patient screened ahead of referral to another hospital; one case of imported infection, a Malaysian returning from Egypt. Cumulative total 8,639 cases.

      20 more patients recovered and were discharged, total 8,354 recovered or 96.7% of the cumulative total. That leaves 164 active and contagious cases, all in hospital for isolation/treatment. Four of these patients are in ICU, one is on a ventilator.

      No new deaths; it has been 16 days since a Covid-19 related fatality was last reported here. We’re still on 121 deaths. Infection fatality rate is 1.40%, case fatality rate is 1.43%.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      @Amir Khalid: Having actually seen the Ron Jeremy*, that’s not him.  Ol’ Ron has some pretty serious legal issues right now, he’s been charged with 3 counts of forcible rape.

      *I was kind of surprised that he’s about my height(real short) and about my age, cause he looked about 10 years older than me and was using a cane.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ohio Mom

      When I read something like, Country X identified 16 new cases today, I think, that’s about how many people I have over for Thanksgiving or Passover.

      They have so few new cases in their ENTIRE country that that I could fit them into my little ranch house.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      One thing I’ve noticed from looking at the LA County statistics is the drop in the daily number of deaths, it’s about 1/2 to a 1/3 of what it was several weeks ago.  I’m guessing that most of the increase in new cases are among the young(20 somethings).  Though there is the several week lag between new cases and deaths.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I cannot tell you how many times I’ve thought about this video from 3.5 weeks ago. I wonder how those Floridians feel now. https://t.co/pG7uTRbzm0

      — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) June 29, 2020

      A chart posted in the replies:

      Matt [email protected]
      Replying to
      @mattbrauer
      and
      @HelenBranswell
      Better annotation.

      “Not a single face mask. It’s not that bad guys.”

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Dan B

      @Amir Khalid: It’s mind boggling that the guy in the Florida video says “It’s not that bad here.”  The concepts of exponential spread and delay between exposure and symptoms seem lost to him.

      I was a kid when polio was spreading.  It was terrifying because you couldn’t see it but people would disappear and you’d hear later they were paralyzed or in an iron lung.  It wasn’t anywhere near as contagious as Covid-19 but it was as capricious.  We felt helpless.  When the bodies start piling up and the “long haul” becomes more common I suspect the fear will begin to creep in.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Yesterday, Beijing reported 7 new domestic confirmed and 1 new asymptomatic cases. All seven cases are vendors or workers at the Xinfadi exchange, and have been under centralized quarantine since 6/12 or 6/13. At this rate, we will probably see zero new cases by next week.

      Shanghai added a new domestic confirmed case yesterday, connected to imported confirmed cases. Mother and daughter (both Indian nationals) arrived on a flight a week and half ago. The mother tested positive during the mandatory quarantine, and was diagnosed as a confirmed case. As she had to be sent to a hospital for medical quarantine and treatment, the father (already living in Shanghai), requested to enter quarantine to take care or the daughter. Both father and daughter tested positive on 6/28, and were diagnosed yesterday.

      I still don’t know what prompted Xin’an County in Hebei Province to lock down. There are only 9 active confirmed and 3 active asymptomatic cases (from local transmission) in all of Hubei Province.

      Reply

