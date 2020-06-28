Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Village(s) Idiot(s) and Brave Resisters

The Village(s) Idiot(s) and Brave Resisters

Republicans outnumber Democrats two-to-one in the mega-MAGA Central Florida retirement development known as The Villages. But that didn’t stop brave resisters from turning out to heckle a pro-police/pro-virus/pro-racism/pro-Trump golf cart parade yesterday:

Perhaps the most famous resister in the community that bills itself as “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown” is Ed McGinty, a mensch who has been conducting a one-man anti-Trump protest for months by parking a cart decorated with anti-Trump signs at busy intersections in The Villages. Slogans include: “Biden Will Kick Trump’s Fat Ass.”

McGinty was attacked after yesterday’s golf cart parade protest but says he gave as good as he got:

He said he was “driving peacefully” along Old Camp Road when a man with long fingernails reached into his golf cart and punctured his neck while pulling him from the seat.

“Once out and standing I punched his nose with all I have,” McGinty said. “I believe I broke his nose because his eyeglasses went flying…”

McGinty then suggested Trump supporters sell all of their flags and signs “while there is a market for that trash.” He added that if anyone else wants to challenge him, they’ll find him six days a week on a corner in The Villages.

I salute you, good sir, and hope to raise a victory toast to you come November while the Trumpers sulk disconsolately on their lanais.

PS: This morning, an elderly man in a no-show job who divides his time between watching Fox News and cheating at golf retweeted that same clip above to express support for The Village idiots riding in carts:

Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!!

By “the great people,” Trump means the old man who shouted “white power” at the 8-second mark. May his retirement become official on January 20, 2021.

    3. 3.

      Nora

      There’s something so heartening (and kind of funny) about all these senior citizens cursing their heads off at the Trump assholes.  I hope I’m (still) that foul-mouthed when I’m that age.  Which will be in a few years, no doubt.

    4. 4.

      hells littlest angel

      Old people yelling at each other. It’s like a blog comment thread come to life!

    5. 5.

      Rusty

      I hope my children would smother me in my sleep before they would let me go live in a place like the Villages.  I would love in a van down by the river long before I could face a Florida golf cart community.  Ugh.  Of course the place is over run with Trump fans.

    6. 6.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Yesterday, Mr DAW, DAW-son, and I all got letters from UMich. DAW-son has somehow eluded the alumni association, so his mail comes to us. He should work for the CIA. My alumni mail, btw, is addressed to Mrs. [Mr DAW’s first name] Winsor. Screw them.

      Anyway, it was about a sexual misconduct by a doctor from the UM Health Service who died in 2008. They were contacting anyone who was a student there while he was in practice. The mail was from the University which has apparently hired a firm to investigate. They included a number for counseling. It was the first I’d heard of this.

    8. 8.

      MattF

      OT. There’s a wonderful essay about Charles Portis at the front page of today’s NYT Book Review. Worth reading.

    10. 10.

      Gremcat

      WtF does he mean by “Corrupt Joe is shot”.  Is he trying to his minions to get rid of the competition?

    13. 13.

      debbie

      This thread is long, but is excellent at detailing out these farts’ Dear Leader’s transgressions against the military. As I know they were told when they were young children, “Actions speak louder than words.”

      (1). Here’s a thread for anyone who’s been conned into believing Donald Trump cares about the US military or our troops.

      -Faked a disability 5 times to avoid a war he didn’t oppose
      -5 non-rich guys went to Vietnam in his place
      -Tried to kick homeless vets off 5th Ave
      — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) June 27, 2020

