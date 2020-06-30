Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

We still have time to mess this up!

Yes we did.

We have all the best words.

Lighten up, Francis.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

The Math Demands It!

This blog will pay for itself.

Reality always wins in the end.

Wetsuit optional.

How has Obama failed you today?

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

Also, too.

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

Not all heroes wear capes.

No one could have predicted…

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / A Few Relevant Numbers

A Few Relevant Numbers

by | 27 Comments

This post is in: ,

Few people are publicly considering what the COVID-19 pandemic is doing to the American economy. Paul Krugman is not optimistic. I agree with him. The country will, arguably, have less money to spend in the future, although there are many caveats to that.

The right, in the past, has used crises to justify radical social changes. It’s time for progressives to do that. A Democratic sweep in November makes many things possible. Let’s assume that can happen.

To start, we need to know some numbers, to get a handle on the scale of things.

National Debt  $24.95 trillion

Deficit in 2019  $984 billion

Wealth of top one percent (Exceeds wealth of bottom 80 percent)  $25 trillion

Department of Defense 2019 budget  $686.1 billion

Department of State 2018 budget  $52.4 billion

Amount spent on policing 2017  $115 billion   Corrections  $79 billion

Community colleges   $126 billion*

Student debt  $1.5 trillion

Healthcare  $3.5 trillion

_____________________________

* Calculated from the report as 9 million students x $14,000 per student per year

Cross-posted to Nuclear Diner

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • azlib
  • Brachiator
  • Butter Emails
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • e julius drivingstorm
  • Emma from FL
  • Jeffro
  • JPL
  • Just Chuck
  • LuciaMia
  • Martin
  • NotMax
  • pamelabrown53
  • Quaker in a Basement
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Spanky
  • Van Buren
  • WaterGirl
  • Xavier
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    27Comments

    2. 2.

      pamelabrown53

      Joe Biden is right now giving a speech on COVID19. It’s live on at least MSNBC and CNN. Hope some of us will tune in and talk about it.

      Thanks.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      LuciaMia

      Biden on CNN now : Trump should fix the shortage of PPE “before you tee off for another round of golf, Mr. President.”
      Zing!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      NotMax

      Department of Defense 2019 budget $686.1 billion

      Mentally pencil in another what – $15 bilion? $60 billion? $90 billion? – for black budget.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Spanky

      Thanks for these Cheryl, but I’m curious about one more number. Something that’s been a topic this AM. What is the cost across the 51 states for public K-12 ed?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jeffro

      For those of you willing/able to access it, here’s the NYT “you fix the (national) budget” calculator

      link

      If I were king (sort of a Perma-pinkmandias, as opposed to an Orangemandias ;) we’d be out of this mess within a decade.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Another Scott

      One needs to put $BIGNUMBER in context.

      BEA:

      Current‑dollar GDP decreased 3.5 percent, or $191.2 billion, in the first quarter to a level of $21.54 trillion. In the fourth quarter, GDP increased 3.5 percent, or $186.6 billion (tables 1 and 3).

      Much of Teh Debt is money we owe ourselves, and is due in 10-30 years. It’s not a concern.

      Money is free now, and has been for a while. We should be spending much, much more even if Teh Deficit and Teh Debt increases. There is no sign of inflation, and we have needs that need to be addressed.

      Countries and societies do not get richer by not spending money.

      /DeanBaker

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Brachiator

      Paul Krugman is not optimistic. I agree with him. The country will, arguably, have less money to spend in the future, although there are many caveats to that.

      I think that Krugman is wrong. Yeah I got some nerve.
      I would never question his analyses of the national economy. On macroeconomics he is untouchable.
      But he is often wrong on policy prescriptions.
      Economists are struggling to understand the economic impact of the pandemic. We have not had a deliberate shutdown of the economy before, and many economists I see interviewed insist on comparing this to a traditional recession.
      I’ve mentioned before that we should ignore unemployment figures, except for the relative degree of improvement or lag. And we should also ignore GDP numbers. The Dow is important only to investors, but is useless as an economic indicator.
      These numbers are reported because business reporters are used to regurgitating them. But these dopes are bad at providing context.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Butter Emails

      @Another Scott:

      With all deference to Dean Baker, 25 Trillion is probably a bit higher debt level than we should be carrying. I’m not going to rend my garments and gnash my teeth about it like Republicans will start doing the moment Biden is sworn into office, but we probably want to get on a path where the real growth rate of the national debt is less than the real growth rate of US GDP.

