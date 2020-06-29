Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

We have all the best words.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Women: They Get Shit Done

This Blog Goes to 11…

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Han shot first.

This blog will pay for itself.

How has Obama failed you today?

Consistently wrong since 2002

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Too inconsequential to be sued

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / No Sooner Than Time Open Thread: Who *Are* Those Masked Men?

No Sooner Than Time Open Thread: Who *Are* Those Masked Men?

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: ,

Suddenly, it’s no longer un-American!

Excellent news, regardless — because As above, so below

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Cheryl Rofer
  • HumboldtBlue
  • khead
  • Mathguy

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    1. 1.

      HumboldtBlue

      I think the biggest mistake we made is telling Americans that wearing masks is to protect other people. Know your audience!

      How absurd is our world that straight-up full xenophobia about wearing masks against the foreign flu may have saved lives.

      Selfishness lives here.

      And that Gorka is being quoted anywhere is yet another sign of the impending doom for this planet.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Went to the store today. At Trader Joe’s there was a man leaning on his Texas license-plated car without a mask, the only one in the area. As I went by, I caught his eye, motioned toward my mask, and said “Mask.” He didn’t put one on, but he kind of slunk to the other side of his car.

      It’s probably no big deal in the outdoors, and he was away from others, but we’ve got an ethos in Santa Fe.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      khead

      Ventured downashore to Wildwood NJ this past Saturday. The beach experience was just fine. Lots of folks, but everyone was spaced out. The boardwalk? Not so fine…

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Mathguy

      I like the ring of truth of the phrase “Trump Plague.” Also has multiple meanings: the actual plague, or his spawn, or his hangers-on, or his cultists. Does a lot of work!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.