You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / The Information About the Russian Bounties On US And Coalition Service Members Evolves

The Information About the Russian Bounties On US And Coalition Service Members Evolves

by

Since The New York Times broke the news that Russia’s GRU had been placing bounties on US and coalition forces in Afghanistan, bounties that were being pursued by the Taliban and Taliban aligned militias, the reporting has evolved. Within several hours The Washington Post had confirmed the reporting. This was followed by Fox News. Then CNN confirmed and expanded the reporting to include that our EU allies intelligence services had also confirmed the original reporting. The New York Times has now confirmed CNN’s expansion of their reporting. As has Sky News, also a Murdoch property like Fox News. NBC News has also confirmed the reporting. Finally, The NY Times is now reporting that US Special Operations Forces and military intelligence had reported this information up their chains of command as early as January this year.

The President and his administration are, of course, pushing back. The current Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, tweeted out a denial, based on a quick internal review of records, that the President and the Vice President had been briefed. What he did not deny or pushback on was the actual substance of the reporting. Specifically, that Russian military intelligence, the GRU, has been offering bounties for US and coalition forces in Afghanistan to the Taliban and Taliban aligned militias. The Press Secretary also issued a similar denial to DNI Ratcliffe’s. Former Acting DNI Grennell tweeted out a complete denial as a response to Congressman Lieu’s tweeting about this that covered the briefings and the intelligence assessment that the GRU had taken out bounties on US and coalition forces. Grennell was then dragged by Chief Warrant Officer (ret) Jim Wright for not knowing what he’s talking about, which is a fact as Grennell has no intelligence experience, but a lot of experience spilling sensitive and classified information when serving as the US ambassador to Germany. The President also got in on the denials, tweeting out his own denial that he’d been briefed, as well as the Vice President and his new Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, but not denying the reporting about the intelligence assessment. He then went on to assert no one has ever been tougher on Russia and attack The New York Times, VP Biden, and his son Hunter. It also doesn’t help that the President’s tweet came out after the Russian embassy’s that appears to mimic key phrases from the Russian’s twitter denial.

The Russian Bounties On US And Coalition Service Members Evolves

The Russian Bounties On US And Coalition Service Members Evolves 1

Here’s what I think is really going on. I have no doubt the intel is solid and the leak is accurate. It has been confirmed by too many different sources, including our allies, and reported in too many different competing news outlets. Including Fox and Sky, which given their ownership and editorial stance, are sympathetic to the President. The new DNI, John Ratcliffe who also has ABSOLUTELY NO EXPERIENCE WITH INTELLIGENCE, did not deny the underlying truth in the leak in his response – that the GRU had been offering and paying bounties to the Taliban and Taliban affiliated militia to kill US and coalition forces in Afghanistan. He just denied that the President had been briefed, which was also the official White House position and that includes the denial the President tweeted out. While former Acting DNI Grennell has now weighed in claiming that all of it is a lie in a tweet responding to Congressman Ted Lieu, frankly Grennell might not have been in the loop. All we know is that this was assessed and then briefed sometime up to the beginning of March. It may have been briefed before Grennell took over, though he was installed in February. The reason for that is that as soon as this got to the theater commander and the US ambassador in Afghanistan from the Special Operations Forces and military intelligence personnel in theater, it would have been sent back as a priority for the National Command Authority’s situational awareness. The President’s denial that his new Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows was not briefed means nothing, because Meadows didn’t become the White House Chief of Staff until March 31st and then didn’t really start on site until mid April because he had to self quarantine for two weeks. So he wouldn’t have even been around based on the timeline being reported.

What we’re seeing in these denials are semantic games around the words brief and briefing. The NY Times reporting indicates this intelligence was included in the President’s Daily Brief (PDB). We know, from previous reporting, that the President does not and will not read his PDB. And we know from previous reporting that his primary briefers tend to not tell him anything negative about Russia, or anything else that would upset him, because he immediately loses his temper and blows up the briefing. My take is that it was in the PDB, which covered the intelligence community’ butts, but that because the President doesn’t read that and because no one will risk a temper tantrum by briefing him on anything Russia does that is negative, that it was never formally briefed. As in told to him in a session on a calendar with a block of time marked briefing. I would expect, however, that someone did mention it to him some other way. As an aside, in a different setting, what have you. Which is why they are being so precise in denying he was briefed. Notice they’re not denying he was told or notified, just not briefed. It is important to remember that the President had at least a 1/2 dozen phone calls with Putin between March and June. And those are the formal ones we know about because they were official. It does not count him talking to Putin on his private cell phone from the residence at night or early in the morning before he bothers to actually go into the Oval Office.

