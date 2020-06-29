Next year, Murphy the Trickster God willing, we’ll be able to party in public again…
Taiwan stages LGBT pride parade 'for the world' https://t.co/6WuUtopEgI
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 28, 2020
… More than 200 people thronged Liberty Square in Taipei, saying they were “marching for the world” during the LGBT pride season.
Organiser Darien Chen said it was an honour to march when nearly 500 other events globally had been cancelled.
Last year Taiwan became the first place in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage…
The island normally holds its pride parade in October but brought this year’s event forward to replace the hundreds of cancelled marches around the world.
Taiwan has recorded just over 440 coronavirus infections and only seven deaths. It has not seen any local transmissions for more than two months.
Mr Chen said the LGBT community in Taiwan wanted to mark the 50th anniversary of the first pride marches in the US.
“The whole world is facing the height of the pandemic,” he said. “So Taiwan won’t give in. and we must continue with this flame of hope and stand up for the world.”…
Taipei is hosting the world's only Pride parade today. Today's gathering is small, but spirited. pic.twitter.com/7KUWy54h3c
— Chris Horton ??? (@heguisen) June 28, 2020
LGBTQ Pride looked a little different in New York City this year because of the pandemic, but that didn't stop people from celebrating in the streets and virtually. https://t.co/lHOVGrWEov
— AP Eastern US (@APEastRegion) June 28, 2020
A double rainbow appeared over the FDR Drive and the East River after a thunderstorm passed over New York City on the day that the annual Pride parade was supposed to take place in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the first Pride march in NYC. #Pride #nyc #rainbow pic.twitter.com/rklCSneNN1
— Chase Sutton (@chase_sutton99) June 29, 2020
Happy Pride! ?????? Even though we can’t march together this year, we can still celebrate together online. After all, Pride has always been about more than a parade – it’s about celebrating our differences and supporting one another no matter who we are or whom we love. #GlobalPride pic.twitter.com/nHKW99J0Ff
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 27, 2020
