COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Saturday/Sunday, June 27-28

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Saturday/Sunday, June 27-28

10 Comments

Even as Trump attempts to move on, the protective bubble around him has grown thicker. Aides say the steps are necessary to allow the President — by all definitions an essential worker — to continue leading the country amid the pandemic.

But people familiar with the matter say the precautions also stem from Trump’s own insistence that he not contract the disease and his heightened awareness of how a sick President would affect both the country’s view of him and his ability to command a response to the pandemic.

After Trump told aides at the beginning of the outbreak he must avoid getting sick at all costs, efforts to prevent him from contracting the virus have progressively become more intensive and wide-ranging. Early steps such as keeping more hand sanitizer nearby eventually evolved into an intensive safety apparatus, including the testing regimen requiring dozens of staffers.

So far the efforts appear to have been effective, at least at preventing the President from contracting the virus. But events of the past week have also underscored the primacy of Trump himself to the safety measures, with the safety of staffers who compose his massive footprint coming second

    10Comments

    1. 1.

      mrmoshpotato

      “Measures to protect Trump from coronavirus scale up even as he seeks to move on” – CNNPolitics

      They’re protecting the traitorous orange bitch from a hoax? Interesting.

      Well, keep him healthy for the coming American Nuremberg trials. We didn’t get a chance to charge and try the first bastard.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Going by Floridas numbers they are apparently succeeding in convincing that being white means you are immune to the Virus.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Amir Khalid

      While I await today’s update on Malaysia’s numbers (due around 5:30pm Malaysian time) let me amend an observation I made yesterday. (Addition bolded.)

      There’s no magic secret to managing the pandemic properly. What Vietnam and Malaysia and New Zealand, among others, have managed to do is all down to competent, professional health authorities, coordinated planning and action across multiple agencies and levels of jurisdiction, and to the public’s social discipline in continuing to observe the proper precautions.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I’ve read about Sweden, of course, but that map just brings it home at a visceral level.

      Holy shit, that’s ugly.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Shalimar

      Heard that all hospitals in the Florida Panhandle are nearing capacity now, and tourist season is still in full swing with only a small percentage of people even bothering with masks.  It’s going to get much worse in Matt Gaetz country in the next 2-3 weeks

      Edit: Testing has also effectively disappeared within the last week in Okaloosa and Walton counties.  Only places I could find still testing are the major hospitals.  The mobile sites that were available have been shut down.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Anne Laurie

      @SiubhanDuinne:  I’ve read about Sweden, of course, but that map just brings it home at a visceral level.

      Holy shit, that’s ugly.

      You think that’s ugly, just imagine what the other Scandinavian countries are saying about it.

      (Actually, I’m mostly inferring from context in the English-language sources I can find.  But they’re very firm about opening up borders to each other, only Not Sweden, because Swedes just don’t have the discipline to follow best practices, unlike more civilized nations, with populations that can understand how science works… )

      Reply
    7. 7.

      SectionH

      @Amir Khalid: Yes, we know. Rub it in why don’tcha?

      I will just add that in the cases of both California and New York, it wasn’t actually possible to seal the borders.

      It still isn’t here, where we’re getting Zonies coming to party, because it’s “hot” in Phoenix, and overflow actual COVID patients from Imperial Co. and, sorry, I’m feeling kinda tribal right now

      edited to be clear – I live in San Diego. In Hlllcrest. I stay the fuck home, wear a mask

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Amir Khalid

      Today’s numbers just came in. 18 new cases: 14 from local infection, all non-Malaysians; four cases from imported infections. Cumulative total 8,634 cases.

      10 more patients recovered and were discharged, total 8,318 recovered or 96.3% of the cumulative total. 195 active cases remain in hospital for isolation/treatment: two are in ICU, no one is on a ventilator.

      Malaysia marks its 14th straight day without a Covid-19 fatality, its longest such streak since the outbreak began. Total stands at 121 deaths. Infection fatality rate is 1.40%, case fatality rate is 1.43%.

      Reply