Mark Zaid, who was of counsel for the whistleblower has publicly offered to represent any and all US intel or nat-sec personnel who have knowledge of this, can confirm it, and wish to formally blow the whistle. Specifically that he and his firm will take the case pro bono and ensure that all the proper forms, formats, and processes are taking to ensure that the whistleblower complies with the law and is protected. We’ll have to wait to see where that goes.

The Washington Post is now reporting that US and coalition forces were, in fact, killed in action in Afghanistan as a result of the bounties offered by the GRU. Given that no one in or around the President, with the exception of Grennell, has even attempted to deny the actual underlying facts of the reporting, this story is only going to get worse. If the principals knew about this because they all get the PDB  – any and/or all of the Director (or acting) of National Intelligence, the Director of Central Intelligence, the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of State, the National Security Advisor, the Senior Directors for Afghanistan and for Russia on the National Security Staff who work for the National Security Advisor – and they should have and they never actually said anything to the President, then all of them are derelict in their duties and need to be removed from their positions. If it was in the Presidential Daily Brief and neither the President, nor the Vice President read it because they can’t be bothered to read them, then they are derelict in their duties and need to be removed from their positions. What we know now is not the end of this story. I expect more information will come out, it will continue to be damning, and the President and his surrogates will try to ignore the underlying reality while lashing out at those who are reporting it. All while we have US and allied coalition forces in contact with the enemy in Afghanistan. An enemy that is being monetarily incentivized to kill them by the GRU/Russian military intelligence. If this failure to do anything to make Russia stop what they’re doing, from the most basic issuance of a démarche telling Putin to stop, let alone anything resembling real pushback, is not a clear example of a high crime and misdemeanor, then nothing is

Open thread.

    43Comments

    2. 2.

      Wapiti

      is not a clear example of a high crime and misdemeanor, then nothing is

      Narrator voice: and according to the sitting Republican Senators, indeed, nothing was.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      joel hanes

      all of them are derelict in their duties and need to be removed from their positions

      This describes nearly every member of Trump’s cabinet, his White House staff, and his agency appointees.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Elizabelle

      It’s horrible, and I hope that we will end up taking back an extra GOP Senate seat or 2 or 3 on this one.

      Unconscionable.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      SFAW

      is not a clear example of a high crime and misdemeanor, then nothing is

      Once again, you libtards are just trying to overturn the 2016 coronation via underhanded means.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      SFAW

      It’s horrible, and I hope that we will end up taking back an extra GOP Senate seat or 2 or 3 on this one.

      I’m so old, I can remember when being a Russian/Soviet sympathizer was, in the eyes of Republicans, a bad thing. Not these days, of course.

      These days, only some amorphous/ill-defined “socialism” is BAAADDDD! in their eyes. When the Dems do it, that is.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      dexwood

      Liars, traitors, monsters, ghouls. All of them.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Marcopolo

      Just as we have seen repeated instance of Trump folks misusing private email accounts for public business (“but her emails”), it only seems appropriate that he would have his own version of “Benghazi” only, you know, real (though you could also put the death of the soldiers in Niger who were ambushed into this category as well.

      There isn’t enough time to hold as many Congressional in investigations into this as Benghazi but I think one well-done televised one would do the trick. Maybe schedule it for the week of the RNC.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Fair Economist

      The total message disorganization shows the Republicans who know what really happened are covering it it from other Republicans. It must be really bad.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Just Chuck

      But of course we’ll have to give POTUS a mulligan on a second impeachment because this is an election year, it’s right there in the conspitushum. Then we’ll have to “look forward, not back”. The narrative must never be contradicted

      And oh yeah: Butter emails!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ken

      That’s a pretty long list of people who are underbussed by the claim that the President wasn’t briefed. Is it a record for this administration?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      HumboldtBlue

      Sweet mother of massive incoming information swarm, that’s a lot of fucking links.

      That’s a PGA Tour of links. A sausage factory production line if links. A link to the past and a link to the current times which will forever be linked with massive GOP fuckery and failure that is directly linked to the Reagan era when GOP fuckery became a corporate interest. A Summer of Love era TV show of Lincs.

      That’s a lot of links, Silverman, christ that’s a lot of links.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Marcopolo

      @Elizabelle: I’m in the middle of making end-of-quarter campaign contributions to most of the candidates in flip situations so from your lips to the FSM’s ears.

