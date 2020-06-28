Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Longmire: Season 6, Episode 8, Netflix Help Needed

Longmire has kept me company on the treadmill since the pandemic started.

Longmire: Season 6, Episode 8, Netflix Help Needed

I am on Season 6, and I am halfway through episode 8.   Season 6 is the last season, and there are 10 episodes.  So I only have about 90 minutes of Longmire left.

I HATE walking on the treadmill, so I need something really engaging to keep me company.  Even when I was only walking 15 minutes at a time, to start, there was always something going on that made me want to find out what happened next.  Always.  Walt or Vic or Ferg or Cady always has something going on, and I care about the characters.  I even think Jacob Nighthorse might not be a bad guy, but I guess I’ll find out soon!

So I’m looking for a show that will grab me like Longmire did.  Keep me going on my treadmill routine.  I also really like Stumptown, if that helps to know what kind of stuff I like.

Netflix only.

Action, but not crazy violent like Game of Thrones or Breaking Bad.

No subtitles.

Compelling.

Characters I can care about.

No comedies.

Anyone willing to help me out with suggestions?

 

 

 

 

    146Comments

    3. 3.

      MisterForkbeard

      Ugh. I have the same problem with my elliptical. I went with comedy – Better Off Ted, Community, and Brooklyn 99 on Hulu. But I’ve got some recommendations on Netflix you might like:

        • Altered Carbon
        • The Witcher
        • Daredevil
        • Wu Assassins
      Reply
    4. 4.

      Tom Levenson

      Longmire is a favorite–I’ve been dipping back into it after watching the entire series. Favorite episodes now.

      I’ve enjoyed the Last Kingdom, though the death by edged weapons may be too much.

      Unorthodox is only four episodes–but it’s great. Just amazing. Shira Hass utterly commands the scene. (Difficult subject matter, and more of a suspense frame rather than action.)

      Lucifer. Fun, not particularly violent. Completely mindless.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      patrick II

      The first year of Marvel’s Daredevil scored a 92 with both critics and fans at Rotten Tomatoes. it has some great action sequences, (the hallway fight scene modeled after Korea’s Oldboy is spectacular) a conflicted hero, and a great bad guy (Vincent D’Onofrio). It might be a little rougher than you would like, but nothing like Game of Thrones or Breaking Bad. The great Rosario Dawson is the girlfriend for awhile.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Tom Levenson

      @MisterForkbeard: Ha! Good list. I hate watched Wu Assassins–so badly acted (IMHO) but campy fun.

      Liked the Witcher a lot. Really enjoyed Altered Carbon season one, having trouble finishing 2.  Gotta get back to season 2 of Daredevil.

      Dark Matter is good, especially the first couple of seasons.

      Also–Into the Badlands is just spectacular, at least for the first 2 seasons. (Haven’t started 3 yet)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      rm

      Avatar: The Last Airbender. I am not kidding. (The cartoon, obv).

      Dead To Me makes you care about characters who should all, objectively, be in prison.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      cain

      I love Longmire, Lou Diamond Phillips was outstanding in that show. Just great all around acting. I introduce that show to my mother who got hooked on it.

      Ozark is soooo dark. I stopped after the first episode.

      Highly recommend Jessica Jones – Marvel Netflix. It’s very relatable to women – and it isn’t that violent but a lot of mind games with a psycho villain. You’ll love it. I don’t know anyone who didn’t get hooked on it.
      I would say the same for Luke Cage. Just an amazing all black show.

      I like Riverdale as well. That’s all I can think of right now. It’s been awhile since I’ve binge watched.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      zhena gogolia

      I wish my house could accommodate a treadmill. I’m taking walks in the broiling sun. Not fun.

      I doubt I can give you any good recommendations. I’m nearing the end of the third Mansfield Park adaptation I’ve watched this summer.

      If you like murder mysteries at all, we just watched the first episode of Jonathan Creek, a show I remembered liking a lot, and I still like it a lot. Very clever and great comic acting from Alan Davies and whoever plays his sidekick, Caroline Quentin, I think.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      patrick II

      @cain

      I don’t know anyone who didn’t get hooked on it.

