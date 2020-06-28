Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Lest We Forget Open Thread: Pence Is Every Bit As Dangerous As Trump

Lest We Forget Open Thread: Pence Is Every Bit As Dangerous As Trump

29 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Some people say, given the obvious deterioration of the Oval Office Squatter’s reelection campaign, that the Permanent GOP is preparing to shove Mike Pence to the front of the 2020 ticket — just in case. Let nobody forget that Pence is every bit as vile, dishonest, and dangerous to our joint American experiment as his ‘chief.’

Also, he is really, incredibly, remarkably-even-by-Indiana-Republican-standards stupid. The only difference between a Trump incumbancy and a Pence one would be less ‘entertaining’ press conferences and more overt theft by his kakistocratic handlers.


  Brachiator
  catclub
  dexwood
  Dorothy A. Winsor
  Emma from FL
  HeleninEire
  hells littlest angel
  Ken
  Martin
  Mike in NC
  Miss Bianca
  mrmoshpotato
  phdesmond
  prostratedragon
  WaterGirl
  West of the Rockies

    29Comments

    1. 1.

      Brachiator

      From a previous thread

      Jesus wept. From CNN.

      A choir of more than 100 people performed without masks at a robustly attended event in Texas at the First Baptist Church on Sunday that featured a speech by Vice President Mike Pence.

      Nearly 2,200 people attended the “Celebrate Freedom Rally,” in the Lone Star State, according to rally organizers, which has seen a severe surge in coronavirus cases since easing restrictions. The venue capacity for the indoor event was close to 3,000 attendees, organizers say.

      Throughout the service, the members of the choir sang at full volume, behind an orchestra. Between songs, the choir members put their masks back on when they sat down, according to pool reports from the event. The members of the choir had space between them, but it was not clear if it was the recommended six feet.

      Dead-Eyed Ken Doll Pence is certainly eager to do Trump’s bidding, no matter who is hurt.

       

      Reply
    3. 3.

      prostratedragon

      He might not –maybe– be as relentless as his boss, but the first thing I noticed about Pence as VP is that he will tell a huge lie with an absolutely straight face. Wish I could remember what and when exactly, but I mean it was a whopper. Shouldn’t be hard to prepare for him if that’s the way they want to go.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      West of the Rockies

      Back in the 80s I knew a guy, a not-very-bright fellow, who bought a pair of plain-lens glasses (no vision-altering quality) because he wanted to look smart.  He would then suck his lower lip into his mouth to try to look thoughtful.  It didn’t work.

      Pence evidently thinks frowning and tipping his head make him appear thoughtful and sincere.  Fail.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Martin

      The truth we’re going to eventually have to come to terms with is that hundreds of thousands of people died and trillions of economic damage was done because one guy didn’t want a mask to smudge his orange makeup,  and everyone was too fucking chickenshit to call him out on that.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      prostratedragon

      @Brachiator:  If you’re punching out the Hallejuia Chorus you need a lot more than 6 feet. From what I’ve read, at least double it for loud singing.

      HAAAAA-le-ju-ia!!!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      catclub

      @Brachiator: The venue capacity for the indoor event was close to 3,000 attendees, organizers say.

       

      That under attended Tulsa rally has finally made an impression on the press. otherwise they would not have bothered to mention it.

       

      Does anybody else think that it would much better for overall health if they sang with masks ON and then sat down and took them off?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Miss Bianca

      @Brachiator: Dear God, I have to presume that it’s deliberate now. Trumpism *is* a cult, and it’s demanding sacrificial victims among the faithful.  It’s like watching some Dementor version of “The Lottery”.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      HeleninEire

      Right before Pence came on my TV, DeSantis was on my TV and it was stunning. He filibustered and made no sense as he told us all is well. 10,000 cases a day (which by the way, tops NY’s worst day).

      All I could think of was the meme of the dog in the fire saying everything is fine. By the time Pence showed up I wanted to throw my coffee cup at my TV.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      mrmoshpotato

      Fuck these assholes, and FUCK EVERYONE WHO DIDN’T VOTE FOR HILLARY!

      The worst part is NONE OF THIS HAD TO HAPPEN!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      dexwood

      Pence has no soul. I’ve read how some find him more believable because he’s calm and has a steely gaze. Donald can’t drag him down with him fast enough for me.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      hells littlest angel

      Followup question: the Constitution gives you the right to behave like a complete fucking asshole, but is that really a reason you should behave like a complete fucking asshole?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Ken

      I can’t see the GOP dumping Trump. They’d be (rightly) afraid of his followers – both that they wouldn’t show up in the polls, and that some percentage of them would take “second amendment action” against the GOP traitors.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      mrmoshpotato

      @hells littlest angel: I’m sorry you have such trash “representing” you.  I can’t imagine how fucked Illinois would be if we didn’t throw our Rethuglican, labor union-hating governor out on his ass.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      WaterGirl

      As awful as Trump is, I feel terrified when people say they think Trump will step down.  Because if he does, all those people who are starting to turn against him will vote in lockstep for whoever the R nominee is, and we might have 4 more years of Republican rule, which this country cannot withstand.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Martin

      @Ken: Plus, the entire GOP tied themselves to Trump by enabling him.  What’s more, what is their policy? Trump has zero policy goals for a 2nd term, and neither does the GOP. Their only goals have been low taxes which they got, along with the expected deficit, and spamming judges. That’s it. Dust off those hands and go home, job done.

      I guess culture war, but holy shit are they losing that one badly at the moment.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Martin

      @WaterGirl: Trump doesn’t know how to step down. I’m certain he’s been asked to for the sake of the GOP, but he doesn’t give a  shit about the GOP –  that’s McConnells job.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Mike in NC

      Pence cannot answer the simplest question, as when once asked: ‘Do you believe that homosexuals should be jailed?’ Instead he hems and haws and says “Look, blah blah blah I won’t answer”.

      He’s a batshit crazy bible thumper.

      Reply

