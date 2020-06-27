Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Furry Friends – becky57 – 4 Cats Is Not Too Many, Right?

Furry Friends – becky57 – 4 Cats Is Not Too Many, Right?

Stories of Obama, Bandit, Chicago, Scribbles and Rocky

by their Mom, beckya57

So we have 4 rescue cats.  No, we didn’t plan to have 4.

They have an interesting family dynamic: Bandit (female), the oldest, is the mother, Chicago (female), the second oldest, is the older sister, and Scribbles (male, 2 yo) and Rocky Maine Coon (male, 6 months, who posts on Twitter as the Democat!) are the 2 naughty younger brothers who live to annoy Chicago.

We Started With Three…

We had 3 cats, and we were happy with them: Bandit, Chicago and Obama.


BANDIT


CHICAGO


OBAMA

Bandit is a Troublemaker!

Bandit was named that by my husband, due to her dark grey mask over her white face. It also turned out to be an accurate description of her character.  She is a major troublemaker; for example, no roll of toilet paper is safe in her presence.


BANDIT GETS IN TROUBLE

She also, however is the oldest of the four, and periodically plays mother to the others.

Obama!

We got a ginger cat next, Obama (yes we’re moderate liberal Democrats), who was very friendly and lovable, as gingers usually are.


OBAMA

Chicago

Chicago came next.  She is a tuxedo cat, very sweet, quieter than the others.  My husband named her too; he thought her tuxedo coloring made her look like a Chicago jazz musician.  I thought that was stretching it a bit, but Chicago is one of my favorite cities, so I didn’t mind.  (Yes, it would’ve made more sense to have named the black tuxedo Obama, but whatever.).  She is much more attached to my husband than to me (unlike the others), and loves to sit on his lap.


CHICAGO

We had these 3 for a couple of years, and they got along well and we enjoyed them, aside from periodically wanting to kill Bandit after one of her misdemeanors.  However, Obama developed cancer and died at age nine.

Here comes Scribbles…

We were heartbroken, and I started scouring Petfinder for another ginger, which led us to Scribbles, our first kitten.


SCRIBBLES

He was named that by the Humane Society, and we decided we couldn’t improve on that.  He’s a Manx, and has some weakness in his back legs.  He compensates by putting his legs together and bounding around the house like a rabbit, which has led us to dub him the “cabbit.”

Surprise!

We were planning to stay with 3.  However…

I went on a Mountaineers hike one day.  (The Mountaineers are a Washington state outdoor activity club.). One of the other hikers started talking about some kittens she was fostering, who would be needing permanent homes.  I was only half-listening, until she mentioned that one of them was half Maine Coon.  I’ve always wanted a Maine Coon, so I told her I wanted that one, but would have to talk my husband into a fourth cat.  I went home and talked to him, and while he was unenthused he also realized quickly he wasn’t going to win this argument, and so we acquired our fourth cat, Rocky Maine Coon (a pun on Rocky Raccoon from the Beatles’ song).


ROCKY RACCOON

…And Then There Were Four

So we now have the mother, Bandit, the goody two-shoes older sister, Chicago, and the rowdy two younger brothers, Scribbles and Rocky.

The latter two love to chase each other around the house, wrestle, and on occasion harass Chicago.


ROCKY and SCRIBBLES


ROCKY, SCRIBBLES and CHICAGO

Family Dynamics

Poor Chicago always gets upset, which of course only encourages them.  In addition to mothering the other cats, Bandit goes through periods of deciding that my shoes are her kittens, and carries them in her mouth around the house.

Bandit has developed diabetes as she’s gotten older.  She puts up with the indignity of twice daily insulin injections without too much fuss.

Scribbles is by far the most vocal of the group, and meows at me when he wants treats.

Rocky, aka Rocky Raccoon

Rocky is about eight months old now.  For most cats that would mean he would be getting close to full grown, but I read in Wikipedia that Maine Coons keep growing until they’re about 4 years old, which is why they get so big.  So far he’s a regular size cat, about 9 ½ lbs, but who knows where he’ll end up.  If Rocky is any indication Maine Coon genes are very dominant, as he has classic MC looks, including the floofiest tail you’ve ever seen, which he carries aloft and proudly.

