Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

What fresh hell is this?

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

The revolution will be supervised.

This Blog Goes to 11…

Militantly superior in their own minds…

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

The house always wins.

Women: They Get Shit Done

Word salad with all caps

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

We still have time to mess this up!

This blog will pay for itself.

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

Good luck with your asparagus.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

Wetsuit optional.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Nevertheless, she persisted

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

You are here: Home / Election Year / Monday Morning Open Thread: Resist — Joyously

Monday Morning Open Thread: Resist — Joyously

by | 42 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Baby Trump inflatable

From commentor TonyD:

Here is our $99 Baby Trump balloon.

I tend to avoid social media because I dislike taking dips in toxic swamps. But I wanted to do something to speak out about the Poison Cheeto in Chief. So I got permission from my wife and bought myself a Baby Trump inflatable balloon for my birthday.

We mounted it on our our porch roof, which is close to 20 feet from the ground. I was concerned that we might experience broken glass or worse, and my neighbor Alex agreed, offering to set a pool and taking 12 days as to his estimate of Baby Trump’s life span.

Alex is one of the smartest people I know. He is a NYC EMT who was down at Ground Zero for several days from Sept, 12th on. Many laughed at him because he insisted on wearing a high grade mask, but now he’s still here and many of those who made fun if him are not…


Anyway, there is more good news. The town I live in has no shortage of conservatives. One of the 1950’s more famous right wing riots is named after it. But Baby Trump’s bloated presence still persists on our roof. In fact, my wife’s posts of him on Facebook have gotten about 400 “likes” and less than 10 condemnations.

For those who want to make an inflatable statement, I think Baby Trump might be a good idea.

Palate cleanser: Here are a few of the flowers we use to distract people from the peeling paint on our 1903 house

Monday Morning Open Thread: Resist -- Joyously

Monday Morning Open Thread: Resist -- Joyously 1

Monday Morning Open Thread: Resist -- Joyously 2

Monday Morning Open Thread: Resist -- Joyously 3

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A Ghost to Most
  • Amir Khalid
  • Anne Laurie
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • danielx
  • debbie
  • Geminid
  • germy
  • J.
  • Jeffro
  • Kay
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • prostratedragon
  • rikyrah
  • satby
  • tinare
  • Van Buren
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    42Comments

    4. 4.

      Baud

      The phone is a nice touch, but the balloon does not appear treasonous enough to capture the true essence of the man.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      Elections Pandemics matter.

      Voters in deep-red Oklahoma this week could order Medicaid expansion for at least 200,000 poor adults, defying state and Trump administration officials fighting to limit the Obamacare program.

       

      If voters approve a ballot measure on Tuesday, Oklahoma would become the first state to broadly expand government-backed health insurance to many of its poorest residents since the beginning of a pandemic that has stripped many people of coverage. At the same time, that could scuttle the Trump administration’s efforts to make Oklahoma a test case for its plan to transform the entitlement program into a block grant

      Reply
    6. 6.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I was concerned that we might experience broken glass or worse,

      Living out here in the rump Confederacy my truck has been insulting conservative “thought” for almost a decade and I haven’t lost any glass in it yet. My bet is your house should be even safer. Speaking of the truck, it no longer says “Got Vaseline?” It now says:

      *125,000 dead
      13.3 % UE*
      So Much Winning

      Not nearly as hyperbolic as my usual but a part of me wonders if a simple recitation of facts might finally push someone over the edge.

      ** #s updated weekly

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Kay

      Sahil Kapur
      @sahilkapur
      HHS Secretary Alex Azar tells
      @jaketapper
      the Trump administration does not have the “exact details” of a health care alternative in case they get their way and the Supreme Court wipes out Obamacare

      Republicans have been saying this every election cycle for a decade.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Betty Cracker

      Had to follow Badger the dog around the yard this morning to collect one of his turds for analysis (as requested by the vet), so that’s a great start to the week!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      NotMax

      If hadn’t seen it with my own eyes a few minutes ago I would not have believed it. Rewound to confirm it was not a hallucination.

      Dialogue: Come on, Toots.
      Closed caption: Come on, twat.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Kay

      The Trump Administration did not even bother to put together a prospective health care plan. They didn’t even do the one page Paul Ryan pretend health care plan. They came to this election completely empty handed. They have nothing to say when they’re asked.