      Me. But I watched the whole thing anyway. It bothered me through the whole season the obvious answer to beating the guy which Jessica’s sister finally figured out in the last episode’s showdown.
      But, yeah, her struggle with guilt and the responsibility of power were interesting themes through the first season.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      cain

      @patrick II:

      All of the marvel shows are amazing – except I guess Iron Fist, but I  found it entertaining – but Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Punisher were some amazing stuff.

      I was super sad when it got all canceled and Disney decided to just do their own stuff on their service. But Netflix did some magic with the people who worked on those series. I’m not sure if it can be duplicated.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      MazeDancer

      Pose
      Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat
      Travelers
      Outlander
      West Wing (you’ll be surprised how much you don’t remember)

      p.s. Prime and Hulu have a lot of good TV, should you be interested, can expand recs

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Lavocat

      Not sure about Netflix as we have a number of subscriptions. Hey, might as well binge during the pandemic, eight?

      Ozark is excellent, though the 3 seasons are not consistent. Jason Bateman’s facial expressions should be enshrined in the Library of Congress. He can make me laugh no matter what he does. Holy shit, is he funny – especially in situations where he shouldn’t be (and those are always the funniest).

      Another nice, weird one is a German series called Babylon Berlin. LOVED it.

      Having watched Outlander (mostly Scotland), we’re now watching Poldark (Cornwall). Poldark is basically Outlander with less porn.

      Another one we loved was a short British series (10 episodes) called The Five. If you like guessing, and suspecting the person is hiding in plain sight, you will love The Five.

      We also watched the British version of The Office – which was almost entirely cringeworthy, but worth watching just to get to a specific scene in the Christmas episode. I won’t spoil it, but you will definitely know it when you see it. I laughed so hard and rewound the scene so much that my wife got up and went to bed.

      Also, if you’re a Ricky Gervais fan, check out Afterlife, which is more a tragicomedy than anything else. Some scenes are hysterically funny and others are quite disgusting.

      There are many more, but that’s a good start.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      MattF

      What I’ve watched lately… Watched the first episode of Wynonna Earp yesterday— sort of a Vampire Slayer/Western hybrid. Also, Babylon Berlin, set in pre-Hitler Berlin. Also The Witcher (engaging but confusing) and V for Vendetta.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      dmsilev

      @rm:

      Avatar: The Last Airbender. I am not kidding. (The cartoon, obv).

      I’d second this. For a kid’s show, it’s surprisingly adult-watchable.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Percysowner

      Seconding Person of Interest. For a change of pace Legends of Tomorrow, but skip season 1. The show reinvented itself in season 2 and you don’t really need any of the information from season 1 to enjoy the rest of the show.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Shana

      A dear friend who’s opinion on culture I almost always like recently suggested Korean Dramas and gave us a whole list.

      So far we’ve watched Romance Is A Bonus Book and just Friday night finished Crash Landing On You.  We thoroughly enjoyed both.  The shows are almost all 16 episodes and either an hour or an hour and a half long. Frequently romances but not always. You need to pay extra attention unless you speak Korean.

      We limited ourselves to an episode an evening so it’s taken us a while to get through them. Netflix has tons.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      HeartlandLiberal

      I have watched a couple of really good Korean shows which last about 16 – 18 episodes. Both involved elements of time travel or communication across time. “The Voice” and “The Tunnel”. Both on Netflix. Both were well written, interesting characters, lots of insight into Korean culture, and suspenseful to the very end. If you like historical period pieces, also Korean, “Rookie Historian.” Fascinating period piece about the historians, who are a special caste who sit in and record EVERYTHING said by the king on down for the history archives. Four young women are selected to be the first women historians.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      zhena gogolia

      @WaterGirl:

      Oh, then this should be good for you. Jonathan Creek designs illusions for magic shows, and he gets drawn into solving murders with an investigative reporter. It’s very witty and their banter is wonderful. Alan Davies is dreamy in a hippie-nerdy way.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      cain

      @WaterGirl:

      Try it… I would not say Jessica Jones is creepy.. you will LOVE her character. But what she struggles with is what women struggle with and she is very relatable. The villain is a guy who has the power make you do whatever he says. Jessica is hte only person who escaped his control. It isn’t creepy.. when she kicks his ass.. you’re pumping your fist.

