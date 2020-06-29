Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Where we have been and where we are going

Where we have been and where we are going

In the first week of May,  I argued that that we bought a lot of health with systemic social distancing and mobility slow-downs:

physical distancing bought at least four doublings avoided. And that probably means we bought the hospitals a chance in hell of not being overwhelmed.

April bought learning from both overwhelmed hospital systems in metro New York City as well as from systems that are not being overwhelmed. New techniques and procedures are being tested, evaluated and disseminated to clinicians who have enough time and mental energy to learn instead of fighting fires with a garden hose.

We’re going to be cashing in those earnings right now.

Rt.Live tracks the (R)eproductive Rate of the virus in each state.  An R above 1.0 means the epidemic is growing as one person newly infected will infect more than one person on average by the time that they cease to be infectious.  An R below 1 means it takes multiple people to infect one new person and thus the epidemic will shrink.

Below is a four screen image of RT.Live as of last Friday and 1, 2, and 3 months before:

Rt.Live estimated R rate in late March, April, May and June 2020

 

My colleagues at CovidExitStrategy.org have looked at how states have been approaching the re-opening gating criteria laid out by the White House from late May to this weekend.

 

Covid Exit Strategy.org gating criteria status late May to late June 2020

We had achieved success in suppressing disease spread by late April and testing had been ramping up throughout May.  And now most of the country excluding the metro NYC area and New England is on fire.

 

 

  Cheryl Rofer
  • gene108
  Shawn in Showme

      Cheryl Rofer

      There were also numerous anonymous or poorly-sourced graphs circulating on Twitter that called out a point just past the flattened peak as “This is where everyone decides to go out to the bar.” And they had the point just about right.

      And, of course, the Pandemicist-in-Chief has been egging it all on. It’s not going to get better until January 21, 2021.

      Shawn in Showme

      The Great American Experiment cannot survive re-fighting the Civil War every 30 years.  At some point the Confederacy has to surrender.

      gene108

      I wonder how closely states with R < 1 correlates with mandatory mask requirements, when being indoors, like shopping.

