Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

We still have time to mess this up!

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

This is how realignments happen…

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

How has Obama failed you today?

Lighten up, Francis.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

We are aware of all internet traditions.

We have all the best words.

Wetsuit optional.

Mission Accomplished!

No one could have predicted…

Not all heroes wear capes.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Shocking, but not surprising.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / GOP Venality Open Thread: #PutinsPuppet Gets His Strings Yanked

GOP Venality Open Thread: #PutinsPuppet Gets His Strings Yanked

by | 17 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

I’m sure Cheryl & Adam will have more informed commentary later, but SRSLY: At this point, the Notorious P Tape is gonna be a live-on-air performance where Putin soils a kneeling Trump’s ‘very expensive silk’ tie, and Trump meekly comments, Thank you sir may I have another?

Is ‘Sure, Russia was paying a bounty on dead Americans, but when American intelligence found out, nobody bothered to tell Trump’ supposed to be some kind of vindication? What’s the message supposed to be — that everyone figured Trump knew about it already, or that nobody expected him to do anything about it but maybe tell some more lies?

I’d predict McEninny would be out of a job by Monday, except who the hell would they get to replace her?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • billcinsd
  • Craigie
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • Emma from FL
  • feebog
  • Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly, Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.)
  • Martin
  • MattF
  • Nicole
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Punchy
  • Ruckus
  • Wag
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    17Comments

    2. 2.

      Punchy

      Perhaps I’m just an idiot, but if true, isn’t this….pretty much…..straight-up treason? Why isn’t this story in HOLY SHIT caps on every major digital newspaper?

      For the Pres to be aware of US troops being waxed for scratch by our enemy and to go all Sgt Schultz about it should be near-instant impeachment, right?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Craigie

      Perhaps Trump isn’t waiting for the post-election phase to say “fuck it, let’s damage this country as much as we can before we run to Moscow”

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Craigie

      @Punchy:

      In real life, yes. Here in the matrix, probably not.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Martin

      Reminder that Trump doesn’t read his daily briefs. So it’s entirely possible they told him, and that he  has no idea because he’s just that incompetent at his job.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      West of the Rockies

      Predictions:

      Collins will be concerned.

      Graham will be non-plussed.

      McConnell will be unable to comment because of an urgent lunch.

      Johnson will not have heard the news himself.

      Trump will, of course, have been kidding.  Oh, and no one has been as hard on Russia as Trump. (Or had quite such a hard-on for Russia.)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      billcinsd

      I  might believe her if she said Trump didn’t pay attention and Pence didn’t understand so it’s as if there was no briefing of them

      Reply
    9. 9.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Karen going wild at Trader Joe’s (video)

       

      We had the Karens contained, then Dump had cry “Havoc!’ and let slip the Karens of war.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      feebog

      Pssst.  You know those daily intelligence briefings that Trump routinely ignores?  They keep copies.  And notes of the meetings.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Emma from FL

      I am still trying to process this. The president of the United States knew American soldiers were being hunted for profit and did nothing.  It’s… I don’t even know what it is.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Wag

      There was reason to brief Trump. He was the one who told the intelligence services and he ordered them not to follow up because he approved. Its the only way that I can make sense of the situation.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Nicole

      I just watched the Roy Cohn documentary on HBO- Trump features in quite a bit of it.  There are just some people who really don’t give a shit about anything that doesn’t benefit them, right up to including others’ lives.   My only consolation watching the documentary was that Cohn died feeling alone and abandoned by everyone and I can only wish the same fate for his protégé.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ruckus

      @Martin:

      I’m going with your version. He doesn’t read the briefing paper, it probably can not be dumbed down enough for him and be useful. Or even maybe english. So that leaves someone telling him and he doesn’t give a damn if there isn’t a “trump gets x dollars” in the first half of the first line.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.