      Riverdale is not particularly creepy.. but maybe that’s me. It’s basically a detective show – but it keeps you guessing who is the villain – lots of twists, turns, and backstabbing. It has atmospheric music and stuff, but dunno.

      Oh! I know another one you’d love – Broadchurch!

      Kid is found dead on the beach, and two detectives are trying to figure out who did it.. and it seems like EVERYONE is guilty. I’ve yelled at the screen so many times.. haha :) That was entertaining. :D

      Reply
    28. 28.

      patrick II

      @cain:

      I am mostly with you.  The Punisher was too rough for me.  “The Fist” had to be the dumbest hero ever, save for The Tick. Was it played ironically in the comics?  But the smaller scale and series format of these Marvel shows gave space to much more interesting character development than any of the movies.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Keith P.

      Anyone watch “ZeroZeroZero”?  I watched the whole thing (8 hours) in one night and have seen it a few more times since.  There’s a lot of murder, but not a lot of it is particularly graphic onscreen, and that last episode is about as perfect an hour as it gets.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Caroln

      I really liked Glitch, an Australian returned from the dead, but not zombies drama. For laughs, the IT Crowd.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      RSA

      Of the choices already mentioned, I’ll second Person of Interest and the Marvel series. I’d have recommended Luther, but apparently that’s gone from Netflix. If action isn’t a hard requirement, then I’ll put in a word for Midsomer Murders, which is kind of addictive.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Chacal Charles Calthrop

      oooh,  a thread in which I get to plug the Chinese Xianxia series the Untamed, now available on Netflix, which I found through this Vox story: https://www.vox.com/2020/3/27/21192718/the-untamed-netflix-review-rec-mdzs-cql

      As one of the other reviews noted, it is being referred to as a “pyramid scheme,” i.e. it spreads in a manner similar to a pyramid scheme, since everyone recruits their friends to watch it.  I can attest to being guilty!

      Anyhow it goes on for a long time and IMHO it’s so well done that when I finished I went back & rewatched the first 10 episodes or so to catch details that I had missed and sure enough just about EVERYTHING was set up to unspool later.  The plot is melodramatic and someday “Honest Trailers” will drive a truck through the Disney version, but the characterization is amazing and the acting ranges from servicable to first rate.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @dmsilev:

      I third this. It was an amazing show that balanced comedy and heavier elements fairly well. I can’t remember a bad episode.

      It’s a common misconception that animation is strictly for kids and that animation aimed at kids can only be enjoyed kids

      Reply
    37. 37.

      cain

      @Percysowner:

      The first two seasons of Arrow were.. AMAZING. Especially the 2nd season. It kinda got shaky after that.

      Flash has been consistently good for the most part.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Mousebumples

      Psych, the West Wing , Leverage (not sure if it’s streaming anywhere though ), Community, Brooklyn 99, Limitless (only 1 season , following the Bradley Cooper movie)… We watched Longmire recently and are currently working through Cheers/Frasier, but those are very different, thematically.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      patrick II

      Pay for Prime Video for a month and watch six seasons of “Bosch”.  Best and most interesting character driven cop show since Hill Street Blues. It will be worth it.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Chris

      My wife even ordered all the Longmire books and read those too.

      A great similar show is DCI Banks, on Netflix a non-violent BBC detective procedural.  Also about 6 seasons so worth the investment.  Always interested in how Bobbies execute a search warrant without any firearms.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      cain

      @patrick II:

      Yeah, Punisher was hyper violent. But a good anti-hero movie. I have not yet watched the last season of Daredevil. I’m having trouble watching intense movies these days.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      raven

      Better Things on Hulu is really good. It’s in the 4the season and watching the kids grow up is a trip. Mrs America was also really good and getting to see Schalfly get screwed by Reagan at the end it worth the whole show!