      Quick Edit – I don’t mean during the current crisis, but rather when things get sorted out again and the economy is humming along.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Martin

      @Brachiator: The problem I see is that a deliberate shutdown should have come with a deliberate startup plan. A few things would have made that feasible – furloughs instead of layoffs with guarantees for return to work. As it stands, the friction for people to get rehired is going to be massive. And instead of injecting liquidity, the Fed should have guaranteed certain classes of debt, and allowed everyone to defer mortgage and rent. If you can borrow for free, then this has almost no cost steady-state.

      But it wasn’t a controlled shutdown, it was a panicked one, and that turned it into a conventional economic problem.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      azlib

      @Brachiator:

      If (and it is a big if) McConnell stirs himself and allows unemployment benefits and aid to States and Cities to go through then we can possibly avoid the worst outcomes. Krugman is basically not optimistic about McConnell acting on anything that benefits the working class.

      Remember right now there is a lot of things being propped up by the CARE Act as imperfect as it is. If there are massive loan defaults because unemployment benefits run out that will ripple through the economy in a very bad way.

      If we had a rational government it would be spending a massive amount of money right now. Money right now is free. In a real sense all those wealthy folks putting money into T-Bills with negative real interest rates are begging the government to spend a lot of money.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Xavier

      Actually we have all the money we need right now, it’s just that people won’t spend it if they think they will be risking Covid19. Take away that risk and the economy will come back. A problem is that many  otherwise viable businesses will close permanently if they are not helped through the interim.

      The National Debt and the deficit are red herrings. If the hoped-for Democratic trifecta happens, the worst thing we could do would be to impose austerity.

      If you have five minutes, read this: https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vRuUokm5LrVYsu-tRQ4pJvjbq4B24zt434b9VtiSQtS06LgdiGoHA_I6ZacY–LWF2AkmsvTw3pxuon/pub

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Brachiator

      The country will, arguably, have less money to spend in the future, although there are many caveats to that.

      Here’s the weird thing. For a good chunk of people, savings actually increased during the recession. Obviously, this was mainly the case for people who still had jobs, including those who were working from home. And a substantial portion of these people saved their stimulus payments. They did not need to spend the money.

      Consumer demand has been banked. People had money, but during the lockdown, there was no place to spend it.

      But with the re-opening (even though ill advised), we saw evidence of consumer confidence, even in dumb behavior. In California, 500,000 people rushed to bars, wineries and breweries. Residential real estate and car sales are trending higher.

      Recovery is extremely asymmetrical, but it is real.

      I live in Southern California, and it still boggles my mind that so much of the economy here is still shut down. There are a shit ton of Hollywood blockbuster movies stacked up like delayed flights at a busy airport, with nowhere to go. And all of the people in the entertainment industry, including the kid who sells you popcorn and drinks, are without jobs. Sports, still shut down.

      But no one can predict when these areas will open up again.

      I saw recently that folks are allowed to book rooms for the next Doctor Who convention in Los Angeles, scheduled for February, 2021. Maybe somebody jumped into the TARDIS and took a look at the future.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @Brachiator: Basically, nobody knows how this is going to go economically. I found Krugman’s analysis to be something of a sanity check on what I’ve been thinking.

      We need to consider a range of scenarios, of which this is one. I think it’s the most realistic, but there’s a wide area in which opinions will differ.

      And it’s not what I want to discuss.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Xavier

      Obviously I should have pointed out that many individuals would also be damaged if they are not supported financially through the pandemic. This is entirely within the fiscal capability of the Federal Government, and not doing so would be criminally pathological on the part of the Government.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      e julius drivingstorm

      This article by Mike Norman from Real Money (Oct. 2016) helped me gain perspective on these staggering numbers. I haven’t figured out how to link to it but it googles easily:

      The National Debt: Why Fret Over Something That Doesn’t Exist

      I’d probably mess it up if I attempted to summarize but it’s short and I hope the smart people here would give it a look and maybe see if they agree with him somewhat.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.