You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Sunday/Monday, June 28-29

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Sunday/Monday, June 28-29

The spike comes amid fears that the disease has been spreading through the city’s large Asian community, who often live in multi-generational households. The local outbreak underscores the disproportionate hit that the pandemic has had on Britain’s minority communities.

Britain has Europe’s worst confirmed coronavirus death toll, with some 43,600 dead and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government has been strongly criticized for what has been seen as a slow, chaotic response to the pandemic.

Britain is now slowly emerging from a total national lockdown imposed on March 23, with plans to ease things further by early next month. That reopening plan has rested on the notion that local outbreaks could be tamped down through aggressive programs to track, test and trace those infected.

The tweets below don’t even mention the problem that leapt to my mind: It is a college bar, and patrons ‘aged 18-23’ were not following social distancing guidelines, but from the reporting I’ve seen so far most of the victims aren’t (yet) suffering the worst symptoms, so they’re extremely blase about doing things that could’ve killed them and very probably endangered people who aren’t in the magical youth demographic. Which is predictable, because they’re young and therefore believe themselves immortal! Given this predilection, how in the name of Murphy the Trickster God are ‘we’ supposed to open up college campuses in the next few months, without sparking more outbreaks?

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily numbers. Three new cases: two from local infection, both Malaysians; one a hospital patient screened ahead of a medical procedure, one detected in a workplace screening. One case from imported infection, a Malaysian returning via Singapore after being refused entry in Fiji and New Zealand. Cumulative total 8,637 cases.

      16 more patients recovered and were discharged; total 8,334 recovered or 96.5% of the cumulative total. Of the 182 active cases still in hospital for isolation/treatment, four are in ICU and one patient is on a ventilator.

      No new deaths, for a 15th straight day. Total stands at 121 deaths. Infection fatality rate is 1.40%, case fatality rate is 1.43%.

      In his media conference earlier today, Senior Minister (Security) Ismail Sabri Yaakob reminded fifth- and sixth-formers that, for their own safety, they need to maintain social distancing even after school has let out and they are outside school grounds.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Ever since rump got elected, the back of my truck has said, “Got Vaseline?” I finally changed it yesterday. Now it says:

      125,000 dead
      13.3 % UE
      So Much Winning

      I’ll be updating the numbers weekly.

      NotMax

      U.S. cases reported in past 24 hours nearing 40,000. That’s new cases. In one day.

