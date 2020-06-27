Exactly 4 months ago, President Trump said this: "You have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 26, 2020

We did it, America. We flattened the curve. pic.twitter.com/kiyKecXt37 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 25, 2020

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus https://t.co/xL62q6gBOh pic.twitter.com/BtLqSymDWP — Reuters (@Reuters) June 27, 2020

A World Health Organization-led coalition fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is asking government and private sector donors to help raise $31.3 billion in the next 12 months to develop and deliver tests, treatments and vaccines for the disease. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* More than 9.66 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 489,398​ have died, a Reuters tally showed as of 1600 GMT on Friday. * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser…

The rate of confirmed cases [on the x-axis] against the rate of testing [on the y-axis]. • A country that gets the pandemic under control stops moving to the right.

• If it tests widely it moves up. The US stayed on very low testing and moved far to the right. pic.twitter.com/eWWtnwcAMD — Max Roser (@MaxCRoser) June 26, 2020

According to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases in the United States, at least 125,045 people have died in the U.S. from coronavirus. The US has under 5% of the world’s population and per official numbers more than 25% of the world’s COVID-19 deaths. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 27, 2020

“We have made truly remarkable progress in moving our nation forward” – @VP at @WhiteHouse COVID-19 briefing pic.twitter.com/b1Aubgf6dW — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) June 26, 2020

Pretty sharp rebound in concern around coronavirus, which I think has to count as good news if it makes people more careful going forward. https://t.co/2iE3Axzsbk — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) June 26, 2020

============

?? The E.U. will bar most travelers from the U.S. and Russia, which have been excluded from a list of countries deemed to have curbed the virus, via ?@nytimes? https://t.co/bIhr0gir7y — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) June 26, 2020

… Although travel between the United States and Europe has been severely limited by lockdown restrictions, exceptions have been made. A regular flight between Newark and Amsterdam, for example, is limited to essential travelers such as diplomats and health care professionals, and for repatriating Europeans from the United States…

EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded https://t.co/RvxDmgkEUG pic.twitter.com/O3Pd7Mf7wF — Reuters (@Reuters) June 27, 2020



A lot of the delay seems to be bickering about which European nations will/won’t be allowed to visit their ‘neighbors’. But then there’s this:

… Despite pressure from U.S. airlines and unions, the White House has not committed to mandating fresh air travel safety measures in the wake of the pandemic. Discussions between airlines and government officials including Vice President Mike Pence on Friday over temperature checks ended without an agreement. In a statement, Pence’s office said the parties also discussed “the best path forward for allowing Americans to safely travel internationally again.” …

FREEEEEDUMB!

We have some company in the Waiting Room of Shame…

Coronavirus: Sweden says WHO made 'total mistake' by including it in warning https://t.co/RugctiSNQp — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 26, 2020

Swedish state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell has rejected a warning from the World Health Organization that included Sweden among countries in Europe at risk of a Covid-19 resurgence… Sweden’s response to the pandemic has been very different to other European countries. There has been no lockdown, with schools and cafes staying open, but large gatherings have been banned and most Swedes observe social distancing. It has seen 5,230 deaths in a population of 10 million – a far higher mortality rate than its neighbours. This week Sweden reported its highest number of daily infections since the outbreak began, with 1,610 on Wednesday. Dr Tegnell told SVT on Friday that Sweden was seeing a rising number of infections because it was testing far more than before. It was “unfortunate”, he said, that the WHO was “confusing Sweden” with countries at the start of their epidemic… Other Nordic countries have been slow to allow Swedes over their borders. Swedes will only be allowed into Denmark from Saturday if the region where they live meets the level of just 20 infections per 100,000 over a week, far lower than the WHO’s current national figure for Sweden of 155. Earlier this month, Dr Tegnell acknowledged that Sweden had seen too many deaths. However, he has repeatedly defended the strategy of not locking down, saying it is too early to make a definitive judgement.

