Republicans outnumber Democrats two-to-one in the mega-MAGA Central Florida retirement development known as The Villages. But that didn’t stop brave resisters from turning out to heckle a pro-police/pro-virus/pro-racism/pro-Trump golf cart parade yesterday:

Seniors from The Villages in Florida protesting against each other: pic.twitter.com/Q3GRJCTjEW — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) June 27, 2020

Perhaps the most famous resister in the community that bills itself as “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown” is Ed McGinty, a mensch who has been conducting a one-man anti-Trump protest for months by parking a cart decorated with anti-Trump signs at busy intersections in The Villages. Slogans include: “Biden Will Kick Trump’s Fat Ass.”

McGinty was attacked after yesterday’s golf cart parade protest but says he gave as good as he got:

He said he was “driving peacefully” along Old Camp Road when a man with long fingernails reached into his golf cart and punctured his neck while pulling him from the seat. “Once out and standing I punched his nose with all I have,” McGinty said. “I believe I broke his nose because his eyeglasses went flying…” McGinty then suggested Trump supporters sell all of their flags and signs “while there is a market for that trash.” He added that if anyone else wants to challenge him, they’ll find him six days a week on a corner in The Villages.

I salute you, good sir, and hope to raise a victory toast to you come November while the Trumpers sulk disconsolately on their lanais.

PS: This morning, an elderly man in a no-show job who divides his time between watching Fox News and cheating at golf retweeted that same clip above to express support for The Village idiots riding in carts:

Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!!

By “the great people,” Trump means the old man who shouted “white power” at the 8-second mark. May his retirement become official on January 20, 2021.