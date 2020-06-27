Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Electoral Justice Open Thread: DC *Will* Be A State

Electoral Justice Open Thread: DC *Will* Be A State

by | 84 Comments

… Just as soon as we succeed in turfing out the GOP racists currently supporting the Oval Office Squatter. Goals!

Karen Tumulty, at the Washington Post“Why the lopsided House vote in favor of D.C. statehood was so historic”:

Before Friday, the last time Congress considered the question of the District of Columbia becoming a state was 27 years ago. The measure failed in 1993 by nearly a 2-to-1 margin, with all but one House Republican and 40 percent of the Democrats voting against.

So the lopsided House vote in favor of D.C. statehood on Friday was a historic one, illuminating both the politically and racially charged moment that we are in and forces that have building for decades.

It passed along party lines, 232 to 180, with Rep. Collin C. Peterson, a Democrat from a conservative district in Minnesota, the only one in the chamber to break ranks and join the Republicans in opposition.

“I was born without representation, but I swear — I will not die without representation,” D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser, a Democrat and a fifth-generation Washingtonian, said shortly after the vote…

Though the measure has 40 Democratic co-sponsors in the Senate, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has said it will not reach the floor. Even if Democrats win control in November, as looks increasingly possible, it’s unclear that statehood could garner the 60 votes it would need to overcome a filibuster…

(IMO, if we break McConnell’s majority, it won’t be all that hard to peel off some of the GOP cowards looking to get out from under the wreckage.)

And of course the Republicans, inside and out of Congress, immediately leapt to announce their allegiance to racism…


Bonus material (he doesn’t deserve a post of his own, frankly): Tom Cotton steps up with a career-making speech! — if you assume that his future ‘career’ lies with the Wingnut Wurlitzer, not in vulgar majoritarian polics:

Wyoming sends out a press release: We don’t even know this Tom Cotton person!

  Anne Laurie
  • Anonymous At Work
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Benw
  • Calouste
  • CarolPW
  • Comrade Colette Collaboratrice
  • danielx
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Elizabelle
  • ET
  • Gary K
  • gwangung
  • Haydnseek
  • hitchhiker
  • HumboldtBlue
  • JMG
  • Kent
  • Mallard Filmore
  • Martin
  • Mike in DC
  • MisterForkbeard
  • namekarB
  • NotMax
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Raven
  • trollhattan
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • WaterGirl
  • Yutsano
  • zhena gogolia
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

    84Comments

    4. 4.

      zhena gogolia

      @Baud:

      I think there has to be a convention.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      JMG

      Fuck ’em. Make DC a state. Make Cambridge a state. Make Madison a state. Make Austin a state. The guardrails are gone, so drive like it.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Calouste

      Keep the filibuster, or get two extra Democratic seats in the Senate. I don’t think that’s going to be a hard choice for a Democratic majority.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      hitchhiker

      If you haven’t seen it, Alexandra Petri’s brilliant reply to Senator Tom Cotton is perfection.

      Cotton made a speech the other day trying to ‘splain how it was right that Wyoming needs to be a state and DC does not.

      “Yes, Wyoming is smaller. … But it has three times as many workers in mining, logging and construction, and 10 times as many workers in manufacturing. In other words, Wyoming is a well-rounded, working-class state.”

      “Alaska provides more than 60 percent of the nation’s seafood.”

      Petri:

      Well, this is much clearer! Here I was thinking that all the rationales for voter suppression and denying representation (Is voting by mail good or to be forbidden at all costs? Is two senators for 700,000 people perfectly just or a terrible slight not to be borne?) were starting to be confusing and transparently racist, but once again Tom Cotton has proved me incorrect. It all has to do with your proximity to key industries. You must log trees, not keystrokes; you must mine ore, not data. You must — well, he said it better than I possibly could, perhaps even as well as our Founders.

      As the Declaration of Independence said, “All men are created equal, but those even tangentially involved in the production of seafood are more equal than others.”

      It’s terrific to see these idiots mocked so effectively.
      https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/06/26/are-you-logger-or-does-tom-cotton-think-you-shouldnt-vote/

      Reply
    17. 17.

      HumboldtBlue

      Can we remember Puerto Rico for statehood as well?

      I don’t want to over-egg the pudding — a deed I can claim without reservation, I have never done — but Puerto Rico has as many citizens as Delaware, Wyoming and Idaho (something like that) and really needs to be a part of the Union.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Elizabelle

      Alexandra Petri, on Tom Cotton’s latest on “real Americans” (ie. loggers, miners, and construction workers) — and note that Cotton left out 2nd amendment potato field guardians:
      Are you a logger, or does Tom Cotton think you shouldn’t vote?

      Well, this is much clearer! Here I was thinking that all the rationales for voter suppression and denying representation (Is voting by mail good or to be forbidden at all costs? Is two senators for 700,000 people perfectly just or a terrible slight not to be borne?) were starting to be confusing and transparently racist, but once again Tom Cotton has proved me incorrect. It all has to do with your proximity to key industries. You must log trees, not keystrokes; you must mine ore, not data. You must — well, he said it better than I possibly could, perhaps even as well as our Founders.

