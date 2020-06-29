Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

We still have time to mess this up!

The revolution will be supervised.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Lighten up, Francis.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

No one could have predicted…

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Han shot first.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Consistently wrong since 2002

How has Obama failed you today?

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

All your base are belong to Tunch.

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / School’s Out Forever

School’s Out Forever

by | 26 Comments

This post is in: 

New Jersey and Connecticut (a couple of the only states that aren’t fire engine red in David’s post below) have announced that they will be having school in the Fall. On yesterday’s “Chuck Todd Asks Dumb Questions” show, Cuomo held back, saying, essentially, that if the country’s still on fire in a couple of months, who knows what will happen.

Apparently, in their rush to re-open bars and beaches, the moron yahoo Trump guvs didn’t think about the consequences of schools staying closed. If you want to make sure the economy sucks for a very long time, make sure all of the double income with school-aged children couples have to homeschool and provide daycare for their kids. I already see it on calls — it’s pretty easy to tell the workers who are double income with small kids, they’re the ones who put on 20 COVID stress pounds and have rings under their eyes. And those are the lucky white-collar workers. I just don’t know how double income essential worker families do it.

“The Economy” isn’t getting a drink at a bar or going to a beach. In fact, if I had to bet, I’d bet that New York closes bars in a couple of weeks after a few hotspots emerge and I wouldn’t expect anything but “yeah, they weren’t being careful enough” comments from New Yorkers. I’m certainly not stepping foot inside a bar for the duration — I’ll drink outside at a restaurant if they’re clearly being very careful, but that’s it.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • ant
  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • Citizen Alan
  • cmorenc
  • Comrade Scrutinizer
  • germy
  • jonas
  • JPL
  • lahke
  • PaulWartenberg
  • PsiFighter37
  • Punchy
  • Sab
  • The Moar You Know
  • trollhattan

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    26Comments

    3. 3.

      lahke

      Going to try my first restaurant meal this week,  but at an outdoor  venue, and we’re in Massachusetts.  Can’t see indoor activity for a long time, or travel to anywhere less safe

      Reply
    4. 4.

      JPL

      @Baud: So interesting because he voted the opposite way all along.    Stare Decisis..   It was existing law

      Reply
    5. 5.

      trollhattan

      @germy:

      Oh lord. I’d be repelled already by the hat but seated next to him, unmasked? “Get me, or him, off this plane. Which of us depends on whether we’re already in the air.”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      cmorenc

      Apparently, in their rush to re-open bars and beaches, the moron yahoo Trump guvs didn’t think about the consequences of schools staying closed. If you want to make sure the economy sucks for a very long time, make sure all of the double income with school-aged children couples have to homeschool and provide daycare for their kids.

      Well, duh – Trumpers will be convinced the schools *should* and *would* open anyways, if it wasn’t for the over-hyped hoax the libs have pulled conning and pressuring other states to keep schools closed due to COVID scolding.  And so the economic stress on dual-income families will be blamed on libs over in the Fox-fantasyland Trumpers live in.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Citizen Alan

      @JPL: I am convinced that every decision Roberts makes is based solely on the mercenary calculus of “how will this affect the Republicans in the next election?” The fact that there is serious discussion of expanding SCOTUS has to be freaking him out at least a little.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      jonas

      Schools in the deep south esp usually reopen by mid-August. I don’t see any way they can do that now. Thanks a lot, maskless, bar-crowding assclowns. You’ve destroyed us all.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      ant

      https://www.postcrescent.com/story/news/2020/06/26/wisconsin-coronavirus-520-new-cases-20-somethings-drive-growth/3263496001/

      case rates here in Wisconsin are rising.
      It’s the 20-something bar crowd that is driving it. Anybody with the brains of a fruit fly could see this coming.

      Our state supreme court decided our governor can’t close down the bars without the permission of wingnut gerrymandered elected officials.

      United States democracy is a walking zombie.

      Even under the most optimistic scenario, whereby Hillary moved back into the white house in Jan 2017, and handled things with C-19 perfectly, Republicans would be knee-cutting her at every opportunity, and Dems would be angry and disillusioned with her leadership. We’d be looking at another 10 years of more gerrymandering in the house, more lost senate seats, and have an idiot with a glide-path to the white house. Oh, and we’d still not have any judges seated, with vacancy slots open all over the federal government.

      The American experiment with civilization is a failure.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Barbara

      @Baud: Someone should email it to Susan Collins and ask if her blue eyed boy lied through his teeth or if she is just an exceptionally bad judge of character.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      cmorenc

      @Citizen Alan:

      I am convinced that every decision Roberts makes is based solely on the mercenary calculus of “how will this affect the Republicans in the next election?” The fact that there is serious discussion of expanding SCOTUS has to be freaking him out at least a little.

      Alas, expanding SCOTUS as a strategy for de-fanging the current RW-5 majority is not a sound solution.  If we expand SCOTUS to 11 during a moment Ds control POTUS and the Senate, the Rs will expand it to 13 next time they control both branches.  And so on, until SCOTUS expands near-infinitely.

