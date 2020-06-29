Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Election Year Open Thread: Readership Capture

Election Year Open Thread: Readership Capture

76 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Allowing for the inevitable NYTimes animus towards Democrats, especially successful Democrats:

As America’s first black president, now its first black ex-president, Mr. Obama sees the current social and racial awakening as an opportunity to elevate a 2020 election dictated by Mr. Trump’s mud-wrestling style into something more meaningful — to channel a new, youthful movement toward a political aim, as he did in 2008.

He is doing so very carefully, characteristically intent on keeping his cool, his reputation, his political capital and his dreams of a cosseted retirement intact.

“I don’t think he is hesitant. I think he is strategic,” said Dan Pfeiffer, a top adviser for over a decade. “He has always been strategic about using his voice; it’s his most valuable commodity.”…

“Obama has now been out of office for three and a half years, and he is still facing this kind of scrutiny — no one is pressuring white ex-presidents like George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter the same way,” said Monique Judge, news editor of the online magazine The Root and author of a 2018 article arguing that Mr. Obama no longer owed the country a thing.

Mr. Obama’s head appears to be somewhere in the middle. He is not planning to scrap his summer Vineyard vacation and is still anguishing over the publication date of his long-awaited memoir. But last week he stepped up his nominally indirect criticism of Mr. Trump’s administration — decrying a “shambolic, disorganized, meanspirited approach to governance” during an online Biden fund-raiser. And he made a pledge of sorts, telling Mr. Biden’s supporters: “Whatever you’ve done so far is not enough. And I hold myself and Michelle and our kids to that same standard.”…

On June 4, an hour or so before Mr. Floyd’s memorial service in Minneapolis, the former president called his brother, Philonise Floyd — a reprise of the calls he made to grieving families over his eight years in office.

“I want you to have hope. I want you to know you are not alone. I want you to know that Michelle and I will do anything you want me to do,” Mr. Obama said during the emotional 25-minute conversation, according to the Rev. Al Sharpton, who was on the call. Two other people with knowledge of the call confirmed its contents.

“That was the first time, I think, that the Floyd family really experienced solace since he died,” Mr. Sharpton said in an interview.

    76Comments

    1. 1.

      Omnes Omnibus

      He is doing so very carefully, characteristically intent on keeping his cool, his reputation, his political capital and his dreams of a cosseted retirement intact.

      For Fucking Fucks’ Sake.

    5. 5.

      mrmoshpotato

      A result of weekend strategy sessions about his campaign’s direction seems to have been switching the nickname he had for Biden

      Why isn’t Mags screaming about Hillary’s emails?  Is she broken?

    7. 7.

      debbie

      Lincoln Project, are you there? Please run an ad listing the dollar amounts Trump has cost us: his golfing trips, funds diverted to his properties, etc., etc. Slam Trump where it hurts his base most: In their wallets.

    9. 9.

      debbie

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      Honestly, the condescension in this sentence is far worse:

      Mr. Obama’s head appears to be somewhere in the middle. He is not planning to scrap his summer Vineyard vacation and is still anguishing over the publication date of his long-awaited memoir.

    10. 10.

      bbleh

      @Omnes Omnibus: @debbie: Now now, as all proper readers of The New York Times know, cosseted retirements and Vineyard vacations are reserved for successful members of the New York and Boston financial and legal communities, and their failsons.  And when one of these jumped-up non-legacy admits somehow manages to finagle one, well, that’s news of course!

    11. 11.

      laura

      @Omnes Omnibus: “Cosseted.” That disdainful tone – could it be Peter Baker or bedbug Stephens? Describing a strategy by the trump campaign to pull Obama in off the sidelines that does not and could not exist while simultaneously taking a steaming crap on President Obama, the Biden campaign and every democrat voter makes me feel very stabby this morning. It’s a shame that the author of this specific hit piece in the service of trump couldn’t be arsed enough to cover the only story that should be covered today – the abdication of leadership as commander in chief and the subservience to Putin. Well, I was wrong – take a victory lap Glen Thrush you low quality hire.

      The Golden State Killer is expected to plead guilty to 13 murders, over 50 rapes and a slew of other charges just up the street at the state college ballroom in less than an hour. A much cheerier subject for this gal to focus on.

    15. 15.

      trollhattan

      A result of weekend strategy sessions about his campaign’s direction seems to have been switching the nickname he had for Biden

      It’s insight like this that keeps NYT on the pinnacle. A new nickname, good stuff, Mags.

      “Nancy Pelosi, who I call Nancy.” You just can’t fight wit like that.

    16. 16.

