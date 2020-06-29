Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sure, Jan (Open Thread)

Big “you’ve never met my totally hot girlfriend because she lives in Canada” energy in this tweet:

I don’t know for sure that Trump will lose the election, but all the data we have says he’s losing right now, and he knows it. It must be absolute hell for a fragile narcissist like Trump to contemplate the ego annihilation that a big fat rejection at the ballot box would bring. It was one thing in 2016, when he was angling for a media empire and didn’t expect to win. Now he’s been president for a few years, and the people will render their verdict.

Trump has been a failure for 74 years, but until now, he’s never been in a situation that other people’s money and a geyser of bullshit couldn’t turn around. It’s still possible that money and bullshit could turn this situation around too, but the clock is ticking. In the meantime, I hope he spends every waking moment screaming at the low-quality hires to do something and dreading the possibility of becoming the first one-term president of the 21st century.

Open thread.

    9Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      dreading the possibility of becoming the first incarcerated one-term president of the 21st century in American history.

      I can dream.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Major Major Major Major

      Yeah, he’s definitely at the point where he’s throwing white power tweets against the wall to see if they’ll stick.

      But it’s a long, corpse-strewn road until November, so who knows what things will look like by then.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Donald can’t grok that when he tweets crap like this, he’s only digging himself in deeper.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Don K

      @Baud:

      Hehe, I keep dreaming of that, and of his whole house of cards tumbling down, leading to the entire family living in a box under a freeway overpass avec sparrow and radio antenna (or sans, for all I care). Ah, a boy can dream…

      Reply
    8. 8.

      HumboldtBlue

      Day-glo Joe?

      Not-a-GI-Joe-Joe?

      Joe Momma?

      Ho-Ho-Ho-Joe?

      Just trying to help out the prez over here.

      Reply

