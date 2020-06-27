Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

This is how realignments happen…

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

I personally stopped the public option…

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Consistently wrong since 2002

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

No one could have predicted…

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

How has Obama failed you today?

We still have time to mess this up!

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Verified, but limited!

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

You are here: Home / Nature & Respite / Late Night Respite Open Thread: SPY QUOKKA

Late Night Respite Open Thread: SPY QUOKKA

by | 7 Comments

This post is in: 

Desperate times, desperate measures…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anne Laurie
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Kropacetic
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    7Comments

    3. 3.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Reposting this from below:

      Putin choose to pursue easy, low cost, and relatively safe strategies to disrupt the US and UK. However, I contend that what Putin did was extraordinarily dangerous and irresponsible of him to help Trump be elected. He essentially put a toddler in charge of the largest nuclear arsenal in the world. How did he know Trump couldn’t have started WW3 with China for example?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Kropacetic

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): How did he know Trump couldn’t have started WW3 with China for example?

      Lack of personal benefit for Trump. If Putin orders it, however, it will be so.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Kropacetic

      @Yutsano:The cuteness quotient of Australian wildlife can be off the charts.

      A truly special place I’ve always wanted to visit.

      At least quokkas don’t necessarily want to kill you.

      Less true, perhaps, of all the animals where the size quotient is off the charts.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Anne Laurie

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Open Thread is open, but:  You do realize you could just keep debating Putin’s crimes in the Putin/Russia-centered thread, right?

      I have to keep working on the daily (nightly) coronavirus update, but I was kinda hoping to give people looking for a respite some kind of break between horrors…

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.