      ….  The popular slogan, “Taxation without representation is tyranny, unless you are not involved in the crucial industries of logging, mining and construction!” rang out across the land in those heady days, and people cheered wholeheartedly, understanding immediately that this was a logical basis on which to assign votes and not some sort of wafer-thin rationale that would be used for denying representation to the many hundreds of thousands of residents of a historically black city.

      Before attempting to vote, as Cotton illustrates, you need only ask yourself a very simple set of questions: Are you a logger? Could you appear on the side of a set of paper towels? Are you a majestic redwood tree? Are you a big rock shaped like a human being? Are you several rocks? Are you an ear of corn waving in the wind? Are you somehow affiliated with the fishing industry? Are you a flag at half-staff on the top of a barn? Are you now or have you ever been a worker in mining and construction? Are you an enormous wheel of cheese? Are you a piece of map colored bright red? Do you represent what Tom Cotton would identify as a rich, robust, American industry?

      The Founders’ rationale for this has yet to be discovered. The early days of deciding who counted as a state must have been difficult ones indeed. There were plenty of workers engaged in construction in the South, but the Constitution did not technically consider them to be people, so I am not sure how this issue was resolved. My guess is that Arkansas is still not a state, but I could be mistaken.

      My point is, what Cotton has to say makes sense and I have no further questions. It is certainly not that he is harking back to a tradition as old and robust as American democracy, that if there are people you do not consider to be fully people in a certain place, you do not have to let them vote at all.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      NotMax

      As we already have a Washington state, to avoid confusion what would it be called?

      Districtia doesn’t cut it.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Kent

      @HumboldtBlue: I’m all in favor of Puerto Rican statehood.  My vague recollection is that in the past a majority of Puerto Ricans favored maintaining their existing status in which they used to have some economic advantages that no longer exist.  I don’t know how the opinion polls in Puerto Rico stand now.  But if they want it them I’m all in favor.  If, alternatively they wanted independence then I could support that too.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Baud:

      Good point, but I’m thinking that after more than two years without basic infrastructure and services now may be the time to bring the wobblers across the fence.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      ET

      I have lived in DC and have been very surprised about how much play this is getting.

      It is a perennial issue amongst DC residents who have been here more than a few years, but outside of the District boundary in “real” America? Not so much.

      I know this dies in the Senate because Republicans and McMcConnell, but still, how many people in the US now know DC residents – residents of the nation’s Capitol – don’t have real representation in Congress?

      Most still don’t know we didn’t run our own city, have a mayor and non voting deligate until the early 70’s. Out budget still goes through Congress and we pay taxes. It is arcane and embarrassing. Sure it is racist AF, but it also about people not caring that people who live IN THE NATION’S CAPITOL have always been second class citizens even before slavery was abolished.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Kent

      @NotMax: We have north and south Carolina.  North and South Dakota.  and also Virginia and West Virginia.

      No reason we can’t have Washington and East Washington.

      Or maybe better just to call it Columbia.  Although the reference to Columbus is problematic today.

      Maybe we just need a naming competition.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Elizabelle

      @NotMax:  And I guess “Columbia” is out, after the events of recent weeks.

      (Richmond VA’s Christopher Columbus statue ended up in a lake.)

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Kent

      @NotMax: According to Wikipedia:

       

      For most of the modern (1980-present) statehood movement, the new state’s name would have been “New Columbia”, although the Washington, D.C. Admission Act of 2020 refers to the proposed state as “Washington, Douglass Commonwealth

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Comrade Colette Collaboratrice

      @gwangung:

      State of Columbia sounds fine.

      That’s what we used to say when I lived there in the 80s, but now that there’s more general awareness of the deep awfulness of C. Columbus, it might be problematic. To say the least.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Omnes Omnibus

      My high school teams were the Lumberjacks, and I lettered in two sports.  Per Tom Cotton, can I vote?*

      *Psst.  Hey, Tom, I am a white guy.**

      ** But I vote for Democrats.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Martin

      Tom Cotton noted that DC is only the 20th largest city in America and on those grounds undeserving of statehood. I would counter that we should give 2 senators to each of the 20 largest cities if we’re free to hand them out so casually to large expanses of land with few people.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      MisterForkbeard

      @NotMax: I think we should just rub it in Republican faces and call it “BlackPeopleGotSenatorsNowYouAssholes”.

      Maybe “Representationland”. I’d go with “FuckTrumpistan” but I don’t want that assholes name anywhere in my country.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Kent

      Risch: if DC and Puerto Rico become states, “I will be the last Republican chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee forever because they will pick up four Democratic seats that will never flip over. … Republicans will never be in the majority in the United States Senate.”

      No, not true at all.  The Republican party will just have to learn to appeal to non-white people [gasp! shudder!] .

