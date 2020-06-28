Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Parler, It’s Where the Kewl Kidz Are!!!

Parler, per Wikipedia, is a microblogging and social networking service launched in August 2018, promoted as an alternative to Twitter and particularly marketed to political conservatives in the United States”. (The article cites “Brad Parscale, Senator Mike Lee, and activist Candace Owens” as prominent early supporters, for what that’s worth.)

Benny Johnson, formerly ‘Buzzfeed Ben’, is a plagiarist currently serving as “chief creative officer at conservative nonprofit Turning Point USA”.

As you may have heard, Professional Conservatives are currently Big Mad at Twitter and FaceBook for those companies’ recent half-hearted attempts to staunch the sludge of hate speech, misinformation, and monetized lies. Lo, Mr. Johnson proclaims a Solution!

It’s the hot new craze!

Tom Cotton’s aide writes some advertising copy:

Report from Fast Company:

I have to admit: The Parler site itself is well-designed and organized. It obviously takes many cues from Twitter in terms of features and layout, but it’s got some of its own bells and whistles, such as the ability to tip other users’ posts with influence points, which you must buy with a credit card. You can also vote up posts and “echo” them by hitting a little megaphone icon…

Of course, if Parler has your credit card info, it can sell your data, just like those other evil apps! And because I am an elderly cynic, when a company offers a chance for its marks to send money to their faves, I immediately wondered about the percentage of outright grifters among its users…

    3. 3.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I only heard of Parler for the first time in my life about six hours ago (had to Google to even find out what it was) and now it’s suddenly a thing?

    4. 4.

      Martin

      Good time for a reminder that conservatives wrote their own Bible because the usual ones hurt their feelings

      It is funny how frequently the snowflakes find safe spaces to retreat to, and then, lacking libs to own, they abandon them.

    6. 6.

      Anne Laurie

      @SiubhanDuinne: Hey, have to catch the latest phenom while it’s still ‘a thing’!

      Me, I would bet a store-bought cookie that at least some of those Top Social Media Influencers are getting paid for this — we already know what Benny Johnson will do for money.  Not to mention Brad Parscale, who needs a gilt parachute for when the other Trump grifters figure out how to funnel campaign funds to the Trump WAGs (if you know that British acronym… )

    7. 7.

      Brachiator

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      I only heard of Parler for the first time in my life about six hours ago (had to Google to even find out what it was) and now it’s suddenly a thing?

      Same here. I never heard of it before, and will soon forget it.

      The only thing about this that is remotely interesting is that Trump and his minions still want to force Twitter, Facebook, etc to accept right wing bullshit in a perverse reversal of the Fairness Doctrine.  If they succeed, I suppose that they will say that liberals can always come to Parler if they like.

      The other thing that might be interesting is to see how many conservatives with a conscience will go to Parler, see the kind of crap it spews and decide that it is a cesspool too far.

    8. 8.

      piratedan

      @SiubhanDuinne: they will hate their new platform in less than a week, because where will their outrage go?  no one will deny them the outlet to say stupid shit non-stop, so if there’s no outrage to be ginned up and no libruls to offend, what’s the point?  These people are not ever or ever will be wanting to engage in a discussion, they already know everything they exist to be the smug, self-righteous examples of semi-sentient meat sacs we’ve always known them to be.

    11. 11.

      Kent

      @Mallard Filmore:So this will either be a closed garden, bringing back the joy of AOL …
      … or greed will take over and it will become a resurgence of the SpamBone.

      It’s a right wing ecosystem.  Of COURSE greed will take over.  It’s gonna be Gault’s Gulch meets Fyre Island.

    12. 12.

      Brachiator

      @piratedan:

      no one will deny them the outlet to say stupid shit non-stop, so if there’s no outrage to be ginned up and no libruls to offend, what’s the point?

      Some liberals deeply believe that they are the center of the conservative’s universe.  This is not true.

      Right wingers have felt embattled ever since they lost all arguments against rationality, and have been looking for a safe place ever since.

      And if Trump is re-elected, they won’t be thinking “what can I do to offend liberals,” they will move to the next phase, “what can I do to shut liberals up?”

    13. 13.

      Kent

      @Anya: Damn… Click through the article.  That’s some parting shot at the Sandernistas.  Talk about burning some bridges and scorched earth.

      The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have long been criticized as a toxic environment for women and people of color. After an exodus of organizers of color from 2016–2018, local DSA chapters in cities like New York and Chicago underwent transformations worthy of the organization’s radical reputation, diversifying the complexion of their leadership, electoral organizing and other outreach.

      However, some local DSA chapters continued doing the same thing, expecting different results. The Metro Atlanta Democratic Socialists of America (MADSA) has been one such chapter.

      In 2019, I was asked to give the Opening Speech at DSA’s National Convention in Atlanta. At the time, I was one of only three elected officials in the State of Georgia that openly-identified as a Democratic Socialist. MADSA was on its third chair of color in less than one year. Two Black leaders had publicly split with the chapter, criticizing MADSA as both racist and sexist.

      I would like to pause here to apologize to those two women. My male privilege blinded me to the seriousness of their allegations, and I was lulled into thinking that my celebrity as an elected official would propel me over the institutional barriers that previous leaders of color had faced. I allowed myself to be convinced that I was a magical negro who could transform a troubled institution.

      . . . .

      But as Chair the Metro Atlanta Democratic Socialists, I hit a Bernie wall.