      Reply
    46. 46.

      zhena gogolia

      @Shana:

      Oh, man, we’ll need a bigger blog. First I re-read Mansfield Park as the pandemic started. I adore the book. I remembered liking the 1999 movie, so I watched it. It’s TERRIBLE, except for Alessandro Nivola as Henry Crawford, who is wonderful. Then I watched the 1983 miniseries. It’s extremely faithful, to the point of mind-numbing. BUT Sylvestra Le Touzel comes the closest of anyone to capturing Fanny Price’s character. At least she tries! But it’s pretty boring unless you’re a completist. Now I’m watching the 2007 version, which I also sort of liked when it was first on. But it’s terrible, except for Blake Ritson as Edmund (he’s the best Edmund I’ve seen) and Hayley Attwell as Mary Crawford (she’s terrific in everything). None of the three adaptations is really very good, except for some of the performances. It’s very sad — they just don’t seem to be able to cope with who Fanny really is. Sylvestra gives it the old college try. The character who fares the best in all three is Mary Crawford, because she’s so modern and cynical that contemporary filmmakers understand her pretty well.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Keith P.

      @patrick II: I’m gonna have to give it another try.  I’ve watched about half the first episode 3 different times but never got into it.  I did watch all of “Sneaky Pete” and the first two seasons of “Goliath”, and I liked both of them

      Reply
    49. 49.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Tom Levenson: Oh yeah. Wu Assassins has some real issues and I feel like it ends suboptimally. But I enjoyed it, particularly with some of the main characters very campy acting. :)

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Ruckus

      Grey’s Anatomy. There’s blood if that bothers you but it’s sort of barely over acted drama. Has it’s moments. Good cast that changes, so it’s not always the same people.
      I second West Wing. Seen it before and had refused to watch this entire presidency, too much politics, but comparing even a made up story about a made up decent president is a bazillion times better than the shit show we see on the news every day.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      cain

      I will also plug Blacklist which is on Netflix. I’ve enjoyed that show .. although the latter season it was losing its luster. But still a decent show.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      cain

      @Ruckus:

      Grey’s Anatomy – the show is STILL running.. and I think it is what 15 years now? I’m not sure who is longer Simpsons or Grey’s Anatomy. That crew has gone through just about everything now.

      They might as well team up with Marvel or DC and add superheroes.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      cain

      BTW some of the korean shows are pretty good too. They have some quality stuff there out in the hinterlands. I love netflix.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      NotMax

      Shall resist temptation give a lengthy list.

      Subtitles okay? Couple of Spanish series:
      Grand Hotel
      El Ministerio de Tiempo

      Subtitles a problem?
      Rake
      Travelers

      Action tempered with humor?
      The New Legends of Monkey

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Falling Diphthong

      Dark Matter, sci-fi show in which six people wake up on a spaceship with no memory of their pasts. It’s a nice combination of whiz-bang action and some background meditations on what makes us who we are.

      Seconding the totally serious recommendation of Avatar, the cartoon. Watching with my husband now, and we had forgotten a lot from its first run when my kids were little. Wonderfully detailed world; characters with depth who change and grow. Sokka’s exasperated pragmatism speaks to me so much now.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      patrick II

      I just rewatched “Casablanca”, which I haven’t seen in years.  For those of you (mostly younger people) who haven’t seen it — it is the greatest film of all time.  Bogart and Ingrid Bergman are unbelievable — watch their reaction shots. The themes of patriotism, lost love found again, and an America blind to fascism: ” I’ll bet they’re sleeping in New York. I’d bet they’re asleep all over America…”

      It has to be the most quoted movie of all time:

      Here’s looking at you kid.
      I am shocked, shocked that there is gambling in the establishment! (Here’s your winnings sir)
      We’ll always have Paris.
      Of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world, she walks into mine.
      Round up the usual suspects..

      And a bunch more. I had recorded it on TCM. I think HBO has it. It is a remarkable movie.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      MazeDancer

      @WaterGirl:

      The 4 I rec’d are all Netflix. As per your request.

      Anyone who hasn’t seen Pose, because it was on FX, get to Netflix tonight. Just great. And ground breaking as hyped.

      Asked because Prime has all the PBS Series, like I just finished Forsyte Saga. And rewatched Downtown Abbey.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      WaterGirl

      @zhena gogolia: For me on the treadmill, the #1 thing is that it needs to be compelling and engrossing.  Not just interesting or fun.

      On Longmire, I am yelling at Henry to not go in the house!  That level of compelling. :-)

      edit:  No one ever listens to me!

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Brachiator

      I do Amazon Prime, not Netflix, but am curious. I hear that Netflix has a trove of Korean films and maybe comedies, and a good selection of Indian films.

