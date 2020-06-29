From commentor TonyD:
Here is our $99 Baby Trump balloon.
I tend to avoid social media because I dislike taking dips in toxic swamps. But I wanted to do something to speak out about the Poison Cheeto in Chief. So I got permission from my wife and bought myself a Baby Trump inflatable balloon for my birthday.
We mounted it on our our porch roof, which is close to 20 feet from the ground. I was concerned that we might experience broken glass or worse, and my neighbor Alex agreed, offering to set a pool and taking 12 days as to his estimate of Baby Trump’s life span.
Alex is one of the smartest people I know. He is a NYC EMT who was down at Ground Zero for several days from Sept, 12th on. Many laughed at him because he insisted on wearing a high grade mask, but now he’s still here and many of those who made fun if him are not…
Anyway, there is more good news. The town I live in has no shortage of conservatives. One of the 1950’s more famous right wing riots is named after it. But Baby Trump’s bloated presence still persists on our roof. In fact, my wife’s posts of him on Facebook have gotten about 400 “likes” and less than 10 condemnations.
For those who want to make an inflatable statement, I think Baby Trump might be a good idea.
Palate cleanser: Here are a few of the flowers we use to distract people from the peeling paint on our 1903 house
