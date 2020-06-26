In the first task force briefing since who cares when since they don’t do shit, Pence came out and told a bunch of lies while Fauci tried to keep from vomiting into his mask. The remarkable progress is that younger people are getting sick, not older ones! Jesus Christ on a cracker.

Meanwhile, a bunch of Republicans (Dick and Liz Cheney, fuck them I’m not linking, and some others) posted on social media encouraging mask wearing.

If those fuckers think they’re going to get a dispensation for being in the anti-mask death cult with a couple of tweets, they better have another thing coming from our so-called free press. Every one of these useless death eating Republican fucks should be getting hammered on the Sunday shows if they dare to show their faces there. Their party is killing people all over the nation. If Toddler, Snuffy and the rest can’t fucking ask them tough questions and keep drilling in, they ought to fly to Houston or Phoenix, head to the nearest bar, and take a few deep breaths.

I agree with what John said below about Republicans surrendering. For year, after year, after year we’ve had to listen to Republicans who read five pages of WW II history compare Democrats to Chamberlain at Munich, calling us surrender monkeys and wimps because we didn’t want to fight the war du jour. Now Democrats are the only ones who’ve shown any real grit and fight in this war against this shitty virus, and will we get any credit? Almost certainly not. Jesus, even this idiot knows the score:

I’m so god damned disgusted I can’t even write any more.