      And I hope we get a post up soon encouraging folks to make contributions by midnight June 30.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      scottinnj

      What did the President know and when did he know it?

      Also, too, all those “but Gorsuch” Evangelicals should meet with the widows and mothers and explain why Trump is worth it. I’m looking at ‘Christians’ like a Rod Dreher.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Miss Bianca

       

      @Marcopolo: You know, it’s not just Trump and his crony administration that needs to be investigated within an inch of their fucking lives and beyond – it’s the media figures who made the decision to fluff Trump and flog Hillary with that “but her emails!” shit. Finally drag the whole vast right-wing conspiracy. They’re going to scream like scalded weasels no matter what a Democratic administration decides to do – let’s give them something real to scream about, for once.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      cain

      @joel hanes:

      And Republicans in the legislative branch. They will still cover for this traitor – it drives me into fury since they made such a fucking big deal about Benghazi and how many have we had thus far?

      If it drives me crazy.. I can’t imagine what Hillary must be feeling.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      West of the Rockies

      How could Trump, the poor slob, be expected to do anything about this? After all, the guy was so occupied dealing with the pandemic and social unrest and, well, not dealing with them so much as making them far worse, but still…

      I genuinely hope this story costs him another 3-4% drop in approval.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Bruuuuce

      @SFAW

      some amorphous/ill-defined “socialism”

      Not amorphous, and precisely defined: “Socialism” is any action that might keep the oligarchs from reaping every last centime that they can, legally or otherwise.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      TaMara (HFG)

      @Gin & Tonic: This applies to everyone who decides to be pedantic.

      Did you understand what was being said?

      Did your decision to highlight the error add anything to the discussion?

      Do you understand none of the FP are paid for their time and efforts?

      Honestly, I’d rather deal with trolls than those of you who decide this is your job.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Brachiator

      Trump has betrayed the country to enemies, foreign and domestic.

      And yet Congress and his base still stand behind him.

      The plutocrats got their massive tax cuts and a hands-off approach to almost all regulation.

      The evangelicals are certain that they will get a repeal of Roe v Wade and a reinstatement of school prayer

      Who needs a democracy?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Ken

      @West of the Rockies: After all, the guy was so occupied dealing with the pandemic and social unrest

      Timeline. This was back in February or early March, when Trump was calling the pandemic a hoax, George Floyd was alive, and it was business as usual at the White House.

      Come to think – it’s likely Trump got his non-briefing, and went out golfing later that week. Hmm. Anyone got a contact for the Lincoln Project?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      central texas

      OK.  The nasty Ruskies are misbehaving.  I’m still trying discern exactly what is different here than the many years we spent arming and financing the various mujahideen (Osama Somebody seems to ring a bell) to kill Russians.  In Afghanistan. We even were obliging enough to pass out man portable SAMs until someone belatedly figured out that the Stinger does not care whose aircraft it kills. Hell, we even had members of Congress prancing about getting selfies with the clients.  So far, I haven’t heard of the GRU being that dumb.

      I’m all aboard with the notion that we make active membership in the Waggoner Group or other mercenaries a one way ticket to a grave.  (and let our Mr. Prince know that he is retired, or else).  If there are GRU wandering around in a hazardous area, they should know better and hopefully signed up for good insurance. But we have been fucking around in Afghanistan for what, 17 years?  And I still don’t think there has ever been a cogent statement of what we are doing and how we know it is done.

      Having watched and encouraged bleeding the Russians in Afghanistan, I’m sure that they are enjoying watching us do the same damned stupid stunt.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Jeffro

      As I said earlier, and I’m sure others have said the same/similar: it is not enough to vote him out in November.  Not nearly enough.

      Fred Hiatt has an op-ed up in the WaPo that lists all of the impeachable actions trumpov has taken just since his last impeachment, and this isn’t even on that list (yet).

      Let’s go, House.  Let’s rocket-docket an impeachment charge a week, from now until the election if we have to.  Who cares if the Senate votes to acquit every time?  Just do it.  Make trumpov the first American president to be impeached 16+ times.  Make the Senate GOP flat-out OWN THIS SHITHEAD.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      debbie

      Real men would not be afraid of a temper tantrum. // Particularly because lives have been lost, and because it sounds like the threat is still there.

      Any idea whether this will affect the members of the military who appear to be Trump supporters?

      Reply
    26. 26.

      opiejeanne

      @TaMara (HFG): You snapped at me when I was trying to help you fix an error that I assumed was caused by autocorrect, and now you’ve snapped at G & T for similar, and I don’t think he deserved it.