      Does Netflix have any Japanese TV historical dramas? A local station here in Southern California used to run these regularly, but the station was shut down and sold some years ago.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Matt Smith

      I second Luke Cage. Seriously bummed when it was canceled. Part of what I loved is, it felt unapologetically Black-centric.

      For anyone reading this who’s ok with subtitles, House of Flowers is a campy send-up of telenovelas, and I absolutely adored season 1. Haven’t tried season 2 yet.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      patrick II

      @WaterGirl:

      I agree, the interface sucks.  I especially wish they had a “continue watching” category. But if you have only one show in “My Stuff” it’s manageable.  From how you describe your tastes give Bosch a one show trial.  I think you’ll love it.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      WaterGirl

      @NotMax: Is Rake the same Rake that was on network TV for awhile?  I tried watching that and if I recall correctly, he was a sexist pig so I gave up just a few episodes in.

      ix-nay on subtiles on the treadmill.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      dlwchico

      Shetland: this is basically Scottish Longmire.  I liked it a lot.

      Hap & Leonard:  Two Texas buddies solving problems.

      Travelers: time traveling science fiction with some characters that you end up liking.

      Get Shorty: the tv show.  It was surprisingly good.

      Person of Interest:  You might like it.

      Wind River: It’s a movie but it has has some of that Longmire vibe. I liked it.

      Stranger: Korean mystery/drama.  Only one season but it’s pretty tasty with good characters.

      Godless: limited series Western.  I dug it.  Some cool characters.

      GLOW: series about lady’s wrestling.  Didn’t think it would be my thing but the acting and characters are pretty great.  Good stuff.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      clay

      Can I say how blown away I was by the Dark Crystal series on Netflix? It may be the only prequel that’s ever been worth anything.

      Phenomenal production values, compelling characters, thorough world-building, and intricate plotting. It helps if you’re familiar with the original movie, but I think that’s on Netflix as well.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      NotMax

      @WaterGirl

      For this viewer, have found easily ten times as many intriguing things on Prime as compared to Netflix. If you’ve watched something and liked it, Prime’s “Customers Also Watched” option has been a great way to come across other titles I might not otherwise have known were there.

      As far as subtitles on Netflix go, many of their offerings offer a dubbed version in the audio options. The dubbing ranges, though, from painful to acceptable so it’s a toss of the dice.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      WaterGirl

      @raven: Patrick II just said that Prime doesn’t remember where you are, and since I will only watch this show on the treadmill, it needs to be really simple to pick up where I left off.

      That’s why I asked about Netflix shows.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Shana

      @zhena gogolia: Thanks for the input.  I think my favorite filmed Austen is still the movie of Persuasion. Don’t remember who the actors are but they’re both so good. IMO.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      WaterGirl

      @mrmoshpotato: Seen it!  Plus, it’s fun and interesting, but it’s not compelling enough for me for the treadmill.

      I know I’m being picky, but I’m looking for something that will really make walking on the treadmill tolerable, like Longmire has.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I get your reasons for it, but the no subtitles rule cuts out a lot of thing I would recommend like Occupied and Babylon Berlin.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      WaterGirl

      @raven:  As in, I would have to remember that i was at minute 18 when I stopped the last time, and I could scroll to minute 18?

      Would it remember which show, which season and which episode?  Or not even any of those?

      Reply
    111. 111.

      patrick II

      @WaterGirl:

      From my point of view a lot hotter than Idris Elba.  She can also sing, (she won Canadian Idol), speak mandarin and kick ass.  And fly a space ship — what’s not to like?

      Reply
    114. 114.

      MisterForkbeard

      @WaterGirl: It is, but the superheroics take a big backseat to the actual conflict. Daredevil is similar – those sequences are there, but it’s more about people and how their society acts around them.

      Very worth watching.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I am hearing really good things about the Hulu series, The Great.  I do not have Hulu so I can’t confirm.

      Reply
    117. 117.

      NotMax

      @WaterGirl

      Prime consistently and correctly remembers where I was when I hit the back button to leave a program and picks up at that point on its own the next time I click to continue watching.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      patrick II

      @WaterGirl:

      No, Prime remembers where you were if you bring the show up.  What it doesn’t do is have a separate list of shows you were in the middle of.  For instance, I’ll try something out late at night, not finish and wish to pick up again where I left off — but I can’t remember the name because I fell asleep.

