On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

First Timers, Week 2 It’s Day 6 – let’s give a warm welcome to Jack Canuck! Today we have a study in black & white, and a wonderful reminder of how beauty can be found in ordinary things. ~WaterGirl

Jack Canuck

Since we’ve all been stuck at home to varying degrees for months now, I thought I’d share some of the photography I’ve done without leaving my home and yard. I enjoyed the challenge of finding interesting shots to take with my macro lens around the house and garden here in inner Melbourne. Since I couldn’t get out much even locally, much less get out of the city, it helped to keep me busy and give me something to do that let me get away from the work-at-home vortex.

For some of the shots, the subject matter is quite obvious. For others, the focus is so close up (and the depth-of-field so shallow) that they turn into abstracts. That’s one of my favourite parts of macro photography – changing everyday things into images that have virtually no connection to the object itself, to the point that you might not even know what it is if you aren’t told.