Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Just a few bad apples.

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

Verified, but limited!

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Good luck with your asparagus.

We still have time to mess this up!

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

How has Obama failed you today?

This Blog Goes to 11…

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

We have all the best words.

The Math Demands It!

All your base are belong to Tunch.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Women: They Get Shit Done

What fresh hell is this?

Reality always wins in the end.

No one could have predicted…

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

You are here: Home / Garden Chats / Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Floral Serendipity

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Floral Serendipity

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: 

white flowers

From commentor Lapassionara:

I don’t know what the little white flowers [in the top photo] are, but they really cheered me up when they appeared.

I can’t take credit for the iris, as they were here when we moved in.
Irises

The other plants were planted by me after I spent days cleaning out the shrubbery beds. There are Virginia sweetspire…

Wild ginger…
wild ginger

Oakleaf hydrangea…
oakleaf hydrangea

Then, in another part of the yard, clematis…
clematis

… And Black-eyed Susans, with Annabelle Hydrangeas in the background.

***********
Here north of Boston, we went from a moist English-style spring to very dry summer just about overnight. The unusually lush roses are gone, but the daylilies are suddenly bursting into bloom (too early! I want their bright colors in late July / early August!). My hopeful sweet-pea transplants have swooned; I’d like to believe they’ll come back in the fall, but I know the odds aren’t good. Most of the beds look like untended garbage, but at least they’re lush garbage…

On the other hand, 18 tomato plants are a lot easier to keep up with than 24-plus. It let me align the rows of rootpouches so they can all get a little more sun, too. So we’ve already harvested a handful of Chocolate Sprinkles, there are Cherokee Purple and Ramapo fruits starting to swell, and most of the vines are blossoming, so that’s something to look forward to every time I go out there.

I need more pictures, unless I’ve missed an email — if you sent me some that haven’t appeared, remind me!

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

    Filtered Commenters

    No filtered commenters available.

      Settings




      Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Leave a Comment

      Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

      If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

      Clear Comment

      To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.