      People talk about the “incompetence” but that’s not really accurate. They’re incompetent only when they do any work at all, which is rare. Most of their work is just missing- they didn’t do it.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Betty Cracker

      @Kay: If Trump doesn’t chicken out of the debates, I hope Biden hammers him to bits on healthcare, which Trump lied about incessantly in 2016, and extends the criticism to the entire garbage party, which has lied about it for a decade now as you pointed out. They really deserve to be pilloried mercilessly for their failure on healthcare, especially now that the pandemic has exposed the giant holes in the system.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Kay

      @Betty Cracker:

      “I have to tell you, it’s an unbelievably complex subject,” President Donald Trump told a group of governors at the White House yesterday. “Nobody knew that health care could be so complicated.”

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jeffro

      @Betty Cracker: It would be great: “Where’s your plan, Donald?  What’s your plan?  What are you replacing Obamacare with?  You don’t even know, do you?”

      I’d watch that on a loop for an entire weekend and it’d be the best thing I’d watched in years.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Betty Cracker

      @rikyrah: He’s fine! The vet just wants to make sure a recent treatment was effective. Poor Badger was confused by my behavior though. “You’re following me around, and now you’re picking up my TURD in a baggie?” LOL! I should have recorded the look I got. :)

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Geminid

      @Kay: Some people talk up ending the filibuster, and the position has merit. But from 2017 to 2019 the Senate’s 60 vote cloture rule prevented some awful legislation. John McCain’s thumbs down on ending debate on repeal of the ACA saved a lot of lives.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      prostratedragon

      I … had not known this:

      Ivanka Trump has said that her dream man was Christian Bale’s portrayal of Patrick Bateman in Mary Harron’s American Psycho.

      Many here might have, since the article’s been out a while. Still …

      [My loop is “Charley’s Prelude,” but to each his own.]

      Reply
    30. 30.

      danielx

      @Jeffro:

      The last thing in the world Trump wants is to have to discuss policy issues during a debate, considering where his policies – I’m being generous – have landed us. Although I would enjoy hearing Biden say “Donald, sit your fat ass down” when he starts striding around, which is what Hillary should have done.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Baud

      @Geminid:

      John McCain’s thumbs down on ending debate on repeal of the ACA saved a lot of lives.

      That wasn’t a filibuster.  That was a simple majority vote. Otherwise, correct.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Jeffro

      This is encouraging: Dems now slightly more likely that Reps to vote based on SCOTUS, federal judges

      Fer real?  Fer real!

      “…much of the modern Democratic electorate plainly grasp[s] the significance of the courts. A Suffolk University/USA Today poll in April found that Democrats were slightly more likely than Republicans to call the Supreme Court one of the most important issues affecting their vote.

      Progress (and it’s about time, Dems! 😀

      It’s not just the nominations to SCOTUS and the federal courts, though. We need to double the size of the federal judiciary (due to their caseload, but also to dilute the effects of all the far-right ideologues that trumpov and McConnell have rammed through), add a couple SCOTUS seats (one for Merrick Garland, and one to account for Kavanaugh), hold hearings on all 9 trumpov nominees who were rated ‘unqualified’ by the ABA but confirmed by the Senate GOP anyway, and look at ways to change SCOTUS justices’ lifetime appointments.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Things have been interesting up in STL. The DEM mayor appears to have lost perspective. Than again, maybe she never had any?

      Rachel has a question, Mayor, about your meeting today with some demonstrators outside City Hall,” Long says. “She wants to know: How was that meeting, and what did you talk about?”

      “Well thank you for that, Rachel,” Krewson responds. “So there was a demonstration here, in front — sort of on Tucker and Market here — and the demonstrators wanted to meet with me. So I went outside City Hall, in the circle on the Tucker side of City Hall. The conversation wasn’t really a two-way conversation, I’ll be honest with you, because there was a very loud, um, very loud response from the demonstrators. And so they gave me some papers about how they thought, uh — in fact I’ll go pick it up off my desk, hang on.”

      At this point, Krewson walks across her office, retrieves a stack of papers from her desk, and then returns to the camera.

      “So they presented some papers to me about how they wanted the budget to be spent,” Krewson says while putting on reading glasses. “Here’s one that wants $50 million to go to Cure Violence, $75 million to go to affordable housing, $60 million to go to Health and Human Services and have zero go to the police. So that’s [REDACTED] who lives on [REDACTED] wants no police — no money going to police.”