      I’ll sit down now .

      Reply
    28. 28.

      WaterGirl

      @Brachiator:

      And yet Congress…

      Not the entire congress.  It’s Republicans who are standing behind Trump, propping him up.  Not the democrats and not the entire congress.  You and everyone else here understands that, but there are still a lot of people who think it’s both sides.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Aleta

      Trump replaced Bolton last September with chief hostage negotiator Robert C. O’Brien,  who became his 4th national security adviser .

      (Business Insider, Sept. 19, 2019)

      One source — a staffer to a Democratic senator on the Foreign Relations Committee, worried that O’Brien would prove too deferential to Trump “There’s concerns in the national security community that this guy — who lacks a background in national security affairs let alone in running an interagency process — will be nothing more than a yes man to the president.”


      Dave Rothkopf, a visiting professor in international affairs who published a book on the National Security Council, told Business Insider: “He is the least qualified person ever to hold the job, as close to a foreign policy nonentity as you can imagine. He got the job because of that not in spite of it — that and his knack for the kind of ‘Dear Leader’ flattery Trump loves.”

      The family of an American missing in the Middle East said O’Brien — though pleasant to deal with — struck them as a policy lightweight with little knowledge of international issues.  “It it was clear he was a lawyer from Los Angeles who was trying to score high-profile goals for his bosses.

      (A)ccording to a private security consultant based in Dubai who specializes in kidnapping and ransom operations … “On the tough [hostage] cases —which generally aren’t public and thus seem to get little attention from a publicity-mad president — there’s no sign O’Brien had the ability to get the rest of the US government to pay attention and act on intelligence or opportunities.”

      A European law enforcement official, who works closely on hostage matters in the Middle East (said), “I never sensed that he could organize anything in terms of bringing the various parts of the US government together — coordinating intelligence with diplomacy and even the military. That is also part of the job and it’s one that I never felt like he really understood.”

      “There was a sense that his relationship with Trump was enough to make up for his lack of substance on national security matters,” the official added.  “But as a top adviser it seems implausible he will be effective, because he never grasped the key things that he will need to do in the new position.”

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Nelle

      @TaMara (HFG): Thank you.  I taught comp and lit at universities.  I only correct three people on spoken English..my daughter, my son, and my husband.  The first two never need it.  Wouldn’t dream of correcting anyone else, unless they requested it.

      Written English corrections, only if part of my job.   Even then, it is done with care and clear purpose in mind.  Otherwise, no.  I’ve had so many non-native writers and, while that isn’t the case here, I never want someone so hesitant of error that they are hesitant to write.  (Silverman is safe, of course, but i find it best to observe the practice across the board.)

      I fat finger.  I miss autocorrect errors.  Pedantry can come across as one upping others.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Jay

      Ok but OTHER than promoting a supporter yelling “white power” and equivocating on an enemy paying bounties for our soldiers what ELSE did he do wrong this weekend? NOTHING. Shaking my head at your tds— HatWasNeverBriefed (@Popehat) June 28, 2020

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Ken

      @Jeffro: Let me guess. Bengazi; Fast and Furious; Summer Salads; Refugee Caravans; and The Magnificent US COVID Response As Orchestrated by Our Glorious Leader?

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Adam, thank you for plunging into the details.

      The bottom line is that Donald is a defacto Russian asset, and should be immediately removed from office.  That’s not going to happen, of course, as there are 52 treasonous sacks of shit in the Senate who will protect him even if he shoots someone on Fifth Avenue in front of multiple witnesses.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Mike in NC

      Fat Bastard needs to be impeached again on principle. Do it in November after we shitcan his ass as a nice ‘fuck you, bye bye’.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      opiejeanne

      @debbie: Yeah, I can see that. It’s almost a reflex with me and I have to restrain myself after being slapped down so hard.

      I really do appreciate all of the hard working FPers, the work they do for free, and especially TaMara’s posts, not to mention her ducks.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Comrade Bukharin

      Carville said that Trump ‘will have the worst Monday of his life’ tomorrow and thinks there is a 50% chance he will resign before November.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @Jay: He probably also cheated at golf.  We know from previous statements by Jules Winnfield, Mace Windu, and Nick Fury that he does.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      PaulWartenberg

      the part about trump not even reading his Daily Briefs is a scandal all its own. this would have been grounds for impeachment or 25th amendment suspension for any other person in the White House, but noooooooooooooooooo, it’s trump, so the rest of the corrupt GOP has to cover for his lazy ass.

      Reply

