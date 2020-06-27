Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Friday / Saturday, June 26-27

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Friday / Saturday, June 26-27

A World Health Organization-led coalition fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is asking government and private sector donors to help raise $31.3 billion in the next 12 months to develop and deliver tests, treatments and vaccines for the disease.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
* More than 9.66 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 489,398​ have died, a Reuters tally showed as of 1600 GMT on Friday.

============

… Although travel between the United States and Europe has been severely limited by lockdown restrictions, exceptions have been made. A regular flight between Newark and Amsterdam, for example, is limited to essential travelers such as diplomats and health care professionals, and for repatriating Europeans from the United States…


A lot of the delay seems to be bickering about which European nations will/won’t be allowed to visit their ‘neighbors’. But then there’s this:

Despite pressure from U.S. airlines and unions, the White House has not committed to mandating fresh air travel safety measures in the wake of the pandemic. Discussions between airlines and government officials including Vice President Mike Pence on Friday over temperature checks ended without an agreement.

In a statement, Pence’s office said the parties also discussed “the best path forward for allowing Americans to safely travel internationally again.” …

FREEEEEDUMB!

We have some company in the Waiting Room of Shame…

Swedish state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell has rejected a warning from the World Health Organization that included Sweden among countries in Europe at risk of a Covid-19 resurgence…

Sweden’s response to the pandemic has been very different to other European countries. There has been no lockdown, with schools and cafes staying open, but large gatherings have been banned and most Swedes observe social distancing.

It has seen 5,230 deaths in a population of 10 million – a far higher mortality rate than its neighbours. This week Sweden reported its highest number of daily infections since the outbreak began, with 1,610 on Wednesday.

Dr Tegnell told SVT on Friday that Sweden was seeing a rising number of infections because it was testing far more than before. It was “unfortunate”, he said, that the WHO was “confusing Sweden” with countries at the start of their epidemic…

Other Nordic countries have been slow to allow Swedes over their borders. Swedes will only be allowed into Denmark from Saturday if the region where they live meets the level of just 20 infections per 100,000 over a week, far lower than the WHO’s current national figure for Sweden of 155.

Earlier this month, Dr Tegnell acknowledged that Sweden had seen too many deaths. However, he has repeatedly defended the strategy of not locking down, saying it is too early to make a definitive judgement.


===========

===========

Good news, not-so-good news:

    17Comments

      satby

      I’m seriously wondering if red-state Indiana is falsifying it’s numbers. Considering the rising cases elsewhere and the non-compliance with masks I see in at least 50% of the people, I don’t believe that case rates aren’t going up here.

      Heading into the sea of denial that is the farmer’s market today, but at least the majority of customers wear masks. I just stay away from the other vendors, keep my door open, and keep a fan behind me blowing air away from me.

      Plus, my oldest son and his partner are visiting, and I haven’t seen him since February, so I’m excited. Plus, it’s Pride day at the market, so I’m wearing my beautiful rainbow mask 😊

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily numbers. 10 new cases: six from local infection consisting of four Malaysians and two non-Malaysians; four cases of imported infection, comprising of one Malaysian and three non-Malaysians. Cumulative total 8,516 cases.

      14 more patients recovered and were discharged from hospital, total 8,308 recovered or 96.4% of the cumulative total. 187 active cases remain in hospital for isolation/treatment. Two are in ICU, neither of them is on a ventilator.

      No new deaths; this is Malaysia’s second 13-day run without fatalities. Total is still at 121 deaths.  Infection fatality rate is 1.40%, case fatality rate is 1.44%.

      Amir Khalid

      @satby:

      I was about to compare the American management of the pandemic to a headless chicken, but then you just made me remember that a headless chicken doesn’t tell lies.

      WereBear

      @satby: Sounds like a bunch of good precautions. May you stay safe!

      We’ve cancelled all summer festivals. Which is a big deal, since we are kind of like the beach town in Jaws that way…

      WereBear

      @Amir Khalid: It’s sad and true, Amir.

