The ACA under threat at the Supreme Court

The ACA under threat at the Supreme Court

by | 9 Comments

Last night, Texas and the US Department of Justice filed briefs with the Supreme Court saying that the entire ACA has to be thrown out.

The thrust of the argument is that since the ACA individual mandate was saved in NFIB v. Sebelius (2012) because it could be framed as a tax, the decision by a future Congress to lower the tax rate to $0 for not having qualified coverage means the penalty is not a tax, and therefore the entire law including calorie labeling requirements must go.

There are massive standing issues. The two individual plaintiffs have no injury. Under current law, they can either be insured or pay nothing. That is not an injury beyond a vague psychic injury. The states don’t like the ACA but they are not directly injured by the part of the law that they allege is unconstitutional. They just want to not see their citizens insured.

There is also ridiculous argument that we should only look at what Congress said in 2009 and 2010 and not what Congress said in 2017. In 2017, Congress had plenty of opportunities and spent a lot of effort trying to repeal and replace significant elements of the ACA incuding Medicaid expansion. No working majority was ever assembled for that task EXCEPT for a small change to the tax code. That one task had a working majority that was able to get text to paper and a presidential signature to become law. Everyone agreed that the ACA individual market would still work, maybe not as well and not as efficiently, but it would still work without an individual mandate. And it has worked reasonably well-ish (aided tremendously by Silver loading).

I think there is a majority on the Supreme Court as currently constituted that will either rule completely to sustain the ACA or rule that a zero dollar mandate is unconstitutional BUT completely severable from the rest of the text so that the law as it is currently enacted and working today can continue to work in the future. But I am not certain.

    1. 1.

      Cheryl Rofer

      I love the way the Trumpies keep offering up material for Democratic campaign ads. Hickenlooper in Colorado is already running with “Republicans want to take your healthcare away in the middle of a pandemic.”

      There were at least five new ads last night from the anti-Trump coalition, all pretty good.

      Also, I read that this case is unlikely to be argued before November.

    3. 3.

      The Thin Black Duke

      If folks think the protests in the streets are bad now, wait until you see what happens when you take away people’s health care.

    4. 4.

      kindness

      God damned Texas.  Why do you have to constantly poke me in the eye?

    5. 5.

      Another Scott

      Thanks for this.

      As you say, it is ridiculous that they’re even having to take this case at all. Congress spent years arguing over this thing, there’s that 1790 mandate for heath insurance for sailors, there’s severability, there’s standing, and all the rest.

      They know it’s a loser issue before an election in a pandemic, so they’re going to try to chip away at it while people can’t do anything about it (the same way they chip away at abortion rights, labor and environmental protection, and all the rest).

      Grr…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    6. 6.

      Baud

      A decision won’t come down until after the new Congress and administration are in place.  Assuming we get the Senate, any damage is fixable, and Roberts knows that.

    7. 7.

      StringOnAStick

      The ACA remaining viable is critical to a lot of people, including my husband and I when he retired next Feb (we won’t be 65 for 2 years after that).  I retired early to avoid being sacrificed on the covid altar as a dental hygienist.

      I wonder how many other people are like us; close to retirement and ready to pass our jobs on to a younger person who needs a break to get started, but we haven’t won at Carousel* as far as being able to get health insurance goes. The ACA remaining viable for those of us with pre existing conditions (meaning anyone after age 50, minimum) takes off those handcuffs.  So of course the R’s want to destroy it, like everything else; their governing philosophy is worse than nihilistic.

       

      *Logan’s Run reference.

    8. 8.

      MattF

      Trump is unalterably opposed to ‘Obama-anything’. He takes it as a personal injury,

    9. 9.

      patrick II

      But I am not certain.

      Aside from the particular policy you describe here, dealing with this country’s government has become so erratic that no person or entity can certain about dealing with this country. Foreign countries cannot count on us living up to any treaty we sign, DACA kids are whipsawed between having some safety or not, agencies that are supposed to have policies that are in part meant to create a stable environment for people and businesses to operate in are being “managed” by appointees chosen because they believe the opposite of what the stated goals of the agency are. Judges and our law enforcement agencies have become hooligans and the mockingbirds of law — putting out the right call to fool everyone, but then killing your offspring. And finally, of course, how can you plan anything if, during the middle of a pandemic, people are trying to take away your ability to see a doctor. But people are so confused that the last words for some people, as they are put on the incubator, will be “As long as it’s not a mask, that would interfere with my rights”.
      There is a famous lab experiment where rats had two levers in front of them. For a while, if they pushed the lever on the left they got food, and if the pushed on the right lever they got a small shock. They learned to push the lever on the left. Then the switched the levers, and after a short period of frustration the rats learned to push the right lever instead, and re-settled in. But then the scientists started selecting the levers at random and the rats went crazy. I feel like this whole country is getting random shocks and are becoming disoriented. And, aside from the particular policy goal or outrage we may be discussing at any time, outrage and chaos is the midrange goal when you stand back and look at the overall pattern, and fascism is the end game chaos will cause.

