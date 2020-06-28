From commentor Lapassionara:

I don’t know what the little white flowers [in the top photo] are, but they really cheered me up when they appeared. I can’t take credit for the iris, as they were here when we moved in.

The other plants were planted by me after I spent days cleaning out the shrubbery beds. There are Virginia sweetspire…

Wild ginger…

Oakleaf hydrangea…

Then, in another part of the yard, clematis…

… And Black-eyed Susans, with Annabelle Hydrangeas in the background.



***********

Here north of Boston, we went from a moist English-style spring to very dry summer just about overnight. The unusually lush roses are gone, but the daylilies are suddenly bursting into bloom (too early! I want their bright colors in late July / early August!). My hopeful sweet-pea transplants have swooned; I’d like to believe they’ll come back in the fall, but I know the odds aren’t good. Most of the beds look like untended garbage, but at least they’re lush garbage…

On the other hand, 18 tomato plants are a lot easier to keep up with than 24-plus. It let me align the rows of rootpouches so they can all get a little more sun, too. So we’ve already harvested a handful of Chocolate Sprinkles, there are Cherokee Purple and Ramapo fruits starting to swell, and most of the vines are blossoming, so that’s something to look forward to every time I go out there.

I need more pictures, unless I’ve missed an email — if you sent me some that haven’t appeared, remind me!

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?