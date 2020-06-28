Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Bellingcat Versus The GRU

Luke Harding has a new book coming out, so The Guardian, where he is a reporter, has a teaser article.

That article starts with a writeup on Eliot Higgins and Bellingcat, the organization he built. I watched from the start too. His use of open-source intelligence to figure out what was happening in Libya and then Syria was impressive. Some of it dovetailed with my interests in chemical warfare. [Disclosure: I write occasional pieces for Bellingcat.]

The focus of the article is Bellingcat’s identification of the two GRU agents who poisoned Sergei Skripal and his daughter, before law enforcement agencies managed to.

Harding argues that this shows the decay of the GRU’s spycraft. They left documentary evidence essentially lying around for Bellingcat to find.

Open-source intelligence can do a lot, and states haven’t fully come to terms with it. That said, there are big downsides to what has become a parody of open-source intelligence: the misidentification of innocent people by social media mobs.

Bellingcat is careful to keep its information about people to itself until it has a positive identification involving multiple documentary sources. What it is doing is utterly different from the Twitter request to find a particular person. Bellingcat will toss out a photograph of a bomb fragment or other equipment for crowdsourcing an identification, which is quite a different thing.

Anyhoo, take a look at the Harding article. It’s a long read, but if you only get halfway through it, you’ll have learned about Higgins and Bellingcat.

Open thread!

    4. 4.

      Patricia Kayden

      Two grim milestones reached today in the #coronavirus pandemic (according to JHU):-500,000 deaths globally -10 million cases globally— Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) June 28, 2020

    5. 5.

      patrick II

      @wuzzat:

      Judicial Watch has a new ad out too:

      Hold Hillary Accountable
      Judicial Watch has uncovered 439 emails that Hillary didn’t turn over!

      If only Hillary were running again, that would be a winner.

    10. 10.

      Felanius Kootea

      Been looking for an open thread to post this but can’t find one, so this will have to do.  I just finished reading this powerful essay in the New York Times against confederate monuments that begins: “I have rape-colored skin.” The author is a black descendant of Edmund Pettus, Confederate general and former grand dragon of the KKK.  It’s one of the best things I’ve ever read on this issue and takes head on the eliding of the history of rape in the South and the fact that many Southern black people have white ancestors who brutalized their black female ancestors.

    12. 12.

      VeniceRiley

      Back in the day, I used to love Andrew Sullivan’s regular posting of a photograph and having readers guess the location where the camera was located right down to the window or balcony or whatever. I never tried, as it’s beyond my alilities, but was astounded how many came close or got it spot on from such minor cues as a church spire or license plate or random signage.

    13. 13.

      Just Chuck

      @VeniceRiley: I’ve seen that game played with Google Earth, starting with a street view.  You can zoom out and reveal the answer any time of course, but the idea is to walk around street view and guess.

    18. 18.

      Brachiator

      That article starts with a writeup on Eliot Higgins and Bellingcat

      My mind drifted to Bellingcat and it’s likely reference to the Aesop fable. A group of mice come up with a plan to stop a maurading cat by placing a warning bell around his neck. The plan falls apart when a mouse asks who will volunteer to put the bell on the cat and everyone makes excuses.

      I forget that the world doesn’t really stop because of the pandemic. Tensions are still increasing over the border dispute between China and India, for example.

      I’m curious as to what Russia’s long play might be, since they are still a second rate nation barely able to get their own economy in order and surviving on the fumes of their past reputation as the scary (and still overrated) Soviet Union.

      I scanned the article and look forward to reading it. The odd thing is that I have not been able to watch long movies, read books or read long articles since the pandemic. Prefer short clips and snippets and have been filing away longer material for later.

    19. 19.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Judicial watch just uncovered some devastating evidence: apparently Hillary always took up TWO parking spaces at Secretary of State.

    20. 20.

      japa21

      Just saw something on the book of faces. A suggestion that we should stop calling entitled complaining women Karen. Ivanka works better.

    21. 21.

      jonas

      @wuzzat: The Lincoln Project has already cut an ad slamming Trump over the Russian bounties in Afghanistan. Veteran groups need to kick Trump and his GOP enablers’ asses over this so hard they’ll all need to sit on hemorrhoid donuts from now until November.

    23. 23.

      MattF

      @patrick II: Ridiculous, but the relentless demonization of Hillary Clinton worked. The good news is that the Lincoln Project is now doing this to Trump. And they’re well aware of it— Rick Wilson calls the current scandal ‘Benghazi on Adderall’.

    25. 25.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Leslie:

      Cheryl’s and/or Adam’s take on this

      I’ll give you mine:  It’s panic-mongering idiocy.  I am deeply impressed by how the author spends entire pages not describing any specific thing that could be refuted going wrong, but making vague ‘Whatever you’re imagining that’s bad, it will be that’ comments.  Okay, not impressed.  Irritated.  A thirteen year old could have written that.  There are too many people involved in the process for the results to be denied.  Trump has no way to not accept them.  The people who enforce the transition, like the military and the Secret Service, will listen to the official results, even if they take days, and follow them.  Gore/Bush required a hair-thin election difference.  Come to think of it, so did Trump’s election.  The GOP chat on the margins, not in direct denial.

    28. 28.

      jonas

      @Felanius Kootea: I just finished reading this powerful essay in the New York Times against confederate monuments that begins: “I have rape-colored skin.”

      Shit. Well, that gets your attention, doesn’t it? I recall a couple of years back the “23andme” company took some shit for an ad wherein they imagined that a black slave and a white guy fall in love and flee to the north where they could “be free,” implying that maybe you could discover some cool romantic story in your mixed-race ancestry. A lot of black folks were like, um, no, that’s actually *not* how a lot of us ended up with white DNA…

      Needless to say, the ad was withdrawn pdq.

