Russian Military Unit Offered Bounties To Afghans To Murder Americans

Trump’s love affair with Russia continues.

WASHINGTON — American intelligence officials have concluded that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing coalition forces in Afghanistan — including targeting American troops — amid the peace talks to end the long-running war there, according to officials briefed on the matter.

New York Times

The Trump administration has had this intelligence assessment since late March. They have done nothing.

    3. 3.

      SiubhanDuinne

      How is this not treason? I don’t give a fuck if we are or are not officially at war, this is knowingly and callously sacrificing the lives of American solders.

      So much for Trump’s vaunted love of the troops.

    4. 4.

      Baud

      I guess the photo op incident wasn’t so bad after all.

    6. 6.

      JPL

      This sickens me because trump would rather kiss Putin’s ass than save our troops, and yet no one apparently cares.   Why isn’t this 24/7 news?

    8. 8.

      geg6

      Is it treason yet, you fucking GOP traitors?  Fuck, fuck, fuck.  I am so pissed I may stroke out.

    12. 12.

      debbie

      @Wag
      I’m not convinced they will care. His supporters really don’t care what he does, even if it’s them he’s doing it to.

    13. 13.

      Emma from FL

      And yet, our generals still kiss his arse on a regular basis. And a lot of the troops support him because libruhls. If you don’t stand for yourselves…

    15. 15.

      Robert Sneddon

      Sounds a bit like the money and weapons Reagan gave to the Mujahadeen to kill Russian soldiers in Afghanistan back in the 1980s.

      By the way what the fuck are 16,000 American, NATO and other troops doing now in Afghanistan apart from providing the locals with foreigners to shoot at? The last excuse I heard was training the national Afghan Army but that was about ten years ago and if there’s anything the typical Afghan needs no training for it’s how to fight anyone they take a dislike to, which is pretty much everyone else outside their extended family, and quite often some of their nearest and dearest too.

    16. 16.

      Wag

      @JPL:   Probably depends on the melanin level of the individual soldier.  Black or Brown?  Rage, quite understandably.  White soldiers?  some will rage, others will shrug.  Depends on their home state, maybe?

    18. 18.

      prostratedragon

      Surely giving aid and comfort to the committing of acts of war deserves to be considered treason. The Constitution does not specify that the war be already declared by Congress, does it? Because if it weren’t for nukes I’m not sure that this wouldn’t get us there.

    19. 19.

      Poe Larity

      One could just as easily argue it’s in Russia’s best interest to bleed us out there, so spiking the “peace” process is strategery.

      The Cheneys and ilk have been emoting recently about der Dolchstoss.

    22. 22.

      prostratedragon

      Now reconsider the total failure to pursue basic actions to protect the American public, like making preparations and actions during a public health crisis caused by a debilitating and often fatal disease.

    24. 24.

      lumpkin

      We have unmistakably reached the threshold for treason here. Russia is committing hostile acts of war against the United States. Trump is helping them by sitting on this information. Who knows what else is going on?

    31. 31.

      japa21

      Following is a transcript of what will be said by either Trump or one of his lackey’s.

       

      There is no truth to the story about Russians providing bounties for dead American servicemen. And even if it was true, I (or the President) was never informed of this. And whoever gave this information to the fake news media will be identified and charged with disclosing classified information.

       

      End of transcript.

    33. 33.

      MomSense

      I’m out of words.  It is unconscionable that the GOP Senators and cabinet secretaries do not drag that fucking traitorous asshole  out of  the  Oval Office and insist he be prosecuted.

    40. 40.

      debbie

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      I heard the part of his Hannity interview where he was saying he was the better candidate because now he has experience. I think it’s the experience that so many find so objectionable.  //

    42. 42.

      Mary G

      The tweet where Ivanka informs us that an EO is or has been issued to change federal hiring practices from degree-based to skill based blew my mind, and not in a good way. I refuse to link.

    43. 43.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      @robmassing: It’s soooo sad.  Once the paper had Syd Schanberg, Neil Sheehan, Anthony Lewis, Terence Smith, Hendrik Smith, Sy Hersh, David Halberstam, Scotty Reston, Russell Baker, John Morris, Ada Louise Huxtable all working at the same time.

      Now they have Axis Sally Haberman, and the other clowns who worked at Politico

    45. 45.

      prostratedragon

      @Jeffro:  Cricket or baseball? Lately I’ve been considering the relative merits of either. Cricket gives you that nice, wide, flat surface, but baseball let’s you get more out of the twisting of torso and wrists.

    50. 50.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Trump’s disapproval rating has risen higher than at any other point during his presidency, according to the latest PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll.

      58% of Americans disapprove of Trump’s job while in office. That includes 49% of Americans overall who strongly disapprove.

      Looks like assaulting peaceful demonstrators with chemical weapons and Storm Troopers was a bad idea.

    57. 57.

      geg6

      I know FB should be verboten, but I had to post this article there just to see if my cousin Gary, Vietnam vet (volunteered for two tours) and gigantic Trumpster, would take the bait and defend the piece of shit on this atrocity.  Maybe his head will explode.

    58. 58.

      jl

      I read a news report that the Trumpsters were ‘mulling it over’. Dude, I’d at least ask them politely to stop it. Then go back to ‘mulling’ if you can’t think of what to do. Trumpsters even bother with that?

    61. 61.

      Fair Economist

      @debbie:

      I’m almost afraid to. What are the odds of a House investigation on this treasonous act?

      About 95%. The House has been doing investigations of about everything. But Trump and Barr block access to almost all information, backed up by the Trump-appointed judges, and the media barely reports on any of it.

    63. 63.

      Kropacetic

      @SiubhanDuinne: How is this not treason?

      The least malicious reading of the facts I came up with is that neither Trump nor anyone around him had any earthly clue what to do about this Russian operation when they found out.

      Then they forgot, because they don’t care.

    67. 67.

      debbie

      I’m listening to Washington Week, and a reporter for the A.P. commented how Trump is losing traction and casting about for a new nickname for Biden since “Sleepy Joe” doesn’t really fit anymore. He said a growing number of people might think “President-Elect Biden” would work.

    68. 68.

      Kent

      @Robert Sneddon:

      Sounds a bit like the money and weapons Reagan gave to the Mujahadeen to kill Russian soldiers in Afghanistan back in the 1980s.

      By the way what the fuck are 16,000 American, NATO and other troops doing now in Afghanistan apart from providing the locals with foreigners to shoot at? The last excuse I heard was training the national Afghan Army but that was about ten years ago and if there’s anything the typical Afghan needs no training for it’s how to fight anyone they take a dislike to, which is pretty much everyone else outside their extended family, and quite often some of their nearest and dearest too.

      Correct me if I’m wrong.  But I don’t think the US ever paid a bounty for Russian scalps.  I’m pretty sure the US government stopped paying scalp hunters back in the 19th Century.

    70. 70.

      Patricia Kayden

      Every anti-Trump ad needs to run with “Putin’s Puppet is selling our country out to Russia and Russia is paying to get kill our soldiers”.  I don’t understand how Trump survives this news. This is outrageous.