      From this point in the video, Krewson continues to read the demands of demonstrators — most of them seeking to defund the police and shift that money into social services — as well as several of their full names and which streets they live on.

      RFT counted at least ten instances wherein Krewson read aloud an activist’s full name and the name of the street on which they reside. At one point in time she lists a person’s full name and full street address, remarking, “He lives around the corner from me.”

      That not being enough, she doubled down, because it’s all about her, doncha know?

      The backlash has been fast and furious, spreading rapidly across social media. There were soon people standing outside Krewson’s home in the Central West End. She came out to speak with them, but in an awkward (and filmed) conversation she declined multiple requests to apologize.

      “I don’t really think it was a mistake, but it was not intended to be hurtful to anyone,” she told the group.

      Krewson pointed out that the letters are public record, but people at the house argued that broadcasting the names and addresses of people critical of police, she put those people at risk of being targeted at their homes.

      “Just kind of like how you guys are here,” Krewson responded.

      At least until somebody on her staff pointed out what a complete asshat she is being, and now, she is ever so very very sorry:

      After not apologizing during the in-person conversation, the mayor apparently had a change of heart later in the night. She issued the following statement to the Riverfront Times at 9:17 p.m.:

      In an effort to be transparent and accessible to the public during the Covid-19 pandemic, for more than three months now I have been doing tri-weekly community updates on Facebook. Tonight, I would like to apologize for identifying individuals who presented letters to me at City Hall as I was answering a routine question during one of my updates earlier today. While this is public information, I did not intend to cause distress or harm to anyone. The post has been removed.

      And then this happened:

      As hundreds of protesters marched toward Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house this evening they were met by a surprising sight — a gun-swinging couple on the lawn of their Central West End mansion.

      The couple, personal injury attorneys Mark and Patricia McCloskey, shouted at marchers who seemed to be just passing through the gated community.

      A video recorded by freelance photographer Theo Welling for the Riverfront Times shows Mark, dressed in a pastel pink polo shirt and khakis, brandishing a rifle with an extended clip while Patricia, wearing black-and-white-striped top with capri pants, casually holds a small handgun.

      The protesters were walking to Krewson’s house for a demonstration, part of the backlash the mayor is facing for broadcasting on Facebook Live the names and addresses of advocates for defunding the police department.

      Multiple people marching tonight filmed the scene in front of the McCloskeys, and various angles show the couple sweeping their weapons in the direction of protesters who were standing on the sidewalk or walking past.

      Interesting times.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      germy

      Upstate New York.  The “deep south of the northern part of a blue state”

      TROY – A Troy church is facing backlash after giving away an AR-15 at Sunday’s service.

      Protesters were outside the Grace Baptist Church on 4th Avenue.

      This is the second time the church has given away a gun. The last time was in 2014.

      Pastor John Koletas says they do this to honor hunters and gun owners who have, “been so viciously attacked by anti-Christian socialist policies.”

      Critics say firearms play no role in religion.

      There’s another giveaway Monday night.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Baud

      @satby:

      Perhaps the only good thing Alan Grayson actually did was describe the GOP healthcare plan way back in the day.

      On September 29, 2009, in a late-night speech on the House floor, Grayson presented his impression of the Republicans’ health care plan, illustrated by signs. He said the Republicans’ plan was “don’t get sick”, and “if you do get sick, die quickly.”[74] After demands from Republicans that he apologize, he defended his comment and in a House floor speech stated, “I apologize to the dead and their families that we haven’t voted sooner to end this holocaust in America.”

      Reply
    38. 38.

      debbie

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      My windshield was smashed because of a bumper sticker supporting a teachers’ strike. This was in New Hampshire in 1974 or 1975, pretty much a forerunner for today.

      I love the Baby Trump! All kinds of yard signs are popping up around here. Other than BLM-related, COVID-19 related, and anti-school budget cuts-related, there are signs like “Fuck Trump,” “Byedon,” and “Anybody but Trump.” Most notable is the fact that even though there are many small children around, not one helicoptering parent has objected.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      debbie

      @Kay:

      I think what it means is that Trump is confident he can fix the election. Why bother with the pretense of plans and papers?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.