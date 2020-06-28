Longmire has kept me company on the treadmill since the pandemic started.

I am on Season 6, and I am halfway through episode 8. Season 6 is the last season, and there are 10 episodes. So I only have about 90 minutes of Longmire left.

I HATE walking on the treadmill, so I need something really engaging to keep me company. Even when I was only walking 15 minutes at a time, to start, there was always something going on that made me want to find out what happened next. Always. Walt or Vic or Ferg or Cady always has something going on, and I care about the characters. I even think Jacob Nighthorse might not be a bad guy, but I guess I’ll find out soon!

So I’m looking for a show that will grab me like Longmire did. Keep me going on my treadmill routine. I also really like Stumptown, if that helps to know what kind of stuff I like.

Netflix only.

Action, but not crazy violent like Game of Thrones or Breaking Bad.

No subtitles.

Compelling.

Characters I can care about.

No comedies.

Anyone willing to help me out with suggestions?