Pandemic Stories: Some Longer Pieces

I try to keep the nightly (early morning, here on the east coast) pandemic aggregation post down to no more than 32 ‘bites’ — that’s the point where my creaky home-brewed browser starts really churning to load, which I assume also happens to many of you. Sometimes (like, almost every night this week) I could do two or three posts at that length, without feeling I’d really exhausted the new topics… but there’s only so much traumatic information we can bear!

A reminder: There is no requirement to read every story, all the comments, every new rumor or breaking headline. One reason I keep doing the nightly posts is that it helps me, personally, to shunt the pandemic-paranoia to a part of my brain that can deal with all of it. And I’m one of those pessimists who feels better when I believe I’ve explored the worst possibilities!

If (when) all this information starts to overwhelm you, walk away, do something else, prioritize your own mental health.

Nearly 30 doctors around the world, from New Orleans to London to Dubai, told Reuters they feel more prepared should cases surge again in the fall.

“​We are well-positioned for a second wave,” Patel said. “We know so much more.”

Doctors like Patel now have:

*A clearer grasp of the disease’s side effects, like blood clotting and kidney failure

*A better understanding of how to help patients struggling to breathe

*More information on which drugs work for which kinds of patients.

They also have acquired new tools to aid in the battle, including:

*Widespread testing

*Promising new treatments like convalescent plasma, antiviral drugs and steroids

*An evolving spate of medical research and anecdotal evidence, which doctors share across institutions, and sometimes across oceans.

Despite a steady rise in COVID-19 cases, driven to some extent by wider testing, the daily death toll from the disease is falling in some countries, including the United States. Doctors say they are more confident in caring for patients than they were in the chaotic first weeks of the pandemic, when they operated on nothing but blind instinct…


      West of the Cascades

      I always try to acknowledge your efforts to keep the jackaltariat informed by reading every single article and every single comment. It’s me being considerate, not obsessive-compulsive

      ETA – I’m also someone who feels better the more I know about things, especially things that have significant downsides (which includes “most things associated with ordinary living” these days), so your posts are greatly appreciated!!

      ThresherK

      A reminder: There is no requirement to read every story, all the comments, every new rumor or breaking headline.

      I don’t read everything, but a few of them. Likewise, I stopped tuning in to my governor’s TV updates weeks ago, simply because he’s a Democrat and is on top of it.

      I already have enough thoughts about the pandemic. Example: Last night I was having an ordinary dream where I met four new people for some social/bidness meeting, and we shook hands, and in my dream I said, “Wait, we still do this?”

      debbie

      The loneliness of dying without loved ones and the helplessness of healthcare workers is the real fucking tragedy.

      I add my thanks, AL. I don’t know how you do such a thorough job on every subject you tackle every single day.

