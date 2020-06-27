Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Math Demands It!

Just a few bad apples.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Shocking, but not surprising.

This blog will pay for itself.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

All your base are belong to Tunch.

This is how realignments happen…

Mission Accomplished!

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

Nevertheless, she persisted

The house always wins.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Verified, but limited!

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

How has Obama failed you today?

Women: They Get Shit Done

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Saturday Morning Open Thread: Life Goes On, Mostly

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Life Goes On, Mostly

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: , , ,

Some commentors are quite chuffed about this, I understand:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

    Filtered Commenters

    No filtered commenters available.

      Settings




      Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Leave a Comment

      Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

      If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

      Clear Comment

      To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.