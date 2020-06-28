BREAKING: #60Minutes investigation reveals Trump knowingly allowed flawed #COVID19 antibody tests to circulate, leading to inaccurate data about virus spread, creating data to support re-openings, and potentially causing thousands more preventable deaths. https://t.co/n2dpGcklyu — Richard Hine (@richardhine) June 27, 2020

THIS: "before his rally in #Tulsa, #Trump’s campaign directed removal of thousands of “Do not sit here, please!” stickers from seats in the arena that were intended to estab social distance between rallygoers, according to video and photos obtained by @washingtonpost . #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/y7JysjZzZR — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) June 27, 2020

“Measures to protect Trump from coronavirus scale up even as he seeks to move on” – CNNPolitics The ultimate con man: https://t.co/1Q8Hmeu5ek — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 27, 2020

… Even as Trump attempts to move on, the protective bubble around him has grown thicker. Aides say the steps are necessary to allow the President — by all definitions an essential worker — to continue leading the country amid the pandemic. But people familiar with the matter say the precautions also stem from Trump’s own insistence that he not contract the disease and his heightened awareness of how a sick President would affect both the country’s view of him and his ability to command a response to the pandemic. After Trump told aides at the beginning of the outbreak he must avoid getting sick at all costs, efforts to prevent him from contracting the virus have progressively become more intensive and wide-ranging. Early steps such as keeping more hand sanitizer nearby eventually evolved into an intensive safety apparatus, including the testing regimen requiring dozens of staffers. So far the efforts appear to have been effective, at least at preventing the President from contracting the virus. But events of the past week have also underscored the primacy of Trump himself to the safety measures, with the safety of staffers who compose his massive footprint coming second…

The United States has just reached 2.5 million coronavirus cases. Here's how fast each 500,000 cases has come: First 500k cases: 80 days

Second 500k cases: 18 days

Third 500k cases: 20 days

Fourth 500k cases: 23 days

Fifth 500k cases: 17 days — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) June 27, 2020

As of June 27 at 10:25 a.m. ET, @NBCNews has confirmed 2,482,014 COVID-19 cases in the US and 125,721 reported deaths. 27 states and territories have seen a greater than 25% increase in COVID-19 cases in the last 2 weeks. https://t.co/03e49RuQf7 pic.twitter.com/RBTEaiObRF — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 27, 2020

At least six U.S. states — Florida, Idaho, Kansas, Oregon, South Carolina and Utah — reported their highest one-day case totals, & Fauci, the country’s top infectious diseases expert, warned that outbreaks in the South and West could engulf the country. via @nytimes — COVID19 (@V2019N) June 27, 2020

The current surge in #COVID19 cases in the USA is the largest day-on-day increase America, or any other country, has experienced since the #coronavirus crisis started in Wuhan in December.

MORE pic.twitter.com/xSdHsQcxh4 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) June 27, 2020

4/

World distribution of the #COVID19 #pandemic is clearly skewed to the USA, Brazil, Russia and India. Each of these countries' governments have failed to wrestle with the virus, while most of Europe, China, SE Asia, Canada & the Asia Pacific govts have found working strategies. pic.twitter.com/CueAD1T0pY — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) June 27, 2020

"The media has tried to scare the American people every step of the way, and these grim predictions of a second wave are no different." –@VP on June 16 https://t.co/1q1bomof4V — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) June 27, 2020

======

Global coronavirus cases exceeded 10 million on Sunday according to a Reuters tally, marking a major milestone in the spread of the respiratory disease that has so far killed almost half a million people in seven months https://t.co/BU3TYHU1D2 pic.twitter.com/msg4k0Ztpb — Reuters (@Reuters) June 28, 2020





⚡️ Russia confirmed 6,791 new coronavirus infections Sunday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 634,437 as its death toll surpassed 9,000 https://t.co/1IggPtGxdj — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) June 28, 2020

