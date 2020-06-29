Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

LGBTQ Rights Are Human Rights / Resolutely Joyful Open Thread: Still Taking PRIDE

Resolutely Joyful Open Thread: Still Taking PRIDE

Next year, Murphy the Trickster God willing, we’ll be able to party in public again…

More than 200 people thronged Liberty Square in Taipei, saying they were “marching for the world” during the LGBT pride season.

Organiser Darien Chen said it was an honour to march when nearly 500 other events globally had been cancelled.

Last year Taiwan became the first place in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage…

The island normally holds its pride parade in October but brought this year’s event forward to replace the hundreds of cancelled marches around the world.

Taiwan has recorded just over 440 coronavirus infections and only seven deaths. It has not seen any local transmissions for more than two months.

Mr Chen said the LGBT community in Taiwan wanted to mark the 50th anniversary of the first pride marches in the US.

“The whole world is facing the height of the pandemic,” he said. “So Taiwan won’t give in. and we must continue with this flame of hope and stand up for the world.”…

      VeniceRiley

      Thanks to all the allies for all the help and support. I’ll always have a soft spot for Biden leading the way on marriage. Without that leadership, I might not be getting married the second flights re-open from UK to here. Every little bit helps; so, if you lended a hand in any small way- THANK YOU for changing my life for the better!
      Happy PRIDE!

      Gin & Tonic

      My DIL posted a pic of the pedestrian bridge across the river Dnipro in Kyiv lit up in rainbow colors this evening. If you know Eastern Europe, that’s big.

      satby

      Pride Day at the market was a success. A local LGTB non-profit had a booth with Pride swag as a fundraiser and got lots of love and almost $400 in donations. Lots of rainbows on display, and unlike past occasions when this group (a Trans support group) had a booth, no complaints to management or hostile comments, a first. It was a nice way to spend a miserable steamy Saturday.

      Yutsano

      @VeniceRiley: You know the saying: pics or GTFO! Mazel Tov on your (hopefully soon) nuptials! Lord knows maybe I might go down that route. Maybe. Porcine wings will have to be more common first I think.

      VeniceRiley

      @MomSense: Thanks and thanks @Yutsano #comment-7758585
      She’s finally getting promoted off the wings at the prison, and I’ll be far less Covid worried meantime. And there will be pics.  I can’t wait to break the cameras out around all the old English villages and market towns.

