Granting statehood to D.C. is the right thing to do and it would also give us this bomb-ass flag. pic.twitter.com/9zQVBRYv37 — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) June 26, 2020

… Just as soon as we succeed in turfing out the GOP racists currently supporting the Oval Office Squatter. Goals!

US House will vote on Washington, DC, statehood next week. Pelosi: "We prepare to fight a historic injustice by passing legislation to finally grant the District of Columbia statehood …we will continue our work to protect every Americans' right to be heard at the ballot box." pic.twitter.com/DB8fa8AK27 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 16, 2020

DC should be a state. Pass it on. https://t.co/xUJ1sud76f — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 25, 2020

House Democrats passed a bill to make Washington, D.C., the 51st U.S. state. The bill is unlikely to advance in the Republican-led Senate https://t.co/i2NFmJ3Qko pic.twitter.com/7AECStMktu — Reuters (@Reuters) June 27, 2020

Karen Tumulty, at the Washington Post — “Why the lopsided House vote in favor of D.C. statehood was so historic”:

Before Friday, the last time Congress considered the question of the District of Columbia becoming a state was 27 years ago. The measure failed in 1993 by nearly a 2-to-1 margin, with all but one House Republican and 40 percent of the Democrats voting against. So the lopsided House vote in favor of D.C. statehood on Friday was a historic one, illuminating both the politically and racially charged moment that we are in and forces that have building for decades. It passed along party lines, 232 to 180, with Rep. Collin C. Peterson, a Democrat from a conservative district in Minnesota, the only one in the chamber to break ranks and join the Republicans in opposition. “I was born without representation, but I swear — I will not die without representation,” D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser, a Democrat and a fifth-generation Washingtonian, said shortly after the vote… Though the measure has 40 Democratic co-sponsors in the Senate, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has said it will not reach the floor. Even if Democrats win control in November, as looks increasingly possible, it’s unclear that statehood could garner the 60 votes it would need to overcome a filibuster…

DC’s residential population has been more than 30% black since the antebellum period and majority black since the 50s but the movement for statehood started getting taken seriously not two whole years after gentrification made that number tick down to 49% — Climate Doomer (@MenshevikM) June 25, 2020

And of course the Republicans, inside and out of Congress, immediately leapt to announce their allegiance to racism…

Republicans loath representative democracy https://t.co/3Jl3KzmwvA — AdotSad (@AdotSad) June 26, 2020

historians have spent years arguing that racism as an ideology leads white people to actively worsen their own conditions if it hurts black people a bit more, and these guys are literally saying they’d rather not have full rights if it means their own building staff won't either — Climate Doomer (@MenshevikM) June 25, 2020

"Evacuate? And let that vulgar majority rule?" pic.twitter.com/q5FG8GD9ai — Xenocrypt (@xenocryptsite) June 25, 2020

Bonus material (he doesn’t deserve a post of his own, frankly): Tom Cotton steps up with a career-making speech! — if you assume that his future ‘career’ lies with the Wingnut Wurlitzer, not in vulgar majoritarian polics:

Is there any area in which Tom Cotton is not a bobble-throated slapdick? https://t.co/tICigbLZRj — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) June 25, 2020

Also want to be clear that by "grotesque" I mean straight up unapologetic racist — Rebecca Traister (@rtraister) June 25, 2020

Tom Cotton is a stupid racist and people who pretend otherwise likely are too. That’s it. That’s the tweet. — Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) June 25, 2020

1/2 Re-up w current data: Perhaps most odious part of Tom Cotton’s speech on DC was “Would you trust Mayor Bowser to keep Washington safe?” In fact:

-DC initially hit hard, w other Eastern cities;

-Strong control measures;

-Rate moving *down* since mid-May;

-Compare trend in AR pic.twitter.com/wAp5EoBhjr — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) June 26, 2020