China extends COVID-19 tests to newly reopened salons amid a drop in cases, while South Korea continues to face new infections after it eased social distancing rules to lift the economy. https://t.co/p3wfOzO8CQ — The Associated Press (@AP) June 28, 2020

As coronavirus sweeps through India's capital, experts say plans to stop it are "a waste of time." India passed the 500k #coronavirus case mark Saturday. Govt figures showed a record daily leap of 18,500 new infections. India claims 15685 overall deaths https://t.co/AJgFZ8xI7W — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 27, 2020

Coronavirus: How Delhi 'wasted' lockdown to become India's biggest hotspot https://t.co/ZkGfdrYtNB — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 28, 2020

See how quickly you can find Sweden on this map…. pic.twitter.com/bhXACObtnQ — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) June 27, 2020

Many Australians have been stuck overseas due to strict lockdown measures, and have only just been able to get a flight home. All returning passengers undergo health checks and strict quarantine to ensure they do not spread #coronavirus. https://t.co/9HCn9WNJQe pic.twitter.com/8m9JnCKBB7 — Australian Government Department of Health (@healthgovau) June 28, 2020

======

‘We thought this was only a respiratory virus. Turns out, it goes after the pancreas. It goes after the heart. It goes after the liver, the brain, the kidney and other organs’: Experts are just beginning to understand the many COVID-19 health problems https://t.co/SgoiTrsW4I pic.twitter.com/XFXuxMCNTK — Reuters (@Reuters) June 27, 2020

New @CDCgov study merits real attn. Agency teamed w/ commercial blood testing labs that were taking samples for other reasons & screened samples for #SARSCoV2 . Based on antibodies against the #coronavirus they estimate true infection rates across US.

MOREhttps://t.co/FikEGMqV8n — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) June 28, 2020

Given we can’t quarantine in the US, testing and tracing was never going to work. Given pre- or asymptomatic spread, it became even more unlikely. This is why we need effective PPE in the community. Saying this publicly since April. Works in healthcare need PPE everywhere — 𝙀𝙡𝙞 𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙘𝙝 🤚 🧼 (@eliowa) June 28, 2020

Latino&Black residents have died from COVID-19 at TWICE the rate of white residents in L.A. County

• Of every 100,000 Latino residents, 38 have died

• Of every 100,000 Black residents, 37 have died

• Of every 100,000 white residents, 19 have diedhttps://t.co/xCHvaQiVgg — Ron Lin (@ronlin) June 27, 2020

======

Sobering story but the subhead here is misleading: The governors (and Trump) didn't "underestimate" anything. (It's not as if they were misled by rosy studies.) They acted recklessly *without regard* to every estimate in the world. https://t.co/IU3n3gNII3 — Marty Lederman (@marty_lederman) June 28, 2020

Puts in perspective how well Northeast has turned itself around, and how especially grim things look in Arizona. https://t.co/KKTtxsmm5g — Zeddy (@Zeddary) June 27, 2020

After good start on #coronavirus response, California lost ground. The state is cracking down on scofflaw businesses & delays reopenings as coronavirus surges https://t.co/KrWNq45kDf — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 27, 2020

Florida's graph yesterday for new cases was eye-opening.

In one day it doubled its 7-day rolling, rapidly rising average.

And today it soared beyond that to >9,500https://t.co/JmVMp6u8NA pic.twitter.com/R3rCZrabjG — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) June 27, 2020

Arizona doctors talk about the #COVID19 'beast': 'I don't even know how to tell you how our hearts break' https://t.co/gLKcOFMbYf via @azcentral — Crawford Kilian (@Crof) June 27, 2020

Again, what Abbott did was worse than nothing; he forced local governments to stop policies that were effectively containing the pandemic. https://t.co/V21QJ84rZo — Scott Lemieux (@LemieuxLGM) June 27, 2020

Just got this text. This is what happens when the Governor and President put politics over public health. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/YnvAh0txhD — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) June 28, 2020

Scene from Houston. We have to fix this….now https://t.co/eiwrqfeaiT — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) June 27, 2020