      Or is Rish saying that is simply a bridge too far to contemplate?

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Elizabelle

      @WaterGirl:   She placed Cotton firmly among racists without ever using any variation of that word.

      Alexandra Petri deserves a Pulitzer, young as she is.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Mallard Filmore

      @Baud:

       

      Have the Puerto Ricans settled on that for themselves?

      If I lived in Puerto Rico, and Trump gets reelected, I would think merging with Cuba should be favorably investigated.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Kent@Baud:

      A quick scan reveals that voters supported statehood in 2017 but the poll was boycotted by those who want other options and refuse to honor language that places PR as a colony and who want a free state.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Kent

      @MisterForkbeard:@Martin: Hey, I’m cool if we just remove senators from barren states. Oh. AND give DC statehood and representation.

      Or, allocate them proportionately.    Small states would get 1 senator.  California would get …

      40 million / 330 million = 12% x 100 Senators = 12 Senators

      Reply
    51. 51.

      ET

      Washington used to have distinct places – Georgetown, the city of Washington (Old City if you look at the property assessments) , Alexandria, and Anacostia. Then there was the rest of the District unaffiliated with those places. Don’t ask the various time periods (Alexandria along with the part of the district on the VA side was retrosceeded before the Civil War), but those distinct places went away and the whole kit and caboodle became the City of Washington.

      The federal lands along the Mall could stay Washington. The rest could become Columbia (for continuity).

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Elizabelle

      @trollhattan:   Wherever CC went, Richmond’s other “problematic” statues are soon to follow.  How soon, cannot say.

      The judge who granted the injunction against removing RE Lee clearly hears hoof beats coming for Washington and Jefferson, but that seems to be quite a different issue.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Haydnseek

      @NotMax: “Districtia” sounds like one of those medications that are endlessly hyped on TV, with a list of horrible side effects as long as your arm.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Gary K

      Once upon a time I gave some thought to how one might arrange 51 stars in the “union” (as that section of the US flag is called). If anyone cares to see the design, it’s described on pages 170 & 171 in this article:
      The College Mathematics Journal

      Vol. 34, No. 2 (Mar., 2003), pp. 168-172 (5 pages)

      You’ll find it seems to be behind a paywall at JSTOR, but one can see 10 articles per month for free. Please forgive my garbling of US history there: Alaska preceded Hawaii.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      namekarB

      @HumboldtBlue:

      I don’t want to over-egg the pudding — a deed I can claim without reservation, I have never done — but Puerto Rico has as many citizens as Delaware, Wyoming and Idaho (something like that) and really needs to be a part of the Union.

      Well this is a slippery slope. What next? Mariana Islands? Guam? Oh wait, I like those ideas. While we are at it, lets split off the northern part of California. There would be Baja California below the border, California in what is now SoCal and the new state of Alta California

      Reply
    66. 66.

      danielx

      @Kent:

      Republicans will never be in the majority in the United States Senate.”

      and what a delightful state of affairs that would be.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Martin

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: We’re in a bit of an atoning for colonialism moment, so I would argue that we should put aside all of the settlers.

      Over half of our states (including yours!) were named after the indigenous people that  lived there. That seems like a better tradition to continue.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      NotMax

      @Gary K

      Part of the thinking behind having both Alaska and Hawaii admitted was because of (so-called) balance.

      It was presumed as a political given that Alaska would forever elect D senators and Hawaii would elect R ones in perpetuity.

      Didn’t quite work out that way, needless to say.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Anne Laurie

      @Kent: So — we call it the Douglass Commonwealth, in honor of Frederick Douglass.  And that keeps the DC initials, which saves a lot of retroactive editing.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      WaterGirl

      It’s very early, but I need to get up at 6 am to pick the cherries from my tree before it gets hot enough to boil water on the pavement, which looks to be about 8am

      So it’s PJs and bed for me, listening to a podcast that will hopefully lull me to sleep.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Anonymous At Work

      I disagree with adding DC as a state.  As has been listed elsewhere, a state cannot cede territory without approval.  Congress controls DC.  Ergo, rather than make DC a state, I would propose making it 50 states and calling a Constitutional Convention.  While Congress is at it, see if anyone can persuade the Obamas to get a house in one of the 50 states of DC.  Senator Obama and Senator Obama…has a nice ring, right?

      Why kinda troll when you troll so hard, you can roast the billygoats gruff?

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Mike in DC

      If Puerto Rico votes for statehood, we could add them too.  +4 to the Senate, +4 or 5 to the House.  It would offset the GOP’s structural advantage in the upper chamber, and make their recapture of it that much more difficult. Indeed, if we got rid of the filibuster and got out the vote for the midterms, it’s conceivable we could hold Congress for a long time.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      CarolPW

      @Yutsano:

      Lots of us on the east side are too far away to connect with that name. Columbia (as in river) takes in the bulk of the acreage but not population. Rainier might do it; not close to lots of people but on a clear day can be seen by much of the state.

      Reply

