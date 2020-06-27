BREAKING NEWS: @PressSec confirms @realDonaldTrump knew about Russian bounties by lying about it. — Physical Distance Singh, MD ?? (@LabyrinthWeaver) June 27, 2020

I’m sure Cheryl & Adam will have more informed commentary later, but SRSLY: At this point, the Notorious P Tape is gonna be a live-on-air performance where Putin soils a kneeling Trump’s ‘very expensive silk’ tie, and Trump meekly comments, Thank you sir may I have another?

Is ‘Sure, Russia was paying a bounty on dead Americans, but when American intelligence found out, nobody bothered to tell Trump’ supposed to be some kind of vindication? What’s the message supposed to be — that everyone figured Trump knew about it already, or that nobody expected him to do anything about it but maybe tell some more lies?

Fox News has posted a story which matches the New York Times reporting that the president and top officials were told months ago that a Russian government spy unit paid the Taliban to attack US troops. https://t.co/ZIWE4zzGfC — Yashar Ali ?? (@yashar) June 27, 2020

Why on earth would the WH wait 24 hours to respond with this given how damning the story is? https://t.co/OL17HajmzK — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) June 27, 2020

I would have bet money on some form of “Putin denies it very strongly”, “you think we’re so innocent? everyone does it” or “waddya want us to do about it, nuke russia?” https://t.co/OnqrUCuRXi — Michael Stahlke (@MichaelStahlke) June 27, 2020

Not saying the SAME Russians who helped Trump were paying the Taliban but: -12 GRU officers indicted for hacking the DNC. Roger Stone DM'd their fake hacktivist avatar. -Alleged motive was avenging mercs killed in Syria hired by Prighozin. Indicted by Mueller in Troll Farm case https://t.co/AEdHkkMjYh — Zeddy (@Zeddary) June 27, 2020

I was at first incredulous but then I remembered who was the Acting Director of National Intelligence in March. https://t.co/yufe9LUt1J pic.twitter.com/ApmZpJ3ueN — Zeddy (@Zeddary) June 27, 2020

I’d predict McEninny would be out of a job by Monday, except who the hell would they get to replace her?