He is also very playful.  His favorite game is “kitty handball,” which consists of him sticking his paws under the bathroom door when one of us is in there, in order to bat small balls and other toys back and forth with us.  He also went through a period one of my brothers dubbed Dishwasher Fascination Syndrome, in which he would jump into the open dishwasher and carefully examine the contents; clean or dirty, he didn’t care.  He only rarely does this now, which given his continued growth is probably just as well.


ROCKY INSPECTS THE DISHWASHER

Love, love, love.

As you readers can undoubtedly tell, we are hopelessly besotted by our crew, who manipulate us shamelessly and very successfully on a daily basis for attention, treats and anything else they want.  They are a great deal of fun, and have been wonderful company during quarantine.  I even got a T-shirt with avatars of each of them:


WHO DOESN’T HAVE A T-SHIRT OF THEIR CATS?

.

I hope you enjoyed the pictures, and that you get as much pleasure and love from your pets as we do from ours.

SOCIAL DISTANCING!

*****

If you think you might like to have your furry family featured here, please send an email to watergirl at balloon-juice.com.  If you check out the banner picture for Furry Friends, you’ll see that we’re not limiting this series to cat and dogs!  ~WaterGirl

 

  Alison Rose
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • different-church-lady
  • germy
  • JPL
  • laura
  • mad citizen
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Spanky
  • The Pale Scot
  • Tom Levenson
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

      Alison Rose

      Precious and adorable. There’s no such thing as too many cats!!

      I mean, unless you’re one of those hoarders with like 74. Otherwise, it’s all good. My kitty Zoe is definitely an “only cat” kind of cat, and I love her to bits (when she’s not driving me crazy with random yowling and crapping on the floor) but I do miss having multiple cats like I did when I was a kid. Today is actually Zoe’s  16th birthday, and I plan for her to live to be, oh….28 at least :P In the very far future once she has departed, I definitely want to adopt a bonded pair so I can have twice the snuggles and cuteness (and hairballs, yay).

      germy

      Mark Twain on cats:

      A man’s treatment of a dog is no indication of the man’s nature, but his treatment of a cat is. It is the crucial test. None but the humane treat a cat well.

      A home without a cat — and a well-fed, well-petted and properly revered cat — may be a perfect home, perhaps, but how can it prove title?

      Of all God’s creatures there is only one that cannot be made the slave of the lash. That one is the cat. If man could be crossed with the cat it would improve man, but it would deteriorate the cat.

      mad citizen

      I really enjoyed reading this and looking at the pictures.  My wife and me did a similar path to 4 cats: we had two, then adopted two from her son across the country when his pregnant wife said no cats with the baby (she just didn’t like the cats).  The black female cat died a couple years after from cancer or something.  Down to 3.  Then just before Christmas a black male kitten was playing on our street when we came home, and we snatched him.  He is 8 this year, but his 3 cat-mates have all passed on, so he is solo until the stray cat god gifts us more.

       

      Enjoy your 4 cat years–plenty of entertainment!  All the best.

      Tom Levenson

      Rocky Maine Coon is one of the best cat names I’ve come across in a month of Sundays.

      And he’s soooooooo cute.

      (They all are.)

      My son wants a kitten. A Maine Coon. I want a shelter or foster/rescue cat, and am unwilling (unable) to pay a breeder’s price in any event.  Hope we find Rocky’s soul sib somewhere near Boston.

      laura

      @Major Major Major Major: Hey a gentle reminder- you’ve got a fog-pelted, snazzy bow tie wearing cat with a face that stole every heart that gazed upon him. But if four cats is the right number for becky57, it might be right for you too!

      Spanky

      Four cats is not too many.

      We had 4 once, long ago. After the first two died we got a pair. Then after the other two died some years later we got 3. Then, after a horrible 10 month span through 2017 where we lost 3 to cancer, we got 3 again. So, still have 5, including a middle aged boy with urinary issues AND diabetes, my nymsake.

      Five is not too many, but I think I can see Too Many from here

      ETA to say: Where’s werebear to tell you that the solution to most cat problems is Moar Cats!

      zhena gogolia

      Wow, epic. I want to wallow in this post, but my university is keeping my nose to the grindstone, even on Saturday at the end of June. That’s the pandemic for you.