      NYC got overwhelmed by a flood of people from Europe into the densest city in the US. Just what is Arizona’s excuse?

      And are they going to handle it as well? At least NY created temporary hospital spaces but I don’t see that in Florida, Texas, Arizona, Missouri, and all the other hard hit states.

      Baud

      The US has under 5% of the world’s population and per official numbers more than 25% of the world’s COVID-19 deaths.

      We should make COVID an honorary firearm.

      terben

      From the Australian Dept of Health:

      ‘As at 3pm on 27 June 2020, a total of 7,641 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Australia, including 104 deaths and  6,979 have been reported as recovered from COVID-19.

      • Over the past week, there has been an average of 30 new cases reported each day. Of the newly reported cases, the majority have been from Victoria.
      • Of cases with a reported place of acquisition, 61% have recent international travel history, including over 1,300 cases associated with cruise ships.
      • To date, over 2,336,000 tests have been conducted nationally. Of those tests conducted 0.3% have been positive.’

      46 new cases today, 40 in Victoria. 6 cases in NSW, all but 1 in quarantine. In my state, South Australia, the last case was 32 days ago. That run is expected to end soon as a group of 260 Australian travellers arrived at Adelaide Airport on a flight from Mumbai this morning. It is expected that up to 10% of them will test positive during their 14 day quarantine.

      In positive news, e-scooters were back in the Adelaide CBD today and the state football competition commenced for 2020 with limited numbers of spectators.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Yesterday, Beijing reported 17 new domestic confirmed and 4 new asymptomatic cases, with case summaries for 16 of the 17 confirmed cases also published. 14 of the 16 cases were vendors at the meat/seafood trading hall of the Xinfadi wholesale produce exchange, all of whom went into centralized quarantine on 6/12 (1 on 6/16), tested positive on 6/24 (1 on 6/26), all confirmed on 6/26. Therefore, the slight uptick in cases appears to be an artifact of the overall schedule of quarantine and testing for at risk persons, rather than a change in the epidemiological mechanics. One of the remaining cases from yesterday shopped at Xinfadi twice before it was shut down, has been under self-quarantine since 6/13. The other case has close contact to several colleagues and family members who visited Xinfadi. Summary for the previously undisclosed case from 6/25 is a bit more concerning. The case is in the northern suburbs of the capital, with no known direct or indirect connection to Xinfadi or other clusters seeded by Xinfadi. Like the mysterious case in Tianjin, we will have to see what further epidemiological investigation uncovers.

      Unfortunately, some of the people ordered to self-quarantine have not consistently done so. The confirmed case with multiple close contacts with direct exposure to Xinfadi still managed to visit public services, supermarkets, and dinner party at a colleague’s home. He tried unsuccessfully to self medicate after onset of symptoms on 6/23. Beijing is now placing electro-magnetic locks and alarms on the doors of those under self-quarantine. (When someone is under self-quarantine, the entire household is under quarantine.)

      Unlike cities with previous outbreaks, Beijing has not been publishing summaries for asymptomatic cases.

      Amir Khalid

      @WereBear:

      There’s no magic secret to managing the pandemic properly. What Vietnam and Malaysia and New Zealand, among others, have managed to do is all down to competent, professional health authorities, and to the public’s social discipline in continuing to observe the proper precautions.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @WereBear: I’ve seen this video out of Florida in a number of places:

      WPEC CBS12 [email protected]
      WATCH: “I will not be muzzled like a mad dog;” face mask debate turns fierce in St. Lucie County. https://bit.ly/2A3Ld3k

      I can’t bring myself to turn on the sound, but he certainly appears to be acting like a mad dog and I would bet he sounds like one too. I most certainly would put a muzzle on him, or at least a mask and if he refused I’d toss his covid ass out in the street.

      Mary G

      So freaking insane. Orange County changed its website, removing historical charts and graphs, because the numbers of cases, deaths, and hospitalizations are shooting up. It’s like when the cat hides her head behind the curtain, sure I can’t see her. We still have a lot of Republicans in lower level offices, and that will have to change.

