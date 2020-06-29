New Jersey and Connecticut (a couple of the only states that aren’t fire engine red in David’s post below) have announced that they will be having school in the Fall. On yesterday’s “Chuck Todd Asks Dumb Questions” show, Cuomo held back, saying, essentially, that if the country’s still on fire in a couple of months, who knows what will happen.

Apparently, in their rush to re-open bars and beaches, the moron yahoo Trump guvs didn’t think about the consequences of schools staying closed. If you want to make sure the economy sucks for a very long time, make sure all of the double income with school-aged children couples have to homeschool and provide daycare for their kids. I already see it on calls — it’s pretty easy to tell the workers who are double income with small kids, they’re the ones who put on 20 COVID stress pounds and have rings under their eyes. And those are the lucky white-collar workers. I just don’t know how double income essential worker families do it.

“The Economy” isn’t getting a drink at a bar or going to a beach. In fact, if I had to bet, I’d bet that New York closes bars in a couple of weeks after a few hotspots emerge and I wouldn’t expect anything but “yeah, they weren’t being careful enough” comments from New Yorkers. I’m certainly not stepping foot inside a bar for the duration — I’ll drink outside at a restaurant if they’re clearly being very careful, but that’s it.