So here is a video of a METRIC SHITLOAD of big ole bees in my wildflowers out front:

Look how big my trees are getting!!!!

The wildflowers really are amazing. One handful of them a couple years back, and they come back every year and have even migrated over to the tree on the right. They come in all different colors and sizes, too. Reds, yellows, blues, purples. best perennials ever.