      Marcopolo

      Hey folks, it end of quarter fundraising time. There are two days left. If you want to participate in trying to flip the Senate blue here is a link for the most comprehensive ActBlue group fundraising page for senate races.

      You can donate to the group or click through for individual contests. The following candidate/races are included:

      D inc holds

      Doug Jones AL
      Gary Peters MI

      D flip opportunity candidates

      Steve Bullock MT
      Jon Ossoff GA
      Theresa Greenfield IA
      Cal Cunningham NC
      Jaime Harrison SC

      D flip opportunity nominee funds for
      KS
      TX
      AK
      GA Special Election

      It does not include (and I’d argue that the folks in these races either are already well funded (Kelly, McGrath (KY) & Gideon (ME) or less in need of it Hickenlooper (CO).

      Kelly AZ
      CO D nominee fund
      KY D nominee fund
      ME D nominee fund

      For those who are interested the Biden campaign seems to be fundraising at a good pace:

      Short thread: The Biden campaign announced they are setting a goal of 3 million donations for the quarter, which ends tomorrow.A little back-of-the-envelope math can give a sense of how much they will have raised in small donations this month… 1/— Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) June 29, 2020

    17. 17.

      stinger

      “Anguishing”? “Dreams of a cosseted retirement”? Where exactly did Obama say any of that? Or is half this article pure projection?

      I can see why you who subscribe say FTFNYT; what I don’t understand is why you subscribe. This is not journalism, and it isn’t even news, much less “news that’s fit to print”.

      ETA: I see several others got there before me.

    18. 18.

      Gin & Tonic

      “Cosseted” seems to me like it should be “cossetted.” Not a word I use often, though. Me, I merely dream of a comfortable retirement, in case a NYT reporter asks any of you.

    19. 19.

      laura

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I take it that you’ve not included that bloated passive phrase in your big writer’s tool bag? Probably not going to get you a sinecure at the ftfnyt- but you’re better than that sorry lot.

    21. 21.

      jonas

      @debbie:He is not planning to scrap his summer Vineyard vacation

      Out of office three and half years and he’s *still* taking snooty vacations? The monster.

    22. 22.

      trollhattan

      @laura:

      A half-century reign of terror and murder comes to a close. He touched a lot of lives and I hope victims and families get some satisfaction from his plea.

      IIUC they’re still connecting him to other possible crimes but we’ll never have a complete list (Ted Bundy says “Hi”). The plea deal could have stipulations re. his disclosing more but IDK.

    24. 24.

      Archon

      A 1932-style landslide would be the ONLY rational voter response to what has happened the last 3 and 1/2 years.

    26. 26.

      montanareddog

      @laura:

       

      “Cosseted.” That disdainful tone – could it be Peter Baker or bedbug Stephens?

      Glenn “drunken sexpest” Thrush, apparently

    30. 30.

      trollhattan

      @jonas:

      At least he’s not going to that tropical furrin’ place called Hawaii. Wow, was that over-the-top when he’d go there.

      Does Biden golf? I’m hoping for zero presidential golfin’, one of the reasons I was a Warren guy. She could perhaps play Frisbee golf with Bailey. We need a dog in the WH. If Biden doesn’t have one already, somebody get him one, stat.

    31. 31.

      Baud

      @Archon:

      A 1932-style landslide would be the ONLY rational voter response to Trump’s nomination what has happened the last 3 and 1/2 years ago.

      In 2020, the rationale response would be the dissolution of the Republican Party.

    37. 37.

      L85NJGT

      Mitch McConnell is fronting a NRSC ad. Taxes were the focus, so I bet their donor class has checked out.

      Trying to de-couple from Trump, but still nationalizing the Senate races doesn’t make a lick of sense.

    38. 38.

      Craigie

      Not making any predictions, but people are underrating the chances of a massive 1932 style landslide.

      Maybe, but it ain’t over until the entire Trump family, and most of this administration, is in prison.

    41. 41.

      Patricia Kayden

      This is BREAKING and extremely well-written and investigated.Tl;dr — since 2015, Facebook hand-crafted its policies to ensure Trump never violates them.Zuckerberg also personally consults with Trump to guide his messaging.https://t.co/rhY4DYisnJ— Data Bear, PhD 🐻🏳️‍🌈 | Black Lives Matter (@dataandpolitics) June 28, 2020

    44. 44.

      Patricia Kayden

      Gorsuch and Kavanaugh dissented – they would have effectively banned abortion for millions of people. Susan Collins voted to confirm both of them. I'm donating to @SaraGideon right now.— Andrew Taverrite (@AndrewTaverrite) June 29, 2020

    46. 46.

      Gin & Tonic

      @schrodingers_cat: I don’t think the latest one affects her, thanks for asking. They are still in limbo on the GC application; since they are out of the US, that’s a problem. Prior to all this she had a TN (she’s Mexican) but that ended when she left the US.

