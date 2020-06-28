"why are there nazis and communists arguing on 'rate my trashcan dot com,' i just want to talk about eating garbage with my friends." — Starfish Who Just Wants To Grill (@IRHotTakes) June 26, 2020

Parler, per Wikipedia, is a “microblogging and social networking service launched in August 2018, promoted as an alternative to Twitter and particularly marketed to political conservatives in the United States”. (The article cites “Brad Parscale, Senator Mike Lee, and activist Candace Owens” as prominent early supporters, for what that’s worth.)

Benny Johnson, formerly ‘Buzzfeed Ben’, is a plagiarist currently serving as “chief creative officer at conservative nonprofit Turning Point USA”.

As you may have heard, Professional Conservatives are currently Big Mad at Twitter and FaceBook for those companies’ recent half-hearted attempts to staunch the sludge of hate speech, misinformation, and monetized lies. Lo, Mr. Johnson proclaims a Solution!

It’s the hot new craze!

New: @tedcruz is joining Parler, the social media site that bills itself as an “unbiased” alternative to the likes of Twitter and Facebook, the latest GOP official to do so https://t.co/7fFSKoCiAK — Cristiano Lima (@viaCristiano) June 25, 2020

Considering starting a Parler account. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 25, 2020

Tom Cotton’s aide writes some advertising copy:

Report from Fast Company:

… I have to admit: The Parler site itself is well-designed and organized. It obviously takes many cues from Twitter in terms of features and layout, but it’s got some of its own bells and whistles, such as the ability to tip other users’ posts with influence points, which you must buy with a credit card. You can also vote up posts and “echo” them by hitting a little megaphone icon…

Of course, if Parler has your credit card info, it can sell your data, just like those other evil apps! And because I am an elderly cynic, when a company offers a chance for its marks to send money to their faves, I immediately wondered about the percentage of outright grifters among its users…



yes they are literally called echoes and it will only get funnier from herehttps://t.co/ckt7JoMSN4 https://t.co/D7SwM5V4Bf — kilgore trout, a ramp with no steps (@KT_So_It_Goes) June 25, 2020

Endgame Portals but for weird dipshits https://t.co/LZS09fVUfe — Zeddy (@Zeddary) June 26, 2020

it’s where all the Q and frog and militia folks are organizing on — devin nune’s illegitimate calf (@JaysClef) June 25, 2020

here’s how this comedy will play out week 1: back-slapping and self-congratulatory unity

week 2: let’s raid twitter as a show of unity *skirmish breaks out between open racists and closeted racists*

week 3: all-out war

week 4: open racists win, silent return to twitter — kilgore trout, a ramp with no steps (@KT_So_It_Goes) June 25, 2020

Joining @parler_app is a pretty toothless "swipe" at the dominant platforms unless you also close your accounts with them. Until those involved in this "protest" are willing to do that, @Facebook and @Twitter will be like ¯\_(?)_/¯ — TimKarr (@TimKarr) June 25, 2020

my new favorite sport is parler watching https://t.co/dNc2tON80G — kilgore trout, a ramp with no steps (@KT_So_It_Goes) June 25, 2020

I’m at Parler! Come say hi! pic.twitter.com/CDXJiMZ0d7 — Devin Nunes’ cow ?? (@DevinCow) June 25, 2020