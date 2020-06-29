*NEW POLL* Americans offer some of their most dire views on the COVID pandemic to date: record numbers say efforts against the outbreak are going badly. More here: https://t.co/6ThHmclAw2 pic.twitter.com/AsjcenN27e — CBS News Poll (@CBSNewsPoll) June 28, 2020

When the lines go parallel

The US now has reproduced its March-> April trajectory for new confirmed cases and #COVID19 spread pic.twitter.com/GkvpmKw9Vv — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) June 28, 2020

This story by ⁦@jdawsey1⁩ ⁦@yabutaleb7⁩ ⁦@ToluseO⁩ is spot-on. They just tell the story straight-up without feeling the need to soften the blame on ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ and the @GOP. It makes the @NYTimes story all the more worse. 1/ https://t.co/IQ5C0mmH6m — Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) June 28, 2020

I could use this story in my class or in media literacy training to illustrate the genre of "he said, she said" journalism. https://t.co/czddSPRKLN But don't take my word for it. Read it and see. — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) June 28, 2020

If you're in the "call it what it is— lying" camp, this is for you. https://t.co/RVFTZdOK4h — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) June 27, 2020

===========

BREAKING: Confirmed coronavirus cases have surpassed the 10 million mark worldwide, according to a tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world, with more than 2.5 million infections. https://t.co/gB9rHTpRV3 — The Associated Press (@AP) June 28, 2020

How the world reached 10 million coronavirus infectionspic.twitter.com/4DenJ9J0Sq — Alfons López Tena (@alfonslopeztena) June 29, 2020

Global coronavirus death toll surpasses half a million people, according to a @Reuters tally https://t.co/prDvlM8kJr pic.twitter.com/RqpOQcgxa1 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 29, 2020

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus https://t.co/lQmNK2jazB pic.twitter.com/I3gtCuTZoS — Reuters (@Reuters) June 29, 2020

Discover how cases of coronavirus are spreading around the world, and find out why officials think these statistics are likely to be "the tip of the iceberg" Read @DavidShukmanBBC’s analysis: https://t.co/GD5lSDFpbg — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 29, 2020





China puts nearly 500k people in lockdown to fight new #COVID19 cluster. Hundreds infected in Beijing & cases have emerged in neighboring Hebei province in recent weeks. The lockdown is largely in Hebei. 1 person from each family is allowed out 1x p/day https://t.co/LwlTn6LGTt pic.twitter.com/LIYTt922aC — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 28, 2020

Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months https://t.co/icXGQ3O4tg pic.twitter.com/wXmNrpDBX4 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 29, 2020

Workers in Russia’s regional health system say their safety has been neglected and they feel overworked and undervalued as they battle the world’s third-highest coronavirus caseload https://t.co/tRebiKMrIp — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) June 29, 2020

UK's Conservative government is pondering whether the English city of Leicester needs a local lockdown to halt a coronavirus outbreak. https://t.co/lxCRTZvba4 — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) June 28, 2020

… The spike comes amid fears that the disease has been spreading through the city’s large Asian community, who often live in multi-generational households. The local outbreak underscores the disproportionate hit that the pandemic has had on Britain’s minority communities. Britain has Europe’s worst confirmed coronavirus death toll, with some 43,600 dead and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government has been strongly criticized for what has been seen as a slow, chaotic response to the pandemic. Britain is now slowly emerging from a total national lockdown imposed on March 23, with plans to ease things further by early next month. That reopening plan has rested on the notion that local outbreaks could be tamped down through aggressive programs to track, test and trace those infected.

South Africa’s current surge of COVID-19 cases is expected to dramatically increase in the coming weeks and press the country’s hospitals to the limit, says the health minister. https://t.co/bGgchzbsu1 — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) June 28, 2020

Brazil reports 30,476 new coronavirus cases, 552 new deaths https://t.co/ECr8I7kubi pic.twitter.com/jzZJnN4b1o — Reuters (@Reuters) June 29, 2020

Mexico posts more than 4,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases: health ministry https://t.co/IYyB4dL3u0 pic.twitter.com/5i6ANuewX2 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 29, 2020

===========

In July, the U.S. is set to open the largest trial of a potential COVID-19 vaccine, with doses for 30,000 people. Other nations are also ramping up vaccine tests, but experts say an effective shot is unlikely to be widely available this year. https://t.co/1oHkbH1aJ5 — The Associated Press (@AP) June 28, 2020

A coronavirus vaccine may be only 75% effective, and many Americans say they won't get one. That could leave the US without herd immunity, Dr. Fauci says https://t.co/coIIyQj4Mx — CNN (@CNN) June 29, 2020

Antibody tests for Covid-19 are suddenly everywhere. But they may pose more questions than answers https://t.co/QLqkLsgSXN — Bloomberg (@business) June 28, 2020

===========

As temperatures rise in the U.S., states are seeing record spikes in the number of coronavirus cases https://t.co/HChKX8wphy pic.twitter.com/2nbJPCG7Nv — Reuters (@Reuters) June 29, 2020

On Friday, Pence said America has “flattened the curve” and “all 50 states are reopening safely and responsibly” On Sunday, Pence looked on as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott described his state’s continued descent into pandemic disaster https://t.co/o3Nl4OBQpa — Mark Follman (@markfollman) June 29, 2020

Houston Chronicle scoop: Houston hospital executives’ sudden reversal on ICU capacity followed talks with Gov. Abbott in which “the governor expressed displeasure with negative headlines about ICU capacity.” Hats off, @zachdespart @mmorris011https://t.co/V49Sum8kJX — Mike Hixenbaugh (@Mike_Hixenbaugh) June 28, 2020

Welcome to Texas Y'all. The next GOP convention is excited to have you here. Take a seat wherever. Masks? Nah, this is God's country and he's real excited to meet you. https://t.co/RhbOXG6AMz — Heather Lander, PhD (@PathogenScribe) June 29, 2020

As the AZ #COVID19 crisis soars, some #Arizona demographics point to real causes for concern:

– a fast-growing State, now 7.4M ppl

– 80% of pop is [ ]'ed around Phoenix

– 30% of pop is LatinX; 5% is Native American

– BUT 76% of citizens are white

– 24% of the pop is >60 yrs old — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) June 28, 2020

FLORIDA COVID chart showing new reported cases more than *DOUBLE* what they were just a week ago. 26,957 cases last 3 days vs. 11,948 during comparable 3 days a week ago and 6,074 for comparable 3 days 2 weeks ago. Exponential. Testing positivity has also rocketed higher. pic.twitter.com/STUJeGi8VF — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) June 28, 2020

Today tied the second lowest % of positive Covid tests at 0.8% in Manhattan, NY… No sign of any upswing after protests + phased re-openings. — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) June 28, 2020

The tweets below don’t even mention the problem that leapt to my mind: It is a college bar, and patrons ‘aged 18-23’ were not following social distancing guidelines, but from the reporting I’ve seen so far most of the victims aren’t (yet) suffering the worst symptoms, so they’re extremely blase about doing things that could’ve killed them and very probably endangered people who aren’t in the magical youth demographic. Which is predictable, because they’re young and therefore believe themselves immortal! Given this predilection, how in the name of Murphy the Trickster God are ‘we’ supposed to open up college campuses in the next few months, without sparking more outbreaks?