Big “you’ve never met my totally hot girlfriend because she lives in Canada” energy in this tweet:

Sorry to inform the Do Nothing Democrats, but I am getting VERY GOOD internal Polling Numbers. Just like 2016, the @nytimes Polls are Fake! The @FoxNews Polls are a JOKE! Do you think they will apologize to me & their subscribers AGAIN when I WIN? People want LAW, ORDER & SAFETY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2020

I don’t know for sure that Trump will lose the election, but all the data we have says he’s losing right now, and he knows it. It must be absolute hell for a fragile narcissist like Trump to contemplate the ego annihilation that a big fat rejection at the ballot box would bring. It was one thing in 2016, when he was angling for a media empire and didn’t expect to win. Now he’s been president for a few years, and the people will render their verdict.

Trump has been a failure for 74 years, but until now, he’s never been in a situation that other people’s money and a geyser of bullshit couldn’t turn around. It’s still possible that money and bullshit could turn this situation around too, but the clock is ticking. In the meantime, I hope he spends every waking moment screaming at the low-quality hires to do something and dreading the possibility of becoming the first one-term president of the 21st century.