      A far better solution would be to constitutionally change the tenure of SCOTUS justices to e.g. 20 years, non-renewable (similar to the change in max terms a President can lifetime serve) that would be a more viable, equitable solution for both liberals and conservatives.  Under the limited-term solution, we’d be rid of Roberts in 2025, if the max term was set as 20 years.  Alito even sooner.  Yeah, we’d also miss Ruth G., but the tradeoff of also quickly getting rid of Alito and Thomas would be worth it.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      The Moar You Know

      Posted this below as the same conversation is happening down there:

       Glad the children are safe.  The teachers aren’t.  And there’s no, I mean zero, fucks to give around here if all the teachers die just so that mom and dad won’t have to deal with them for a few hours a day.

      As the spouse of a teacher, I’m horrified.  I’m frantically trying to find PPE for my wife as the schools have zero plans to give them anything effective and the plan, at the moment, is for the kids to not have any at all.  No gloves, no distancing, 40 to a class just like previous years.  Not even masks.

      Good luck reopening schools when the teachers don’t show up.

      I have already spent hundreds of dollars on PPE.  I am interviewing lawyers, trying to find ones who have pressed the board into settlements before.  My wife has a pension at stake and has been doing this for 29 years.  She has asthma and is on light chemo for melanoma.  They want her to go back into a classroom with 40 kids, no distancing and no PPE on the kids.

      FUCK THAT

      I don’t know how I’m going to make this happen, but she is not resigning and she is not going back into a classroom until they spend whatever it takes to make it SAFE.  And if that means kids are out of class for the next five years, fine.  You’re not killing my wife.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Barbara

      @Citizen Alan: The more I think about it, the more I think it makes sense to rethink the way the court operates — to expand the number of Justices to 15, but to normally decide cases with panels of five, with the entire court coming together to address cases that affect precedential decisions, and where they agree that the issue is of unusual importance.  It’s not just a matter of the political composition of the court, it’s that the court takes so few cases that it is basically inadequate to address the true needs of the U.S. — states, citizens, litigants, you name it — for guidance on a whole realm of issues.

      I would also create a senior status track as is currently the case in the appellate courts.  None of us is served well by having the court serve as a nine person junta.  It’s unseemly for our country to be so beholden to so few people, especially when the composition of the court is so vulnerable to political gamesmanship and outright corruption (see Anthony Kennedy and Sandra Day O’Connor).

      Reply
    16. 16.

      jonas

      @The Moar You Know:the schools have zero plans to give them anything effective and the plan, at the moment, is for the kids to not have any at all.  No gloves, no distancing, 40 to a class just like previous years.  Not even masks.

      Dafuq? What state is this? That’s absolute insanity.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Barbara

      @jonas: I have an unpopular opinion.  Any state that finds its way to open bars has to open schools. Unlike bars, schools are essential and the needs of kids and their parents are more important than just about anything else that people are whining about missing (nail salons?).  They have to figure this out.  Teachers who are vulnerable have to be given liberal leave, but this is an epic disaster for children.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      PsiFighter37

      Got back to Manhattan yesterday after a week in New Hampshire. Outdoor dining is great in concept, but it’s clear that a number of places aren’t really social distancing that closely, and people are hanging out with each other closer than that. I don’t think folks get that ‘social distancing’ means ‘don’t get brunch with a bunch of different people and sit next to each other’. The fact that it is outdoors helps, but it makes me a bit nervous.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Comrade Scrutinizer

      @Barbara:

       Any state that finds its way to open bars has to open schools.

      Welp, there are a lot of states that will just yell “Leeroy Jenkins” and go for it. Who cares if opening classrooms creates superspreader events?

      I doubt you mean it that way, but there’s already a push to open classrooms without protection for teachers or students, as mentioned higher in this thread.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Sab

      @Barbara: I suspect your opinion isn’t unpopular at all. We have all learned that adequate home schooling is really hard.

      OT thanks for parchment paper advise. It worked like a charm.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      PaulWartenberg

      My library is hosting online stuff through our Facebook page – it’s the only reason we have it, most of our community is on there – and we’re attempting to do a LIVE Feed from Gatorland Orlando this Wednesday morning July 1 from 10:30am-11:30am and we’d really like to get a good turnout so if you know anybody in Polk County or Central Florida please tune in at https://facebook.com/BartowPublicLibrary danke.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Barbara

      @Comrade Scrutinizer: I am all for implementing protections.  Around here, they are talking about staggered schedules and partial remote and in-person learning.  I am going to sign off, not because I am in disagreement with you, but because anytime I have to think too deeply about this I find myself confronting a level of rage that I barely knew existed, that is actually debilitating, and I am not an overly optimistic person.  I cannot remember being this angry for a long, long time, if ever.  I am at the point now that I cheer when I find out that “naysayers” on social distancing end up dead from COVID-19.  I don’t care anymore.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.