      But, if you know the name of the show and put it in favorites, “my stuff” in Prime, you can pick right up where you left off.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      raven

      @WaterGirl: Sarah Lancashire is a police detective and it is a series of crimes. Sally Wainwright is the writer/director and she did Gentleman Jack, Last Tango and Scott and Bailey. They are all very much feminist shows and most of the men are total dolts at best. Lancashire and Surrane Jones are both great.

      Reply
    123. 123.

      Kent

      Have not seen in mentioned yet.  But I would highly recommend the series Justified.  Walter Coggins as the redneck villain Boyd Crowder and Margo Martindale as the family mob boss Mags Bennett in seasons 2 or 3 just absolutely chew up the scenery.

      Not sure if it is on Netlix, but worth tracking down.

      EDIT:  It is apparently free on Hulu and for purchase on Amazon but not available on Neflix.  But worth watching for anyone on Hulu.

      Reply
    124. 124.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Not sure if it’s Netflix or Amazon, but The Expanse is decent sci-fi. First half of season 1 is almost too dystopia for me, but then the series hits a much more interesting rhythm.

      Reply
    125. 125.

      Miss Bianca

      @WaterGirl: Luke Cage, Powerman, is a super hero. Loved him in the 70s when I was a kid, because he seemed *real* to me in a way that regular costumed super heroes didn’t. Haven’t seen the TV series yet, hope to.

      I wasn’t able to make it through two episodes of Longmire when I tried Season One. I guess it gets better?

      Not a Netflix gal, so take these recommendations with a grain of salt:

      Mad Men – even if you’ve already seen it, it’s time for a rewatch. it does have a few shocking/grotesque moments, but it’s not ultraviolent.

      Justified – ditto (I guess I should give Longmire another try, because I almost gave up on Justified in the first season, too, and ended up loving it)

      Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell – a mini-series, weird and magical and a *little* creepy but not nightmarish by any means – think a pre-Victorian Harry Potter for grown-ups.

      Reply
    128. 128.

      NotMax

      Sort of on topic.

      Currently working through a Serbian noir series set in 1920s Belgrade, on Prime, Black Sun.

      First episode way overpadded, introducing a very crowded and confusing cast of characters. Following ones thus far disjointed in pacing (part of that may be attributed to stuff lost in translation via the closed captioning) but have been pulled in enough, plot-wise and stylistically, to stick around and see where the ride ends up.

      Reply
    132. 132.

      mawado

      They have all the Star Treks (except CBS) if you feel like a marathon. DS 9 is good for a rewatch.

      Loved Broadchurch.

      The Frankenstein Chronicles

      The first couple of seasons of Ripper Street (it kind of goes off the rails after a while)

      The Colony is a great SciFi show about an alien invasion (spoiler: it’s really about people under stress).

      Reply
    133. 133.

      toine

      @Shana:

      Find the original “Oldboy”. (2003) Korean movie that was remade in english at some point… The Korean version is much better.  Well worth watching…

      Reply
    135. 135.

      namekarB

      The Last Kingdom series

      Saxons, Angles, Danes, Normans. Yeah some brute strength battles with swords, axes and shield walls. But good character development.

      Outlander

      20th century Nurse gets dropped into 18th century Scotland. Pretty good character development

      Poldark

      Period drama in 18th century Wales and England. Engaging

      Currently wading my way through subtitled films. I have found several excellent movies. Even older ones are fascinating. I never knew the the Magnificent Seven was based on a Japanese 1950’s black and white film called the Seven Samurai. The characters and the plot pretty well match up.

      Reply
    141. 141.

      NotMax

      @Shana

      Tunnel was an unusual take on time travel/policing. Both the original Koren series and the Thai remake might still be on Netflix. Personally preferred the Thai one.

      Reply
    145. 145.

      NotMax

      @WaterGirl

      It’s on Prime. Multiple seasons.

      You might like Drover’s Gold, also on Prime. Centers on a mid-19th century cattle drive from Wales to London, but includes so much more. Also too, the Aussie 19th century ‘western,’ Wild Boys.

      Reply