      The latest one is primarily about H1B’s AFAICT.

    47. 47.

      Gin & Tonic

      @trollhattan: To be completely pedantic about this, it’s “disc golf” since “Frisbee” is a registered trademark of a plastic disc that is not used for that. And dogs make very bad partners.

    51. 51.

      Baud

      @Patricia Kayden:

       

      “I have always been concerned about preserving Roe v. Wade,” Collins told CNN on Monday, reportedly adding that Kavanaugh had assured her during his confirmation process that the landmark opinion was safe.

      “He said under oath many times, as well as to me personally many times, that he considers Roe to be ‘precedent upon precedent,’ because it had been reaffirmed in the Casey v. Planned Parenthood case,” the senator added. Collins blamed partisan politics for the criticisms of her decision to back Kavanaugh.

      https://www.salon.com/2019/02/13/collins-on-kavanaughs-abortion-vote-there-is-a-deliberate-misreading-of-what-he-actually-wrote/

    53. 53.

      sdhays

      “Obama has now been out of office for three and a half years, and he is still facing this kind of scrutiny — no one is pressuring white ex-presidents like George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter the same way,” said Monique Judge…

      Carter is a million years old, just underwent treatment for cancer, again, and spent his entire life post-Presidency redefining what we should expect from an ex-President. He doesn’t owe this country any-fucking-thing, and yet he still does what he can.

      I noticed that Bill Clinton was conspicuously left out of that sentence.

      But George Fucking W. Bush… That fucker owes us a lot. It’s a fucking crime that he’s not being “pressured”. It’s disgusting how little is expected of Republicans.

    55. 55.

      VOR

      @jonas: Out of office three and half years and he’s *still* taking snooty vacations? The monster.

      Unlike Donald Trump, Man of the People, who takes his vacation at a New Jersey golf resort.

    56. 56.

      trollhattan

      @Amir Khalid:

      Today it’s “Corrupt Joe Biden & Obama.”

      Ooh, Obama added for extra scare value. Not that Trump knows anything about corruption. “In every accusation, a confession.”

    57. 57.

      Brachiator

      @Benw:

      @schrodingers_cat: yup. Everything about this crap screams that at the NYT Obama is black first, and President and everything else a distant second.

      And this stance is perverse coming from a paper with Dean Baquet as executive editor. But then again, Baquet likes to insist that he is “Creole,” not black.

    58. 58.

      TheOBP

      Thought experiment: if President Obama were to don a hair shirt and walk around the country barefoot begging for alms, would that be okay, or would there be a NYT piece discussing his narcissistic pretensions to sanctity?

    59. 59.

      Calouste

      @VOR:

      The golf resort that he owns*, and who of the working class doesn’t own a golf resort, right?

      *) It’s got his name on it. Who actually has financial ownership might be a different matter.

    61. 61.

      Jeffro

      @MattF: in fairness, working on new insulting nicknames is about all that he is capable of working on at this point.

      Resign and run for it, Donnie! Your humiliation is getting closer and bigger by the day

    63. 63.

      Jeffro

      @L85NJGT: it does, a little bit. The really big Republican donors see ownership of a majority of the senate as a national project – they don’t care where they get their 51 votes from.

      it will be interesting to see which red states get carpet bombed with ads in an effort to protect that GOP senate majority.  I kind of feel sorry for Iowa and North Carolina already.

    65. 65.

      Baud

      There are really three things that make his path harder than it was four years ago,”

      If one of those three things isn’t the fact that Joe is a white dude, the analysis is bunk.

    66. 66.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Baud:

       

      That dog looks like one who could eat your entire couch in anguish before your car actually exits the driveway.

    67. 67.

      Patricia Kayden

      Once John Roberts took away the voting power of black people he said, "I DID ENOUGH FOR YOU GOP! YOU WOULD HAVE GOVERNOR STACEY ABRAMS, A DEMOCRATIC SENATE AND POSSIBLY PRESIDENT CLINTON IF I DIDN'T DESTROY THE VOTING RIGHTS ACT. SAY THANK YOU OR I'LL KEEP PROTECTING RIGHTS!"— J-L Cauvin (@JLCauvin) June 29, 2020

    71. 71.

      zhena gogolia

      @debbie:

      I can still throw mine around the house, but I don’t read it any more, I just do the crossword puzzle and the obits. I only see quotations from the political reporting here on BJ.

    76. 76.

      kindness

      There is a reason I don’t give the NY Times any money any more.  That reason is the NY Times screwed up  coverage of Democrats and of Republicans.  Hell with them.