"Now, thank God, the epidemic is in retreat" President Vladimir Putin says coronavirus cases are decreasing in Russia https://t.co/WXM4wNzX93 pic.twitter.com/NIrjUFq2i8 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 26, 2020





China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing https://t.co/31ITRhQVhM pic.twitter.com/C6fFPm3sLk — Reuters (@Reuters) June 27, 2020

India’s confirmed coronavirus cases cross half a million with another record 24-hour jump of 18,552 infections. The Health Ministry also reports 384 new deaths, raising the total to 15,685. https://t.co/gDv1eB8DnP — The Associated Press (@AP) June 27, 2020

Epidemiologist advising Indian government says that #coronavirus infections are rising rapidly in India, & the low death rate could be misleading. “The epidemic is growing very rapidly. “https://t.co/xIPI7qoYnQ #COVID19 — Microbes&Infection (@MicrobesInfect) June 26, 2020

France reports more than 1,500 new coronavirus cases, a first since end-May https://t.co/mfXTWQ2khb pic.twitter.com/MCb5LR0XgQ — Reuters (@Reuters) June 27, 2020

In Lisbon, the unspoken reality is that it’s minority communities that are being hit hardest by coronavirus https://t.co/n4TNlEJrnz — Bloomberg Economics (@economics) June 27, 2020

‘I’ve taken it off because it felt like a sauna underneath it.’ Italians on wearing a mask in the heat pic.twitter.com/UAGbP8a2lm — Reuters (@Reuters) June 27, 2020

Coronavirus, spreading in Brazil’s interior, threatens to ‘boomerang’ back to major cities https://t.co/tIW2XFN12V pic.twitter.com/o9cmQjS05R — Reuters (@Reuters) June 27, 2020

Mexico reports 5,441 new coronavirus cases, 719 more deaths https://t.co/ZBep6f7G72 pic.twitter.com/2nK8WKcBLs — Reuters (@Reuters) June 27, 2020

===========

Three big partners — @WHO, @CEPIvaccines & @gavi — have launched a plan to buy 2B doses of #Covid19 by the end of 2020. Countries will buy into a shared-risk pool, with $$ help for low-income countries. Aim: Vaccinate the world's highest risk folks. https://t.co/4lnELZNP43 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) June 26, 2020

Coronavirus traces found in March 2019 sewage sample, Spanish study shows https://t.co/brJyefKqtV pic.twitter.com/Xs52vHvQU2 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 27, 2020

===========

Hard-hit U.S. states ‘surge’ hospital intensive care beds as ICU wards fill up https://t.co/vcAk1oH9yW pic.twitter.com/toY1TZbVk9 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 27, 2020

‘The positivity rate has begun to increase,’ California Governor Gavin Newsom said while talking about the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the state pic.twitter.com/9esKJxQgFw — Reuters (@Reuters) June 27, 2020

California has seen a 32% increase in hospitalizations of patients with confirmed COVID-19 disease, and a 19% jump in ICU patients with verified infections, over the past 14 days. https://t.co/tZaT8A8HY0 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) June 26, 2020

“Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, is recording as many as 2,000 cases a day, eclipsing the New York City boroughs even on their worst days…Arizona is facing more per-capita cases than recorded by any country in Europe or even by hard-hit Brazil.” https://t.co/1cGgC3KHcu — Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) June 26, 2020

‘What’s going on in this country is now frightening and revealing at the same time’: New York Governor Cuomo says states that followed guidance from the White House are now seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases and have made a mistake https://t.co/uMv2kdSGQI pic.twitter.com/wSaxsPAkgV — Reuters (@Reuters) June 27, 2020

Texas and Florida reversed their reopening plans and imposed tighter restrictions as a resurgence of new coronavirus cases test the strength of any broader economic rebound in the U.S. https://t.co/ZoDcvnxAhH pic.twitter.com/P2LB32Gbum — Reuters (@Reuters) June 27, 2020

On the single worst day in New York City, back in mid-April, we had under 8,000 new cases. https://t.co/YBN1QKVqWs — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) June 26, 2020

Good news, not-so-good news:

New York City reports no protest-related upticks in Covid-19 https://t.co/DZzWGX0sYP — Geoffrey P. Johnston😎🇨🇦 (@GeoffyPJohnston) June 26, 2020