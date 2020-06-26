Last night, Texas and the US Department of Justice filed briefs with the Supreme Court saying that the entire ACA has to be thrown out.

The thrust of the argument is that since the ACA individual mandate was saved in NFIB v. Sebelius (2012) because it could be framed as a tax, the decision by a future Congress to lower the tax rate to $0 for not having qualified coverage means the penalty is not a tax, and therefore the entire law including calorie labeling requirements must go.

There are massive standing issues. The two individual plaintiffs have no injury. Under current law, they can either be insured or pay nothing. That is not an injury beyond a vague psychic injury. The states don’t like the ACA but they are not directly injured by the part of the law that they allege is unconstitutional. They just want to not see their citizens insured.

There is also ridiculous argument that we should only look at what Congress said in 2009 and 2010 and not what Congress said in 2017. In 2017, Congress had plenty of opportunities and spent a lot of effort trying to repeal and replace significant elements of the ACA incuding Medicaid expansion. No working majority was ever assembled for that task EXCEPT for a small change to the tax code. That one task had a working majority that was able to get text to paper and a presidential signature to become law. Everyone agreed that the ACA individual market would still work, maybe not as well and not as efficiently, but it would still work without an individual mandate. And it has worked reasonably well-ish (aided tremendously by Silver loading).

I think there is a majority on the Supreme Court as currently constituted that will either rule completely to sustain the ACA or rule that a zero dollar mandate is unconstitutional BUT completely severable from the rest of the text so that the law as it is currently enacted and working today can continue to work in the future. But I am not certain.